Thursday's Transfer News: "The result was a complete disaster for us".

Four days of deflation has seen Manuel Pellegrini's men pull out of the race for the Premier League title. A spirited performance against Liverpool on Sunday was followed by a spectacularly dismal one last night as Gus Poyet's Black Cats bit and clawed at a fatigued Manchester City side. The blues took an early lead through Fernandinho, but failed to capitalise on the promising start.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw, the Brazilian midfielder described the result as "a complete disaster" and blamed fatigue for the hideous display.

(Fernandinho gives his side the lead after just two minutes)

“It can make some difference because we've been going for Champions League, Premier League and both cups,” Fernandinho told the Mirror.

“Maybe our players are feeling a little tired. Maybe it has made a difference, but our team was good, especially in December and January.

“In February we were a little down but recovered and made some good performances in March. In April we've tried to play the same way, but it wasn't enough to win the game against Sunderland.

“The whole team is disappointed about the result, especially in the way we played. The result was a complete disaster for us."

According to the Express, Manchester City are still in pole position to sign FC Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala in the summer. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to have entered the race in recent weeks, but reports in France suggest that both City and Porto remain committed to seeing the original deal, agreed back in January, through.

(Eliaquim Mangala is likely to become a Manchester City player this summer according to reports in France)

In Other News

In other news, the agent of Manchester City midfielder Javi García has rejected reports that his client will leave the blues for Inter Milan at the end of the season say the Mirror. The Spaniard has enjoyed a boost in form under Manuel Pellegrini, but despite winning over City fans, the 27-year-old is still on the fringes of first team football.

(García's agent Manuel Garcia Quillon insists Inter Milan have made no contact with him)