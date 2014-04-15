Fiorentina look to make Anderson deal permanent

Fiorentina are looking to make Anderson's loan deal from Manchester United a permanent transfer this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to the Serie A outfit in January on a loan deal that originally carried through to the end of the season. Since arriving he has played 7 games, creating 3 chances. Despite not shining out in the Fiorentina team, he seems to have done enough to convince La Viola's sporting director and technical director who have reportedly begun work on making the deal permanent. He has expressed his desire to remain in Tuscany after becoming a peripheral figure at Manchester United where fitness has been a real problem and there was a rumoured fall out with new manager David Moyes,

With a clear out expected at Manchester United this summer, they won't be trying hard to keep him at the club, he seems to be surplus to requirements. But while the critics are still inspecting his performances in Italy, sporting director, Daniele Prade has been impressed with Anderson's work rate and attitude according to La Nazione.

Fiorentina will be looking to minimize the orginial £5 fee that was agreed when the loan move took place in January and with his time at Manchester United seemingly up, it is likely that will be achieved.