Hull - Sheffield Utd: reason to believe

Here is Wembley and "the magic of the FA Cup". It is usually a mystery back in round one what teams will arrive to the finals of the English cup. Just one name in the semi final is not strange to the ear: Arsenal. Wigan may remind us of last year, as they are still reigning champions. The two remainders, one of them especially, come as a surprise: Hull City and Sheffield United. Two northern towns, where attending the Sunday game becomes a moral obligation more than ever.

The Tigers, just returned to Premier League, are achieving such an incredible amount: a rather comfortable position (13) just coming from the Championship, and reaching the FA Cup semifinals. In their side, the Blades, the clear underdogs, have eliminated some reputed teams, like Fulham and Aston Villa. Sheffield United started a horrible season in League One, remaining bottom of the table, but a ten winning run launched the team up to struggle for promotion. This comeback has been down to one man: manager Nigel Clough.

Hull City have faced Sunderland, Middlesbrough or Brighton among others on their way to Wembley. They have been fearsome since round one: just two goals conceeded throughout the competition and quite a hit in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win to Sunderland. Old hand Steve Bruce has built solid collective foundings and has strong strikers, an necessity for teams that fight relegation.

The Blades, on the other hand, are not intimidated by playing as a team two leagues below the Tigers. Brian Clough's son's efforts to catch the only title his father could never touch, preparing a couple of tricks for the rival. Nigel gave out a warning early this week, that Hull fans should not be already booking their tickets for the final. The manager has inspired Bramall Lane. The defence has become a fundamental wall for the house in white and red. Collins and Maguire have been on the team for a while, creating a secure back line to build upon. But United's taste for the goal is not to be doubted. A bunch of fast men are to be feared by any team: Coady, Murphy, Flynn and Porter

Hull are back in an FA Cup semifinal for the first time in 84 years. They have never played a final, and Bruce wants to create an athmosphere for celebration at Wembley for their supporters. The golden duo though will not make an appearance, for Jelavic and Shane Long are cup-tied. Huddlestone is a doubt, and McGregor, Brady and McShane are out through injury. This is the second appearance ever for Hull at Wembley, winning in a play-off match previously.

Sheffield United's extended history has provided 3 FA Cup titles. However, they lost the last four semifinals they played. The Blades are in great fit now and they have no sanctioned or injured players. Wembley owns quite bitter memories for United's fans: for two times they struggled to promote there, none of which was successful, especially the most recent one, losing to Huddersfield in a penalty shoot-out with a poor effort on the kick by the Blades' keeper.

It has been four years since these teams last clashed one another, in the Championship of 2010. An away win for each side was the result. The previous precedent belongs to FA Cup, back in 2009, a replay game ended with a victory for the Tigers. But home or guest does not even matter anymore: Wembley is a home for everybody in England, where the supporters meet to push for their teams, the greatest expression of the English football.

Probable line-ups