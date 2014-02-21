Cardiff City v Hull City- six pointer in Wales

Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his side to go for Hull City on Saturday to stand any chance of staying in the Premier League.

"We're at home and this is one of the games we need to go for it. Get a result on Saturday and it breeds confidence going forward.

"This is probably the best training week we've had and we're feeling good,"

Cardiff have been lacklustre in recent weeks. In the South Wales derby they never got going after halftime and they lacked the cutting edge in the final third in their defeat at home to Wigan in the FA Cup. Even in their win over Norwich City they were far from brilliant, it was only some slack defending from Norwich that allowed them to win the game.

Facing them on Saturday is Hull City side that are finding consistency a major problem. Not since September have they won back to back games in all competitions- that kind of run could be to their detriment come the end of the season.

Cardiff will be hoping Hull are focused fully on their FA Cup replay with Brighton on Monday evening , but Hull boss Steve Bruce believes they can cope.

"Why can't we mount a challenge on two fronts? I have seen all this nonesense on fixture pile-ups," Bruce said.

Left frustrated by Hull's failure to beat Brighton last Monday, goalkeeper Allan McGregor has called on his side to improve.

"Cardiff is a massive game now. Especially with everyone at the bottom end picking up points. We will have to play better than at Brighton," McGregor told the Hull Daily Mail.

Team News

Cardiff City- Mark Hudson is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while Gary Medel is sidelined for several weeks with a thigh injury. Craig Bellamy will also be missing as he completes his three-game ban.

Hull City- James Chester (hamstring) and Liam Rosenior (thigh) could return from injury this week along with Sone Aluko.

Last time out- Hull City 1-1 Cardiff City

Peter Whittingham's second half equaliser cancelled out Curtis Davies's opener in a game that was a far cry from the spectacle in the Championship last season.