Lyon 1-2 PSG in Score Commentary of the Coupe De La Ligue Final 2014
22:10- I`ve been Conor (@TheFalseWinger7), thank you for joining me tonight in our coverage of this great cup final, the night belongs to PSG.

22:06- Thiago Silva lifts the trophy amongst the gather of PSG players.

22:03- Lyon go up first to collect their silver medals.

21:55- In a thrilling game, Blanc`s men game out the victors. Congrats to PSG. The presentation is next, for now, enjoy some photo`s of the game.

Edinson Cavani celebates, his brace won it for PSG tonight. Great performance.

Laurent Blanc is a happy man, he has his first trophy with PSG

Alexander Lacazette runs from the halfway line, past two players and fires it into the corner

95- Full Time. PSG are champions. The game has ended 2-1.

94- Thiago Motta gives away a costlesskick in their own half

93- The Ball is cleared, Menez runs the pitch, but his shot goes wide.

92- Corner to Lyon

91- Kone comes on

91- Lucas leaves the field with Menez coming on.

90- Lyon attacking in numbers. Desperate times.

88- Motta panics, and clears the ball away, PSG under severe pressure.

85- Pastore has his shot deflected. PSG awarded yet another corner.

84- Lopes, the Lyon keeper is down injured after a coming together with Alex.

84- Alex has his header blocked, corner given to PSG

83- Badu comes in late on Lucas, bad challenge, costless kick awarded.

82- Douchez` clearance nearly blocked down by Gomis.

80- Fekir has his shot denied by the side netting, Lyon doing well

77- Pastore makes a good break, following Silva`s clearance.

76- Jallet gives away a costlesskick.

74- Pastore and Cabaye come on for Lavezzi and Verratti.

73-The resulting costlesskick comes very close.

73- Bisevac recieves a yellow card for a challenge on Cavani

71- Cabaye is getting ready to come on.

68- Fekir enters the pitch for Lyon, the exciting 20 year old talent, definitely one to look.

67- Silva has returned to the pitch without the mask on.

66- Silva leaves the pitch, as his face protection mask is broken.

65- Cavani looks hurt, the striker is down injured.

62- Here`s a clip of Lacazette`s goal earlier, which made the game tick to 2-1.