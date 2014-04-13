Sunday's Transfer News: Blues want Belgian striker

According to the Sun on Sunday, Romelu Lukaku is a summer transfer target for Manchester City. The 20-year-old forward has been in fearsome form for Everton this season, scoring 13 goals under temporary manager Roberto Martínez. However, although the Spanish boss is keen on negotiating a permanent deal for the Belgian, City's financial force may render them favourites for the youngster's signature. Reports this morning suggest Chelsea have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Spanish striker Diego Costa, and with Lukaku likely to make way, a number of clubs are expected to challenge the blues for his services.

Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that it would be 'very disappointing' to see a team with an inferior goal difference win the Premier League title this season. Title rivals Liverpool have scored six more goals than City this season with the aid of two more games, whilst Chelsea have managed just 65.

(Pellegrini has watched his side net 84 league goals this season)

Pellegrini told the Daily Star: “It would be very disappointing - for football, for the fans, for everyone.

“I think that the most attractive football, the more goals you can score, should be rewarded.

The Chilean also commented on José Mourinho's attempts to play down his side's title chances and claimed the Portuguese boss was only trying to cover himself should his side not pick up the trophy in May.

(The Chelsea boss has continued to play down his side's chances of winning the league)

“I don’t think it’s true. Maybe they are covering themselves for if they don’t win the title. I don’t know what their players think – but I’m sure if I said to my players we don’t have any pressure to win, I don’t think that would work," he said.

“Not when they are one point or two points off the top of the table – when they are ten points away, maybe.”

In Other News

Ilvero Milanista claim AC Milan will launch a summer bid for wantaway defender Micah Richards. The 25-year-old announced his intentions to move away from the club after rejecting a new deal offered to him by City chiefs this month. Richards, who has been at the club since he was 12, has made just 9 appearances in two years after suffering with an ongoing injury and believes he must seek first team football if he is to revitalise his career.

(Micah Richards will break City hearts this summer by moving away from the club)