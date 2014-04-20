Hull City v Arsenal Live Score, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

I've been James Spiking (@EuropeanMaestro) hope you enjoyed. Stay on VAVEL for coverage of the Everton - Manchester United game.

FULL TIME: Hull 0-3 Arsenal. Arsenal score 3 goals and get 3 points. 2 goals from Podolski, 1 from Ramsey and a 4 point lead on Everton in the race for 4th spot. For Hull, they remain in 14th spot with Aston Villa creeping up on them.

90' We reach the 90th minute and +4 minutes has been added on.

88' Aaron Ramsey has been voted as Sky Sports' Man Of The Match for today's game.

87' Matty Fryatt does well on the right and forces Per Mertesacker into conceding a corner. The corner like all of today has been dealt with.

84' Hull make thier final change with Robert Koren replacing George Boyd.

84' Third and final change from Arsenal sees Yaya Sanogo replace Podolski.

81' We are into the last 9 minutes of the game.

79' Huddlestone tests Arsenal for the first time in a while and the goalkeeper makes a good save and the corner is dealt with.

78' Oxlade-Chamberlain bursts into the box with his lightening pace and is brought down, the ball falls to Ramsey and his shot is saved.

76' CLOSE! Santi Cazorla swings in a costless kick met by the head of Per Mertesacker who puts his header over the bar.

75' 15 minutes to go here at the KC stadium. The score remain 0-3 Arsenal.

73' Arsenal make their 2nd change too with Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Giroud.

70' Hull make their 2nd change of the game with Quinn coming on to replace Jelavic.

69' Arsenal keeping possession well forcing Hull to chase the game. Aaron Ramsey in the thick of all the buil up towards the Hull goal.

65' The ball gets sent back to Harper but the wind holds the ball up. Giroud chases Harper, the ball deflects of Giroud who shoots from a tight, 2 yard angle but hits the bar. Unlucky.

61' Arsenal's first change of the game, Matheiu Flamini coming on to replace Mesut Ozil.

53' Santi Cazorla pulls back to Aaron Ramsey who's shot is saved by Harper but the ball falls to Podolski who puts the ball in the net.

53' GOAAL! 3-0 ARSENAL.

51' Rosenior delivers a testing cross which was headed away by Monreal inside the six-yard box.

50' Monreal penalised for a foul on Elmohamady but Boyd's costless-kick is easily dealt with.

45' Matty Fryatt replaces Shane Long at Half Time.

45' Hull v Arsenal is back underway. 0-2 is the score.

HALF TIME: The Referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the half and 'boos' ring around the stadium again. 2-0 to the London side here at the KC.

45' The goal was welcomed with a wave of 'boos' from the Hull fans as they felt they should of had a foul when Jelavic was tackled by Arteta.

45' Another fantastic team goal from Arsenal. Giroud, to Ramsey, who chests it down into the path of Podolski who unleashes a volley smashing into the back of the net.

45' GOAL 2-0! WHAT A GOAL FROM ARSENAL.

43' Good movement from Shane Long inside the box but his header is saved by Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny.

36' Fantastic chance for Jake Livermore to get the equalliser who crashes his shot against the post. unlucky.

30' Fantastic goal from Arsenal. Ozil, to Cazorla, to Ramsey who smashes his shot across the goal into the bottom left hand corner of the goal.

30' GOAL! ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!

23' HULL CHANCE! Hull's first chance comes when Shane Long is put through on goal, Szczesny hesitates but the forward lashes his shot high over the crossbar.

19' CHANCE! The first real chance of the game falls to Arsenal when Aaron Ramsey puts the ball into Podolski who forces Harper into a good save. Still 0-0 here.

16' David Meyler is the second in the referee's book for a late challenge on Monreal.

15' Hull work the costless-kick well with the Arsenal keeper forced to give the Tigers a corner. Arsenal deal with it again.

14' Per Mertesacker is booked for a late challenge on Jelavic. Hull have a costless-kick.

11' Mesut Ozil should feel hard done by as he is clearly clipped in the box and the Referee waves away all penalty claims.

9' The game has started with a fast tempo and is very end-to-end. Both teams have had chances but none have been clear cut.

6' All cleared, the game is back underway.

5' Freak. Advertising boards blew onto the pitch and the Referee has had to stop play.

1' Arsenal deal with it comfortably.

1' Early cross by George Boyd sent over for the 1st corner of the game.

