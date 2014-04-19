Lyon 1-2 PSG in Score Commentary of the Coupe De La Ligue Final 2014

22:10- I`ve been Conor (@TheFalseWinger7), thank you for joining me tonight in our coverage of this great cup final, the night belongs to PSG.

22:06- Thiago Silva lifts the trophy amongst the gather of PSG players.

22:03- Lyon go up first to collect their silver medals.

21:55- In a thrilling game, Blanc`s men game out the victors. Congrats to PSG. The presentation is next, for now, enjoy some photo`s of the game.

Edinson Cavani celebates, his brace won it for PSG tonight. Great performance.

Laurent Blanc is a happy man, he has his first trophy with PSG

Alexander Lacazette runs from the halfway line, past two players and fires it into the corner

95- Full Time. PSG are champions. The game has ended 2-1.

94- Thiago Motta gives away a costlesskick in their own half

93- The Ball is cleared, Menez runs the pitch, but his shot goes wide.

92- Corner to Lyon

91- Kone comes on

91- Lucas leaves the field with Menez coming on.

90- Lyon attacking in numbers. Desperate times.

88- Motta panics, and clears the ball away, PSG under severe pressure.

85- Pastore has his shot deflected. PSG awarded yet another corner.

84- Lopes, the Lyon keeper is down injured after a coming together with Alex.

84- Alex has his header blocked, corner given to PSG

83- Badu comes in late on Lucas, bad challenge, costless kick awarded.

82- Douchez` clearance nearly blocked down by Gomis.

80- Fekir has his shot denied by the side netting, Lyon doing well

77- Pastore makes a good break, following Silva`s clearance.

76- Jallet gives away a costlesskick.

74- Pastore and Cabaye come on for Lavezzi and Verratti.

73-The resulting costlesskick comes very close.

73- Bisevac recieves a yellow card for a challenge on Cavani

71- Cabaye is getting ready to come on.

68- Fekir enters the pitch for Lyon, the exciting 20 year old talent, definitely one to look.

67- Silva has returned to the pitch without the mask on.

66- Silva leaves the pitch, as his face protection mask is broken.

65- Cavani looks hurt, the striker is down injured.

62- Here`s a clip of Lacazette`s goal earlier, which made the game tick to 2-1.

60- Half an hour left, Blanc seemingly nervous going into the final stages of this cup final, perhaps his job is on the line.

58- PSG now frantic in possesion, Lyon full of confidence.

56- Straight from the tip off, PSG surge forward, Cavani earns a corner

55- Lacazette makes a powerful run down the left wing, cutting in side, and strikes low, pass Douchez, a superb goal. 2-1. Game On.

55- Goal.

53- Matuidi goes down easy in the box. PSG don`t get the penalty this time.

50- Lucas again uses a bit of skill to beat his man, before being dragged to thr ground, hoever, the ref waves play on

49- Maxwell again making a brilliant run down the flank. Nothing comes of it

46- Lyon have started brightly. Controlling the tempo well.

45- Kick Off, the second half is underway.

21:02- Here is the first goal

21:00- Here is the penalty

20:51- For now, enjoy these images of the first half.

45- Half Time.

44- The possesion so far lies, 61% to Paris SG.

40- Mix up at the back, Douchez comes to collect put Silva takes matters into hisown hands, nearly an own goal.

39- Lavezzi links up again with Maxwell, fascinating combo.

36- Lucas makes yet another brilliant run, passing 2 or 3 players, then sliding in Cavani, only for the striker to miss a sitter.

32- Goall. 2-0. Cavani coverts for his 2nd of the game, from 12 yards

32-Bizzarley, Lopes in the Lyon goal has given away a penalty.

32- Penalty

30- Silva collides, and recieves a costlesskick

27- Corner for Paris SG, seemingly cleared.

24-Maxwell proving to be a very good option for PSG down the left flank, causing plenty of prolems for Lyon, he`s also covered well defensivley.

22- Lavezzi goes down, the ref waves the game on.

21- Yet another foul, this time Silva giving it away. Nothing comes of it.

18- The game is quite a bitter encounter thus far.

17- Verratti recieves a yellow card.

16- Poor tackle by Matuidi, the players gather around, pushing one and other.

14- Alex sees his goal cancelled out. The Brazilian was offside.

12- What a strike by Cavani, he strikes it on the full volley, only to be met by a great save

11- Verratti plays a great ball over the top, only for Cavani to take a poor touch

10- Great atmopshere inside the stadium

9- This time the ball lands safely with the keeper

8- Corner to Lyon, Douchez fails to collect and the ball returns for yet another corner

6- Lucas goes on a surging run, this game is very frantic

5- Electric start.

