Monday's Transfer News: Blues to bolster defence with Belgian

According to Football Direct News, Manchester City will make an attempt to sign Arsenal captain Thomas Vermaelen in the summer. The blues have made it clear that they will not offer Joleon Lescott a new contract at the end of the current campaign and have already begun pursuing defensive targets to pair up with Vincent Kompany next season. Vermaelen has started just seven games this season with Arsène Wenger preferring a defensive duo of Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny, but could offer City some real solidity alongside fellow Belgian Vincent Kompany.

Another day, another Sergio Agüero rumour, and Spanish giants Real Madrid appear to be sniffing around yet again. The Sunday People believe Carlo Ancelotti's side will make the Argentine their number one target in the summer to replace PSG-bound striker Karim Benzema. Agüero has netted a total of 26 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, a tally that has caught the eye of a number of European giants.

(Wanted: Manchester City expect bids to be made for their prized asset in the summer)

In Other News

In other news, Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that his top striker could be back in time for City's Capital One Cup final clash with Sunderland on Sunday. Agüero has been out with a hamstring injury but could return to fire his side back to their old goalscoring ways at the weekend.

''Agüero can give us all a huge lift, not just for the Capital One Cup final but for the rest of the season because, for me, he is one of the top five players in the world,” Pellegrini told journalists after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.

"He has been unlucky this season to have some injuries. He has had two long injuries but when he's fully fit, he is a player who can make the difference."