1' We're underway with Arsenal getting kick-off complete.

14.04. One minute silence in honour of Hull City legend Andy Davidson.

14:00. The teams are underway, Hull - Arsenal kick-off is imminent.

13:45. 20 minutes to go until kick-off of the match Hull City - Arsenal.

13:20. There are your two starting XI's for today's match. Looks as if Hull are going for the 4-4-2 formation whilst Arsenal are using the 4-2-3-1 tactical approach.

13:10. Hull XI: Harper, Rosenior, Elmohamady, Davies, Chester, Huddlestone, Livermore, Meyler, Boyd, Jelavic, Long

13:10. Arsenal XI: Szczesny, Sagna, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Arteta, Ramsey, Cazorla, Ozil, Podolski, Giroud

13:05. Hull v Arsenal team news coming up shortly.

Live Match Hull City - Arsenal

13:05. In his press conference, Steve Bruce had this to say when asked about Premier League survival. "Well, we're almost there, you would like to think we're almost there but we're not quite done."

13:03. This week, Thomas Vermaelen says this about forgetting about the FA Cup Final and focusing on 4th spot. "We will play Hull in the FA Cup final, but there is no point looking to that game yet, We have made it there which was our target, but we want to finish the job on May 17. We have a cup final to look forward to, but we have a massive job to do in the league before that so let's forget about the FA Cup for a while and go from game to game in the Premier League. We have to look at ourselves not worry about the other teams and just try to win our games."

13:00. Despite Arsenal's dip of form and Hull's urge to succeed, it is hard to choose a winner other then the side pushing for the 4th and final Champions League spot. Arsenal will know there is no room for mistakes at such a crucial time in the race for 4th spot. Hull however, will be looking to make it as hard as possible for the Gunners. The last time these 2 sides met, Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners with goals from Mesut Ozil and Nicklas Bendtner.

12:45. The top 4 side have been on such poor form, with the Hosts looking to take advantage of this. Hull are renound for putting in hard work displays and always pushing for the win. However, despite poor Arsenal form, here is something the Gunners can take into the game. Arsenal have not lost at Hull City for almost a century; they were last beaten at Hull in 1915.

12:42. Arsenal however, are lacking form. They will also feel positive as they have reached the FA Cup Final but their league form of recent is one to look at and want to change. Previous to their beating of West Ham 3-1 at the Emirates, Arsenal have failed to win a Premier League game in 4 attempts with last victory coming at White Hart Lane when they beat a Tottenham side 1-0. During this run of 4 winless games, Arsenal have picked up 2 points due to draws with Manchester City and Swansea.

12:40. Hull City will come into this game with a postive feeling after their success in reaching the FA Cup Final. They also won their last league game at home to Swansea winning 1-0. Before that however, they lost back-to-back away games at Stoke City and West Ham only scoring 1 goal in 2 games.

12:30. The hosts will be able to call on both thier January signing forwards Shane Long and Nikica Jelavic for this FA Cup Final dress rehersal against Arsenal. The pair are cup-tied so missed the Semi-Final demolshing of Sheffield United at Wembley but can expect to return with Yannick Sagbo and George Boyd being vulnerable. Meanwhile, A massive boost for the Gunners could see Mesut Ozil return to the Arsenal action after being out injured with a bad hamstring. Midfielder Mathieu Flamini returns from a 2 match suspension whilst fullback Nacho Monreal is looking as if he has recovered from the dead leg he suffered in the Semi-Final win over Wigan. Defender Kieran Gibbs is out, whilst midfielder Serge Gnabry and England midfielder Jack Wilshere (foot) are still recovering. Abou Diaby and Theo Walcott are also out injured.

12:06. This match is acting as a dress rehearsal for the FA Cup final but that game will be on nobodys mind here as both teams are looking to take 3 points away from this fixture. Hull are just about safe, However, with trips to Aston Villa and Fulham approaching fast for the Tigers, It would be handy to get a result here for safety mesure. Hull are in 14th position in the Premier League table with a win could see them leapfrog into 12th by jumping over West Ham and Swansea. Whereas for Arsenal, a win would see them close the gap to 1 point between them and Manchester City, Although City will have 2 games in hand

12:05. Good afternoon, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Hull City - Arsenal on matchday 35. Today's game takes place in the KC Stadium, Hull. Kick-Off 14:05 BST.