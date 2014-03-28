Manchester United - Aston Villa: Crunch time for managerial strugglers Moyes and Lambert

With Aston Villa making the extensive journey to Old Trafford for the club's second meeting this season, Paul Lambert will be hoping to captivate on United's disappointement mid-week performance.

The 3-0 derby defeat has quickly become one to forget, while the Villains will be wanting turn find their first victory since late January.

The odds are very much in David Moyes' favour, with the latest two club meetings ended successful for the Reds on both occassions. Looking back on the end of last season, a first-half hattrick from Dutch dynamo Robin van Persie secured not only three points, but the club's record twentieth title. And when travelling to Villa Park back in December 2013, an idential scoreline saw Moyes clinch a well needed three points; a Danny Welbeck brace leading up to a Tom Cleverley winner in the 50th minute.

However, a lot has happened for both sides since the previous meeting, with both managers becoming out of favour with their supporters. With United sitting in a frankly humiliating 7th placed, Aston Villa can be found in 12th place 17 points below, a considerably smaller margin to the previous season which saw the two clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Unfortunately, Moyes will be without the services of pivotal striker Robin van Persie, who of course sealed his first Premier League winners' medal against Villa, allowing either Danny Welbeck to boost his World Cup hopes, or provide out-of-favour Javier Hernandez some infleuntial gametime which could keep him at Old Trafford for seasons to come. Defensive duo Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling are both out through injury, but Nemanja Vidic will return from his two-game suspension to fight for a spot in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are likely to be missing just one player tomorrow. Karim El Ahmadi will be sidelined, due to struggling to overcome the thigh strain he picked up against Stoke, but Andreas Weimann is expected to be fit following his first half injury scare.

It is unlikely either team will be flying high following the fixture, although fans may be treated to an overhead festivity, with frustrated Manchester fans splashing the cash (an estimated £840) on a plane to show their disapproval of their current manager and his struggles at the realm.

Having lost six home games already this season, Moyes will be desperate to ensure all three points are taking from the early kick-off, and with United having lost just one of their last 36 games against the mid-table side, a further defeat could cause a whirlwind of trouble for the Scot.

Despite United's focus being predominantely placed on Tuesday's upcoming fixture against Bayern Munich, they should have enough to see of Lambert's team regardless of their form and secure all three points with some ease.