Chelsea - Sunderland, Premier League Live Commentary and Score
Sunderland move up to 29 points, three points off of 17th paced Norwich. Chelsea, meanwhile, are two points behind Liverpool with the Merseyside club with a game in hand, which is tomorrow against Norwich. Mourinho loses at home as Chelsea manager for the first time in seventy-seven games. A penalty from ex-Chelsea man Fabio Borini ensured three points will travel away from the capital, after Samuel Eto'o had put Chelsea ahead. Connor Wickham equalised minutes later, and the Wearsiders held on for the last ten minutes to secure a famous win. Thank you for joining me this evening, I hope you enjoyed the game and the coverage provided.

90+5' FULL TIME, CHELSEA 1, SUNDERLAND 2.

90+4' Mike Dean intercepts a pass from Ivanovic, leading Sunderland to break with three on one. Altidore loses the ball though, Chelsea play it away.

90+1' If Sunderland can hold on here, they will be very happy with four points from games against Manchester City and Chelsea. They're making a sub, Larsson) off for Ondrej Celustka

90' Five minutes added on.

89' Costless kick on the half way line is going to be launched into the Sunderland area, but it's cleared by Wes Brown.

87' It looks to be a greasy surface at Stamford Bridge, with players sliding all over the place now. Torres doesn't make contact with an Ivanovic cross. It definitely didn't look to be a penalty for Sunderland though, the linesman gave it.

84' Chelsea appeal for a penalty this time, Torres' cross blocked by Cattermole. It's the kitchen sink time for the Blues, Schurrle's moving drive was saved by Mannone.

Fabio Borini tucks away the penalty, straight down the middle. Mike Dean gave the decision after Azpilicueta caught Altidore near the byline, but it was a very soft penalty. One of Chelsea's coaches is now verbally abusing the referee.

GOAL SUNDERLAND!

80' PENALTY SUNDERLAND!

79' Torres is looking lively though, and wins a corner after a deflected shot. Corner headed clear by Sunderland, then launched back in and Torres' header is straight at Mannone.

78' The attack ends with a bicycle kick from Torres flying into the stand somewhere. New ball please!

77' A cross from Schurrle appears to be going wide, Alonso makes sure of it. Corner to Chelsea, taken by Willian.

75' It has to be said, but Altidore and Torres hardly make the most prolific strikeforce.

73' The costless kick comes to nothing. Chlesea make their final change, with Eto'o making way for Fernando Torres. He does not go back to help defend a corner, but it's cleared anyway.

71' Torres is warming up on the sidelines, and Chelsea will need to throw everything at Sunderland to try and break down a resilient back line. Wes Brown fouls Ba, costless kick for Chelsea around 40 yards out.

70' Play resumes with a drop ball.

68' Chelsea have been the better side, shown by their 70% possession this second half. Mannone is challenged by Ba after a long kick from Schwarzer, with the goalkeeping winning the header but falling hard. He's being treated now.

66' Substitutions from both sides. Schurrle comes on for Salah, whilst Jozy Altidore replaces Connor Wickham.

65' An intricate one-two by Willian and Ba, but the latter slips as he goes to finish the move and subsequently slices wide.

63' Not an awful lot has happened so far in the second half, as Schwarzer stumbles and almost gifts Sunderland a goal.

61' Azpilicueta takes a knock, but he should be able to run it off.

60' Whistles from the home crowd as they feel that Mannone is taking too much time over a goal kick.

58' Chelsea sub, Oscar is coming off to be replaced by Demba Ba.

56' Lee Cattermole give the ball away then hauls down Oscar, and is booked.

55' A beautiful dinked pass from Willian is played to Azpilicueta, but he fails to control and Vergini sees it out of play for a goal kick.

53' Ivanovic wastes a throw by giving it straight back to Sunderland. Chelsea continue to press and attack.

51' More appeals for a penalty - Eto'o was pulled to the ground from a Chelsea corner, but the ref says no again.

49' Corner to Chelsea headed away by Borini. Cross from Ramires is deflected and held by Mannone.

47' Sunderland have two attempts, one from a corner punched away by Schwarzer, then the second cross headed away. Chelsea then break with Willian, the ball is played to Eto'o but his shot goes narrowly past the far post.

46' And we're back underway.