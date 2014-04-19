Chelsea - Sunderland, Premier League Live Commentary and Score

Thank you for joining me this evening, I hope you enjoyed the game and the coverage provided.

Sunderland move up to 29 points, three points off of 17th paced Norwich. Chelsea, meanwhile, are two points behind Liverpool with the Merseyside club with a game in hand, which is tomorrow against Norwich. Mourinho loses at home as Chelsea manager for the first time in seventy-seven games. A penalty from ex-Chelsea man Fabio Borini ensured three points will travel away from the capital, after Samuel Eto'o had put Chelsea ahead. Connor Wickham equalised minutes later, and the Wearsiders held on for the last ten minutes to secure a famous win. Thank you for joining me this evening, I hope you enjoyed the game and the coverage provided.

90+5' FULL TIME, CHELSEA 1, SUNDERLAND 2.

90+4' Mike Dean intercepts a pass from Ivanovic, leading Sunderland to break with three on one. Altidore loses the ball though, Chelsea play it away.

90+1' If Sunderland can hold on here, they will be very happy with four points from games against Manchester City and Chelsea. They're making a sub, Larsson) off for Ondrej Celustka

90' Five minutes added on.

89' Costless kick on the half way line is going to be launched into the Sunderland area, but it's cleared by Wes Brown.

87' It looks to be a greasy surface at Stamford Bridge, with players sliding all over the place now. Torres doesn't make contact with an Ivanovic cross. It definitely didn't look to be a penalty for Sunderland though, the linesman gave it.

84' Chelsea appeal for a penalty this time, Torres' cross blocked by Cattermole. It's the kitchen sink time for the Blues, Schurrle's moving drive was saved by Mannone.

Fabio Borini tucks away the penalty, straight down the middle. Mike Dean gave the decision after Azpilicueta caught Altidore near the byline, but it was a very soft penalty. One of Chelsea's coaches is now verbally abusing the referee.

GOAL SUNDERLAND!

80' PENALTY SUNDERLAND!

79' Torres is looking lively though, and wins a corner after a deflected shot. Corner headed clear by Sunderland, then launched back in and Torres' header is straight at Mannone.

78' The attack ends with a bicycle kick from Torres flying into the stand somewhere. New ball please!

77' A cross from Schurrle appears to be going wide, Alonso makes sure of it. Corner to Chelsea, taken by Willian.

75' It has to be said, but Altidore and Torres hardly make the most prolific strikeforce.

73' The costless kick comes to nothing. Chlesea make their final change, with Eto'o making way for Fernando Torres. He does not go back to help defend a corner, but it's cleared anyway.

71' Torres is warming up on the sidelines, and Chelsea will need to throw everything at Sunderland to try and break down a resilient back line. Wes Brown fouls Ba, costless kick for Chelsea around 40 yards out.

70' Play resumes with a drop ball.

68' Chelsea have been the better side, shown by their 70% possession this second half. Mannone is challenged by Ba after a long kick from Schwarzer, with the goalkeeping winning the header but falling hard. He's being treated now.

66' Substitutions from both sides. Schurrle comes on for Salah, whilst Jozy Altidore replaces Connor Wickham.

65' An intricate one-two by Willian and Ba, but the latter slips as he goes to finish the move and subsequently slices wide.

63' Not an awful lot has happened so far in the second half, as Schwarzer stumbles and almost gifts Sunderland a goal.

61' Azpilicueta takes a knock, but he should be able to run it off.

60' Whistles from the home crowd as they feel that Mannone is taking too much time over a goal kick.

58' Chelsea sub, Oscar is coming off to be replaced by Demba Ba.

56' Lee Cattermole give the ball away then hauls down Oscar, and is booked.

55' A beautiful dinked pass from Willian is played to Azpilicueta, but he fails to control and Vergini sees it out of play for a goal kick.

53' Ivanovic wastes a throw by giving it straight back to Sunderland. Chelsea continue to press and attack.

51' More appeals for a penalty - Eto'o was pulled to the ground from a Chelsea corner, but the ref says no again.

49' Corner to Chelsea headed away by Borini. Cross from Ramires is deflected and held by Mannone.

47' Sunderland have two attempts, one from a corner punched away by Schwarzer, then the second cross headed away. Chelsea then break with Willian, the ball is played to Eto'o but his shot goes narrowly past the far post.

46' And we're back underway.

And here's the Chelsea goal.

There's that forearm from Ramires on Larsson. Three match ban for him?

Two corners are the cause for the goals here, with the Sunderland one being fantastically worked. You have to look it on Match of the Day later, but that was straight off the training ground. Great movement and structure. Eto'o and Wickham are the scorers, but Mannone has been busy in the Sunderland goal. At the other end, debutant Schwarzer will be disappointed with his role in the Sunderland equaliser, he should parry it further away from goal, but instead he put it on a plate for Wickham. A good and entertaining first half at Stamford Bridge.

