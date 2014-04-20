Sunday's Transfer News: City Iker to sign Spanish winger

According to Goal.com, Manchester City are preparing a £15m bid for Athletic Bilbao winger Iker Muniain. The 21-year-old has characterised Bilbao's exciting play this season as the club look to secure a Champions League place for next term, but with a number of top sides sniffing round the Spanish talent, Ernesto Valverde could be set to lose his key man. City have been told by the Spanish network that the winger, whose contract expires in 2015, could be available for as little as £15m, however, Bilbao are relatively confident of tying the player down to a new deal with the insertion of a £40m buy-out clause.

Another Spanish wide-man who could be on his way to Manchester this summer is Pedro. The Barcelona man has been forced to compete with Neymar and Alexis Sanchez for a startin place in Gerardo Martino's side, and despite making 32 appearances in which he has netted 14 goals and contributed 8 assists this season, the player's agent has suggested that he could be sold. The Daily Star believe Manchester City and Manchester United will attempt to take advantage of the situation.

(Barcelona winger Pedro is said to be unsettled at the club and could seek an exit this summer)

Goal.com understand that Manuel Pellegrini is considering a move for Sampdoria centre-back Shkodran Mustafi. The 22 year-old German has won 53% of his duels in the Serie A this campaign and was released by David Moyes at Everton back in 2012.

(Mustafi could be seen as a cheaper option to Eliaquim Mangala)

In Other News

In other news, the Mirror report that Manchester City chiefs are set for talks with Manuel Pellegrini, Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain to review their positions and conduct this season. The Chilean will be asked questions about his squad selection, whilst the roles of Soriano and Begiristain will also come under scrutiny if the blues fail to win the title in May. However, the report insists that there is no indication City's Abu Dhabi owners are ready to make any changes at the top.

(Begiristain and Soriano will the subjects of an inquest by City owners at the end of the season)

And finally, Gareth Barry believes Manchester City made a huge mistake by loaning him out at the start of this term. In an interview with the Expres the midfielder, who has made a significant impact at Everton this year, explained how he told Pellegrini he was confident he had made the wrong decision.

(Barry has been an important player for the Toffees in their push for the Champions League)

“I told the manager at the time that I was confident and that he was making a wrong decision.

“I still feel I can compete with the players at City. When somebody tells you they don’t think you’re good enough, that your face doesn’t fit, you don’t just roll over. I had a few conversations but the manager’s mind was made up.

“I presume he had watched previous games and made his mind up on that. Any rejection hurts in life.