Manchester City - Stoke City: Manuel aims to beat Barca blues with a win over Hughes

Is the pressure finally beginning to scratch itself into the tough skin of Manuel Pellegrini? One uncharacteristic outburst, and the media have answered that question with a resounding 'yes'. One can imagine the journalist wiping away the grease from his forehead and perching his sizable buttocks on the edge of a swivel chair, just waiting for the cool Chilean to finally break his icy persona - and they were on it in a flash. Yes, just one unfamiliar grumble directed at a poor refereeing performance and the pressure is suddenly piling up on Manuel Pellegrini - the same manager who could take his side to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The Manchester City boss displayed an incensed show of disapproval on Tuesday night as he watched Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson award a controversial penalty to Barcelona which utlimately sealed the blues' demise in the last 16 of the Champions League. Pellegrini accused the multi-millionaire of partiality and insisted that a costless-kick should have been awarded to his side in the build up to Martin Demichelis's illegal swipe on Lionel Messi in the 54th minute.

True to his character, the South American issued an apology to the Swede for his furious outburst, but unlike the media, managers tend not to be afforded forgiveness for such knee-jerk reactions.

(Manuel Pellegrini was charged for comments made about referee Jonas Eriksson after his side's 2-0 loss to Barcelona)

Although Manchester City's Champions League dreams may have been pulverized by the right boot of Dani Alves, their Premier League ambitions remain very much in-tact. Draws for both Arsenal and Chelsea provided a rare spark on a relatively dull Wednesday for the blues last week as the misfortunes of the Manchester weather postponed their Capital One Cup final dress rehearsal against Gus Poyet's Sunderland. Manuel Pellegrini's side now have a game in hand on their title rivals, and if results continue to go their way, the Chilean's 'under pressure' performers could be gazing upon the Premier League from the top of the table this weekend.

However, with just one win in their last four games in all competitions, Pellegrini's Premier League pursuers certainly have some confidence to restore. Losses to Chelsea and Barcelona accompanied by a miserable 0-0 draw with Norwich City have made February a month of heartache rather than romance for the blues, but a win against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon could shoot Cupid's arrow right back into the path of City's title push.

(City have struggled for form this month)

Perhaps under more pressure than Manuel Pellegrini is Stoke City manager Mark Hughes - the man who could see his side slump into the relegation zone with a negative result this weekend. The Potters have won just two of their last 10 league games and sit only three points ahead of 18th placed Sunderland who also have a game in hand on the Welshman's team. However, Hughes's men will be buoyed by their most recent encounter with a Mancunian club.

Stoke continued to stack the weight on Manchester United's quest for European football with a 2-1 victory over David Moyes' side three weeks ago, but with only six wins to shout about so far this season, Mark Hughes won't be bragging too energetically about his team's latest triumph. An unbeaten month has undoubtedly installed a curative injection of confidence into the league's 14th placed side, but the maintenance of their impressive record could confront an impenetrable obstacle at a ground they have never won at on Saturday.

The likes of Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi will be replaced by Jonathan Walters and Peter Crouch on Saturday afternoon, and although the change in personnel may provide some relief for the blues, yet another Premier League disappointment will not be tolerated.

Prediction: 2-0

Line-Ups

Samir Nasri has reached full fitness and could make his first start in eight weeks for the blues, however, Manuel Pellegrini may be reluctant to drop Jesus Navas in a game where his pace could be crucial. Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho made a swift return to first team action against Barcelona on Tuesday night and is expected to retain his place, whilst Stevan Jovetić could be drafted back into the side to make up a 4-4-2 formation.

Matija Nastasić remains unavailable with a knee problem and Sergio Agüero is nearing full fitness.

(Back for good: Fernandinho started for the blues against Barcelona on Tuesday)

Oussama Assaidi (knee ligament damage) and City striker John Guidetti (loan) will play no part for the Potters.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Nasri, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Silva, Jovetić, Negredo

Stoke City: Begovic, Cameron, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters, Odemwingie, Adam, Walters, Whelan, Arnautovic, Crouch

Head to Head Stats

Stoke City have never won or scored at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League

In five league meetings at the Etihad Stadium, the blues have scored 14 goals compared to Stoke's 0

The last meeting at the Etihad ended in a 3-0 victory for City, with Pablo Zabaleta, Edin Džeko and Sergio Agüero netting for the blues

Stoke's last away win against City came in October 1997

In 11 Premier League meetings, City have won 5, drawn 5 and lost just one game against the Potters

Premier League stats

Manchester City (68) have scored 41 more goals than Stoke City (27) this season

The Potters (41) have conceded 14 more goals than the blues (27)

City (86%) have completed 10% more of their passes than Stoke City (76%) this season

The blues also have a better disciplinary record, picking up 46 yellow cards compared to Stoke's 59

City are yet to see a man get sent off in the league, but their visitors have already had three players see red

Manchester City (353) have created an incredible 144 more chances than Stoke City (209)