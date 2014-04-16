De Gea: We will still challenge for European spots

Manchester United are still looking to finish in the European spots according to goalkeeper, David De Gea.

Some have been suggesing that a European place wouldn't be beneficial for United, following Liverpool's storm to the top of the table after they finished 7th last year. But De Gea is sure that he and his teammates want to play in Europe, whatever level competition it is.

A top four finish is off the cards for the reigning Champions but sneaking above Tottenham isn't out of the question. They currently lie in seventh, three points below Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand and a massively better goal difference.

The 23-year-old said: 'There are still plenty of important games to play."

‘We are Manchester United and it’s our duty to win every game we take part in.

‘That’s what we’ll try to do now because we want to finish as high as we can in the league, ensure we’re playing in a European competition next season and show we are still around and that we will never give in.’

Manchester United still have 5 games remaining this season, and De Gea is on good form, having kept three clean sheets in March, which earned him Manchester United Player of the Month. David Moyes now faces a trip to former club, Everton. Norwich, Sunderland, Hull and Southampton are all facing United before the seaosn comes to a conclusion as well.

Even in seventh position, United could get into the Europa League. Should Arsenal win the FA Cup Final against Hull and finish 5th, then United will join them and 6th place in the Europa League.

De Gea was disappointed after getting knock-out to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, but felt United showed they could still challenge with the continent's top teams, "The Bayern defeat was tough for us to take. We put in two really good performances, we did well in both games of the tie and, with a bit of luck, I think we could have got through."

"But it was always going to be a difficult task going to Munich and they pressurised us a lot in the Allianz Arena. But of course we have to keep going."

Despite the feeling of disappointment, De Gea and the United camp still think it is vital that they will be playing in Europe next season.