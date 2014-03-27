Spanish giants eye up Liverpool's Glen Johnson

It’s been reported Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side is interested in buying Liverpool’s right back Glen Johnson for £5 million pounds.

Johnson’s been under a lot of scrutiny lately, after being out for a month and with his recent dip of form the defender’s set to become a costless agent when his contract expires in the Summer of 2015.

Fenway Sports Group, the club’s owners are hesitant to increase pay rates of players over the age of 30, which the 29-year old is edging closer to. It’s likely that the England International will not be offered a higher pay rate of his current £110-pounds a week, as he’ll hit the number 30 in August.

The right back’s said he wants to stay at the club, but with no talk of a new contract his future is uncertain. Johnson said, “I've loved every minute of the five years I've been here and I'd love to stay but really the only truth in it is that I've not been offered a new contract on any level”. However it’s reported talks will be held after the season.

The former Portsmouth and Chelsea player joined the club in 2009/10 under the reign of Rafa Benetiz for £17.5 million pounds.

Going into his fifth year in the premier league, a move to the La Liga could well be a possibility. As Real Madrid is looking for aright back to replace ex Liverpool’s Alvaro Arbeloa, who’s made a name for himself at the Bernabeu.

However Johnson’s attacking ability is something that can’t be ignored.

The number 2 set up Suarez’ goal in the 16th minute against Cardiff to go level at 1 all. He’s known for his dangerous runs down the right wing and sometimes-even cuts in and gets the shot away.

With not many options to replace Johnson at this stage, it’s essential the club brings in at least one signing over the break.