HALF TIME: CHELSEA 1, SUNDERLAND 1.

45+1' Another look at that incident between Larsson and Ramries. Larsson clips Ramires' heels, then the Chelsea midfield slaps the Swede in the face.

45' Two minutes added on.

43' There's a clash between Larsson and Ramires, with the former ending up on the floor. Replays show that Ramires is lucky to not be reprimanded at the least.

43' This time it's Larsson back defending for Sunderland, putting Ramires off and the Brazilian doesn't make good contact with his header.

42' A great double save from Mannone, first to deny Matic and then Ivanovic. Then there are strong appeals for handball in the area but Mike Dean doens't look interested. Wasn't deliberate handball by Alonso.

41' Once again, Chelsea move the ball nicely around the edge of Sunderland's area, but they seem scared to shoot and Borini is back defending and clears.

39' Borini down the left had two Chelsea defenders sliding to try and block a cross but they fail. It's cleared away by Azpilicueta.

38' It appears as if Wickham will be fine to carry on, but his injury seems to have transferred to his right bicep.

36' Corner to Chelsea almost restores their lead! Ivanovic's header is saved by Mannone, it comes back off the bar and the keeper collects.

34' Oscar thought he'd won a corner after O'Shea put the ball out, but Mike Dean says the Brazilian fouled him. Harsh.

33' John Terry puts the ball in the net for Chelsea but Matic fouled his marker in the build-up to that goal and the referee rightly rules it out.

32' A high boot from Adam Johnson catches Azpilicueta in the chest causes murmers of disapproval from the looking crowd, no booking.

30' At the moment, Wickham is carrying on. He's lost the ball though, and it's cleared.

29' Costless kick to Chelsea on the edge of the Sunderland area. Oscar fires it at goal, but once again Mannone collects.

28' Bad news for Sunderland. It looks as though Wickham is going to be unable to shake off a calf injury and he's signalled to the bench that he wants to come off.

27' Close from Oscar, his shot is easily caught by Mannone. It was an ambitous effort, but good work from the attacking Ivanovic down the right.

26' Salah is working hard but ultimately his passes are just not falling for anyone in blue. Eto'o wins a throw-in deep in the Sunderland half.

24' John O'Shea appears to be struggling with a groin injury. Keep an eye on that, Eto'o will exploit any weaknesses at the back.

22' It's clear now that Poyet wants to play a passing game, but it can get them in trouble at times. Salah nutmegs his marker but his cross is poor, then a pass from Matic is collected by Eto'o but his shot is straight at Mannone.

21' The away team are working for it, they've got their heads up now. Adam Johnson goes close from the edge of the area.

It was a fantastically worked corner. It was put to the edge of the area and Alonso hit it on the half-volley, Schwarzer parried and Connor Wickham pounces and equalises. Schwarzer won't look back on that with fondness, he really should've done better there, but he presented Wickham with a great chance and he duly obliged.

GOAL FOR SUNDERLAND!

17' Marcos Alonso working hard down Sunderland's left wins a corner off of Ivanovic.

15' Colback fouls Ramires on the half-way line. Costless kick played short by Chelsea.

It really was a great delivery, and Chelsea deservedly lead at the Bridge. Eto'o worked hard to create the corner, then finishes the move with style.

Samuel Eto'o opens the scoring! The corner was whipped in and Eto'o volleys into the top corner past Mannone, making it Chelsea 1 Sunderland 0.

GOAL FOR CHELSEA!

11' Eto'o jinxes right then left in the area and wins a corner.

10' Good play from Chelsea. Matic plays it to Willian, who works the ball but fires a rather tame shot at goal. Still 0-0.

9' Ivanovic on the overlap has his cross blocked, but once again Sunderland do not clear convincingly.

8' Chelsea working the ball around Sunderland's area but unable to make any breakthrough. The ball trickles past and Mannone collects.

6' The home team are now stroking the ball around nicely. It looks as if Willian is operating more centrally behind Eto'o. However, they haven't had a shot on goal. Borini cuts inside from the left before lashing it high and wide.

5' I know it's been stated before, but Lee Cattermole's shorts are ridiculously high.

3' Corner to Chelsea is palmed away by Mannone.

2' Frantic start here, with neither side able to string more than five passes together. Chelsea now are able to do so, and knock it around the back with Ivanovic, Terry and Cahill.

1' Sunderland immediately attack through Larsson but he's been stopped, and Chelsea break away.

AND WE'RE UNDERWAY AT STAMFORD BRIDGE.

