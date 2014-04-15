Tuesday's Transfer News: Manuel to delay Mangala signing

According to Football Direct News, Manuel Pellegrini has told his club to hold off on a move for FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala. The Frenchman, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester since January, was believed to have agreed to a move to the Etihad Stadium for a fee of £20m last month, but Txiki Begiristain's shrewd negotiating could be ignored if reports are to be believed.

The Telegraph report that Manchester City are facing a heavy fine or a transfer embargo from Uefa for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. Paris Saint Germain are also believed to be facing punishment amongst 20 other clubs which have shown evidence of "greed, reckless spending and financial insanity" in the transfer window. Unless 11th hour evidence emerges in the next 24 hours to support their claims they have played by the rules, the blues could face a similar transfer ban handed to Barcelona earlier this month.

(Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nayhan could be found guilty of breaking FFP rules this week)

However, football lawyer Daniel Geey believes a transfer embargo is not a possible sanction for Manchester City. See his Twitter timeline for more information - @FootballLaw.

In Other News

In other news, The Telegraph believe Yaya Touré could miss at least two games in Manchester City's final run towards the Premier League title. The Ivorian limped off the field of play early in City's 3-2 loss to Liverpool this Sunday and will discover the extent of his groin injury later today.

(Yaya Touré is almost certain to miss Manchester City's tie with Sunderland tomorrow night)