4-Maxwell links up great with Lavezzi, who flicks it back to the onrunning fullback, and Cavani is there to take it off Maxwell, and duly oblige by sticking the ball into the net

4- Goallll

3- Verratti complains to the ref, following the award of a costlesskick against Motta.

2- After some controlling play by PSG, Gomis steals the ball, and strikes from 30 yards. It goes wide.

1- Kick Off

19:57- The teams are coming out, the prematch entertainment is impressive. Time for my prediction, can`t see anything but a Paris win. 2-1.

19:56- Last week's matchwinner, Jordan Ferri is another Lyon absentee, out through suspension.

19:55- 5 minutes till kick off.

19:54- 71% - Alexandre Lacazette has scored/assisted 5 of Lyon's 7 goals in the Coupe de la Ligue this season.

19:50- 10 minutes to kick off, the atmosphere is building, the stadium is full and the prematch entertainment is taking place on the pitch.

19:48- Second choice keeper, Douchez, who starts today, has kept eight clean sheets in 24 competitive games with PSG. 33%

19:47- Gomis has been in superb form this season.

19:46- Lyon fans, rumours are also doing the rounds that inform striker, Gomis, who is out of contract in the Summer, will not be offered a new deal. Crazy.

19:45- Paris fans, rumours are circulating before kick off that your side is set to bid for Messi. Wow. What do you think?

19:43- Here is Bedimo in full force.

19:40- If ever there was a weakness in this PSG side, it`s at right back, and Lyon`s attacking fullback Bedimo will be crucial tonight, the flying fullback has 7 assits this season.

19:37- For those who don`t know, Malbranque, the former Fulham player, starts tonight.

19:34- Lyon have been amongst the goals so far in the cup, hopefully we can expect more tonight

19:30- Ever so close to Kick Off, comment your score predictions

19:27- For those who haven`t seen much of Lacazette of Lyon here is a clip to whet your appetite for tonight

19:22- Since the take over of PSG, they are yet to win a domestic cup, with their last one coming in 2010.

19:10- Here is what the winner will take home tonight

19:04- Very interesting line ups, as ever. Gonalons will be crucial for Lyon tonight, a big task ahead for the veteran. The brilliant Paris midfield remains unchanged yet again, while power is replaced by pace with Moura again in the side since Ibrahimovic`s injury, and the reshuffle sees Cavani gets his desired central position.

19:03- OL XI vs. PSG: Lopes-Bedimo, Bisevac, Dabo, Umtiti-Tolisso, Malbranque, Gonalons, Mvuemba-Lacazette, Gomis

19:02- Paris SG XI vs. Lyon: Douchez-Jallet, Alex, Silva (c), Maxwell-Motta, Matuidi, Verratti-Lavezzi, Cavani, Lucas Moura

19:01- Team News is in.

18:53- PSG could become most decorated side in both domestic cups in next few years. 3 titles away from Coupe de France record (currently 8)

18:50- According to beINSport, Paris SG coach, Blanc, future could be decided based on tonights result, some added pressure for the manager.

18:48- Prematch stat for you, 6 - Lyon & PSG are meeting each other for the 6th time in the Coupe de la Ligue, a record in the competition. Clash.

18:43- A man that PSG may rely on now is Edison Cavani, with the absence of their talisman, Cavani will presumingly move into a central position. Here's a quick review of his time at PSG and what exactly he can produce.

18:41- "We have to try and bounce back together," goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu told PSG's official website. "We will keep working calmly and confidently to prepare for the cup final."

18:39- We'll have the team news shortly, but the main news regarding the teams is that Ibrahimovic is still ruled out, surely music to the ears for Lyon. However, Lyon have been dealt with their own injury problems, midfielders Clement Grenier (groin) and Yoann Gourcuff (ankle) are both set to miss out, while Gueida Fofana (groin) is still struggling with an injury that has kept him out of the side for a month.

18:37- Meanwhile, Paris SG funnily lost to today's opponents, Lyon, last week in a tight game, where Ferri's goal was the differences in a 1-0 win.

18:35- Lyon come into the game on decent form winning three of their last 5 league games, however they recently crashed out of the Europa League, with a narrow defeat to Juventus.

18:32- PSG are undoubtedly favourites PSG will undoubtedly be the favourites for this tie with boss Laurent Blanc hoping to ease the pressure on himself, by picking up his second trophy of the season and taking one step closer to a domestic treble.

18:30- Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Lyon - Paris SG, in the Coupe De La Ligue Final 2014 . Tonight's game takes place in the Stade De France, I'm Conor(@TheFalseWinger7), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.