17:29. The teams are out, all pre-match routines are finished.

17:22. So no Petr Cech for Chelsea, who is ill. Mark Schwarzer starts, making his debut since transferring to Chelsea. Sunderland are unchanged from the positive performance against Manchester City.

17:16. We're just under fifteen minutes away now! Who do you feel will come out on top? Will Chelsea continue their title challenge, or will Sunderland upset the odds and become the first team to defeat José Mourinho at Stamford Bridge?

17:14. With kick-off fast approaching, the team here at VAVEL.com would like to say RIP to West Ham youth player Dylan Tombides, who tragically lost his battle with testicular cancer in the week. Our thoughts are with this talented young man's family.

17:10. For the last time Sunderland beat Chelsea in the league, one would have to go back to November 2010, where goals from Nedum Onuoha, Asamoah Gyan and Danny Welbeck beat the leaders at Stamford Bridge, who were under the rule of Carlo Ancelotti at the time. Sunderland were seventh in the table.

17:07. Sunderland are also without a win in their last nine games, whilst Chelsea have only lost twice in their last nineteen. If you like a flutter, the Black Cats are 14/1 for an unlikely win, 6/1 for a draw, and Chelsea are 1/6. Samuel Eto'o is hot favourite to open the scoring at 3/1, with Mohammed Salah 7/1, whilst a scoreline of 3-0 to Chelsea takes my eye at 11/2.

17:04. Chelsea have kept clean sheets in each of their last six Premier League home games. The club's record run is nine, set in November 2010. Sunderland have failed to score in six of their last nine Barclays Premier League games at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard needs four goals in Chelsea's last four games to become the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals in 11 consecutive seasons.

17:01. Some stats from Opta coming up now, and they don't make good reading for Sunderland fans.

17:00. Just half an hour untill kick-off at the Bridge. A few of the 41,800 fans are already beginning to enter the ground, namely the Sunderland fans, who will try and roar their team to an unlikely revival and safety.

16:58. In the other camp, striker Connor Wickham scored twice in midweek against Manchester City, but will have an option of on-loan Fabio Borini. A more consistent performer has been goalkeeper John O'Shea, who will have to be in top gear to deny Chelsea today.

16:55. Eden Hazard will miss out through injury today, so it will be up to Oscar to pull the strings in midfield. He has eight goals and two assists in thirty-one games so far this season, which isn't too impressive, but his quick movement and late runs into the penalty area will cause problems. Meanwhile, in-form Demba Ba has scored two vital goals in his last two games, but will probably be used as an impact substitute. A mention has to go to the brick wall in centre-midfield that is Nemanja Matic, who has four assists in thirteen games.

16:52. Meanwhile, Gus Poyet - who played for Chelsea before leaving in 2001 - is optimistic that his side can be the one to end that run. “People will look at us, our situation in the league and say ‘why Sunderland’? Why should it be Sunderland who should be the ones to be the first ones to beat Chelsea there under Mourinho? But I say why not?"

16:50. Chelsea are still unbeaten at Stamford Bridge under José Mourinho and he spoke to Chelsea TV. "Sunderland play good, they are a better team now with more confidence than before. They beat Manchester City at home, Newcastle, and got a point in the week."

16:45. There was another enthralling game back in December, with Chelsea emerging victorious from a seven-goal thriller. Eden Hazard stole the show for the Blues, scoring twice. Notably, Jozy Altidore scored his first goal for Sunderland that day, but has failed to score since. Can he double his tally today?

16:42. Last time these two sides met was in the Capital One Cup, with Sunderland advancing after extra time, winning 2-1. Goals from Fabio Borini (88th minute) and Ki Sung-Yeung (118th minute) sent the Wearsiders through to the semi-finals. Frank Lampard scored the goal for Chelsea early in the second half.

16:38. Sunderland travel to London without a win in nine games and look doomed, but a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday will give them a lift.

16:37. Jose Mourinho's Chelsea are looking to capitalise on Manchester City's slip-up in mid-week against the very side the Londoners face today.

16:35. Sunderland, however, are the favourites to drop down a tier - they are bottom of the league and six points from safety.

16:34. Chelsea currently sit second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool and four points ahead of Manchester City. Winning this game will guarantee Champions League football next year for the Blues, although it has never been in doubt.

16:32. Sunderland starting XI: Mannone; Vergini, Alonso, Brown, O'Shea; Cattermole, Colback, Larsson; Johnson, Borini, Wickham.

16:31. Chelsea starting XI: Schwarzer; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Ramires, Matic; Willian, Oscar, Salah; Eto'o.

16:30. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's costless live coverage of Chelsea - Sunderland in the 2014 Premier League. Today's game takes place in Stamford Bridge, London.