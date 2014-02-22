Crystal Palace v Manchester United: Moyes looks for three points in a now increasingly difficult fight for fourth place

Today we see the reigning champions travel to Crystal Palace for a 17:30 kick-off, after a week’s rest due to no FA Cup or Champions League fixture. This match has sadly lost most meaning for Manchester United now; the team and coaching staff will continue fighting for 4th spot but they will know in all reality that it is out of their grasp, with Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur all in great form and all fighting for the same position. However, every game now has huge importance for Palace, who under Tony Pulis have given themselves a very realistic chance of staying up - they sit 15th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

We can expect a very tough game for United, due to their very poor form and inability to create chances; a fact which will only be made worse by how solid defensively Palace are now under Pulis, who insists on his teams being very hard working and extremely good defensively. David Moyes, however, will be urging his stars to go on the attack and try to put in a very good performance - if not for the league, then to build momentum ahead of the Champions League fixture against Olympiakos, which they will be expecting to win.

In the build up to this game there has been several key injuries for United, which are still persisting. Phil Jones is still struggling with an injury, so there are no certainties he will be involved; Michael Carrick is still building up match fitness since his six week layoff despite playing the last two games; and Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie are just hitting prime match fitness before today’s game. To make matters worse, Jonny Evans may be side lined, but his injury is not confirmed.

Palace, on the other hand, possibly have striker Glen Murrary on the bench again as he continues to try and recover from a long-term knee injury.

For this game, Pulis will go in with the belief that he can finally win against a United side and join the many new teams and managers this season which have broken records against the faltering Champions. While he usually struggles against the Reds - with just one point in ten games against United as manager of Stoke City - he will believe that they can get a draw or even push for the win today, as they try make it difficult and play on the frailties surrounding the United players at the moment.

For Palace to win the game, the tactics are very obvious and that is a result United themselves: make it hard to score and defend solidly. That is all they need to do to give themselves a good chance; the reasoning being that United have failed to look convincing or even create many chances against opposition in recent weeks, including against Fulham at home where United’s two goals were a shot/cross from Juan Mata going to van Persie for a tap in, and a massively deflected shot by Carrick. Then, against Arsenal, they had two good chances and one of them was created just by van Persie pressuring an opposition player into losing the ball. Even with Mata, van Persie, Adnan Januzaj and Rooney in the side, United continue to struggle to make chances. But by sitting back and defending solidly, Palace will frustrate United into throwing more men forward, leaving behind a surprisingly weak defence. This season, United’s defence has been beyond poor for a side who wanted to fight for the title; they are carved open game after game, leaving goalkeeper David de Gea exposed. Palace, therefore, have a realistic chance of picking up three points on Saturday evening.

United, on the other hand, need a good performance. It has got to the point this season where everyone knows they won't - in all reality - get top four anymore, so the performances are more important. Fans want to see some fight and passion from the players during this struggling year; they want players to be fighting for their places in preparation for next season, with a big clear out expected. It is obvious that the United players are trying, but the passion is needed to please the fans.