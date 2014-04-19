Saturday's Transfer News: PSG target Touré

According to Football Direct News, Paris Saint Germain could make a move for Yaya Touré this summer if they fail in a bid to sign Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba. The 21-year-old, who has established himself as one of Europe's most exciting talents this season, is believed to be Laurent Blanc's number one target, however, with the Italian giants unlikely to sell, Manchester City's Ivorian powerhouse is believed to be seen as their next best option.

Touré opened the door to a potential move to France in January when he publicly lauded the French champions in an interview with ESPN. However since then, the midfielder has made no further comments on where he future may lie.

The Messi rumours have made an inevitable return, but Barcelona's worrying decline in recent weeks have made the whispers a percentile louder. The Manchester Evening News report that Manchester City are preparing an extraordinary £250m bid for the Argentinian wizard who has reportedly become disillusioned with life at the Catalan club. Barcelona have endured a month to forget after crashing out of the Champions League and watching their bitter rivals Real Madrid lift the Copa del Rey, and not even the brilliance of Lionel Messi has been able to resurrect his side.

(Lionel Messi could seek an exit from Barcelona this summer)

One Argentine unlikely to walk through the doors of the Etihad Stadium this summer is San Lorenzo's Ángel Correa. The 19-year-old striker, described as 'the next Agüero', was heavily linked with a switch to the blues last month, but Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid is believed to be his most likely destination.

(The 19-year-old wonderkid is likely to snub a move to the blues)

And the rumours don't stop there! Football Direct News believe Manchester City will go head to head with Arsenal for the signature of Athletic Bilbao winger Markel Susaeta. The 26-year-old has contributed 5 goals and 11 assists to his side's impressive season which is likely to hand them Champions League football next term.

(Markel Susaeta could be the second Spanish winger to join up with the blues in two years)

In Other News

In other news, one admiring fan had the courage to plant a sloppy one on Manuel Pellegrini's cheek in this week's episode of 'Inside City'! Take a look here: