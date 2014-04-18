Assessing the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year shortlist

It's that time of the year again. A time for complaints, a time for debate, and a time for fans to exhale inexhaustable reasons why their favourite player should have been included on the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year shortlist. I've been one of the grumblers on plenty of occasions, but this year, the PFA may have just got it right.

Steven Gerrard, Eden Hazard, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, Luis Suárez and Yaya Touré make up the list of six nominated for the PFA's Player of the Year award, whilst Eden Hazard and Daniel Sturridge also join Ross Barkley, Aaron Ramsey, Luke Shaw and Raheem Sterling on the Young Player of the Year Award list. Perhaps the most encouraging message the shortlists offer is the amount of British players (7) named as candidates, however, whether or not the respective awards will be heading to a homegrown talent on the 27th April is a very different question.

PFA Player of the Year shortlist

Luis Suárez

Appearances: 29 Goals: 29 Assists: 12 Chances created: 78 Odds: 1/14

Eden Hazard

Appearances: 33 Goals: 14 Assists: 7 Chances created: 87 Odds: 12/1

Steven Gerrard

Appearances: 30 Goals: 13 Assists: 10 Chances Created: 56 Odds: 12/1

Daniel Sturridge

Appearances: 26 Goals: 20 Assists: 7 Chances Created: 27 Odds: 25/1

Yaya Touré

Appearances: 31 Goals: 18 Assists: 5 Chances Created: 32 Odds: 25/1

Adam Lallana

Appearances: 34 Goals: 9 Assists: 6 Chances Created: 62 Odds: 33/1

PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist

Eden Hazard

Appearances: 33 Goals: 14 Assists: 7 Chances created: 87 Odds: 5/6

Daniel Sturridge

Appearances: 26 Goals: 20 Assists: 7 Chances Created: 27 Odds: 11/10

Ross Barkley

Appearances: 31 Goals: 5 Assists: 0 Chances Created: 23 Odds: 14/1

Raheem Sterling

Appearances: 29 Goals: 7 Assists: 3 Chances Created: 40 Odds: 20/1

Luke Shaw

Appearances: 31 Goals: 0 Assists: 1 Chances Created: 27 Odds: 33/1

Aaron Ramsey

Appearances: 20 Goals: 8 Assists: 7 Chances Created: 29 Odds: 33/1