Kompany: "Liverpool are still the best Premier League team we've faced at the Etihad"

Manuel Pellegrini has called on his Manchester City side to unite in stopping Liverpool's deadly duo of Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez on Sunday. The pair have scored an incredible 49 league goals between them this season, but the Chilean was quick to talk up his own strike force ahead of the monumental clash.

Asked if he was worried about the partnership, the South American said that Liverpool will be just as concerned about his own forward line.

"It's exactly the concern Liverpool will have against our team, if they want to be an attacking team - and they are an attacking team," he said.

(Sergio Agüero has returned from an ongoing hamstring injury and could start against Liverpool on Sunday)

"But I think we've done very well (defensively), Southampton didn't have many chances to score. There is a team with 11 players and the 11 players must know how to defend and the 11 players must know how to attack.

"Of course if you defend with 10 players near your box, you are not going to have space for the other team. But the most important thing about these two teams is they play attractive, offensive football. Both teams are very close for this.

"Both teams have scored a lot of goals during the season but if we are with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table, it is because we also know how to defend."

(Pellegrini was keen to praise his defence as they prepare to duel with the S.A.S)

City's captain Vincent Kompany has also had his say on tie, and is confident that his side can do the double over Brendan Rodgers' men.

"We remember the match against them earlier in the season and for me, Liverpool are still the best Premier League team we've faced at the Etihad.

"They have been on a fantastic run and we know we have to be focused and leave the pitch at the end knowing we've given everything because there is so much at stake in this game.

(The Belgian skipper believes his side have what it takes to end Liverpool's nine match unbeaten run)

"But then again, this is a great challenge for us.

"They have a great squad and while we will be wary of that, I think we have quite a few great players of our own.

"We've been to Old Trafford, White Hart Lane and the Allianz Arena and come away with victories this season and our form on the road is as good as anyone.

"We know that if the players, supporters and staff around our club stand together, we are capable of anything."