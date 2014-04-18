Norwich City v Liverpool: Suarez hopes to be Liverpool hero once again at Carrow Road

Leaders Liverpool look destined for their first Premier League title in twenty-four years, whilst Norwich City look like certainties for relegation. Usually, whenever these two sides meet there are lots of goals - mostly for Liverpool. In the past three meetings, Liverpool have scored fifteen goals (Suarez has eight of them, eleven in total which includes three hat-tricks) whilst Norwich have three. The law of averages suggests a 5-1 victory for the Merseyside team, with Suarez grabbing a few.

Norwich's last 'winnable' game of the season was a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Fulham last week, now they face a run-in that is daunting to say the least. Liverpool are the first of a run which includes visits to Manchester United and Chelsea, before a final day clash with Arsenal. Things do not look good for the Canaries and to make matters worse Liverpool are unbeaten in fifteen matches. This will be manager Neil Adams' first game at Carrow Road. “It speaks for itself their run, and we respect that, but all runs are due to come to an end at some time and why can’t it be theirs that comes to an end at Carrow Road on Sunday?” he suggested when speaking to Norwich City TV. Most Norwich fans do not share his optimism.

Liverpool's season has so far exceeded all expectations. They need ten points from their last four games to secure the title - if you had told any fan that this would be the case, you would have been packed off to the nearest asylum in a straight jacket, blabbering about Suarez and Sturridge being top scorers in the league, Martin Skrtel's rock-solid performances in defense and Jordan Henderson being the key in midfield. It's safe to say no one would have expected this season to pan out how it has. Brendan Rodgers is being hailed as a genius, the King of Merseyside. However, he still is cautious: "We just need to focus and keep producing the performances that we have, showing the character we have and, if we can do that, we'll hopefully take three points at the weekend."

Norwich will not have Elliot Bennett back from injury, despite him playing a full ninety minutes in midweek for the under 21s. Centre-back Joseph Yobo will also miss out through a calf injury. Last time out, City played a 4-1-2-1-2 for the first time this season, making six changes, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Nathan Redmond forming an unlikely front two, with Robert Snodgrass behind, Leroy Fer and Jonny Howson in centre midfield and Bradley Johnson holding. Steven Whittaker came in at right-back, Russell Martin played at centre-back alongside Michael Turner, who has only recently come back from injury. Martin Olsson and John Ruddy have been the first names on the team sheet all season. Adams has stated his intent against Fulham, attacking from the first whistle and being extremely unlucky to lose, but scoring goals has been the problem this season and that doesn't look like changing any time soon.



Liverpool, meanwhile, will give PFA Player of the Year nominee Daniel Sturridge "every chance" of playing this Sunday, after he limped off with a hamstring injury in the 3-2 victory over Manchester City. If he does not make it, it is likely Victor Moses will fill in. Jordan Henderson has to sit out after being shown a straight red card in the same match, meaning he will miss three out of the last four matches, giving Lucas Leiva a chance. Jose Enrique will continue to remain absent. Also on the PFA Player of the Year nomination list is captain Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez. Both will be pivotal to Liverpool in this crucial ending, but will Gerrard complete his trophy cabinet?