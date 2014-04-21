Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion: Pre-match comments

Pepe Mel has made a leisurely start to life at the Hawthornes since being appointed in January, bot no one in the Premier League knows him better than Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean, who enjoyed five dramatic encounters with Mel's Real Betis during his three year tenure at Malaga, insists the Spaniard is 'a very good manager', despite the 51-year-old failing to lead his new side to a victory until his eighth game in charge.

“I think he is a very good manager. He is a manager that wants his teams to play attractive football – he always tries to make it so that his team will play with a lot of possession of the ball and make a very offensive game.”

Asked if he could see Mel being successful in the Premier League, Pellegrini replied: “Yes, of course, because I repeat – I think he is a very good manager and he worked very well in Spain. I am sure that here in England when he settles, he will be a very good manager also.”

(Malaga and Real Betis shared the spoils in the five fixtures in which Manuel Pellegrini and Pepe Mel locked horns - Malaga record: W2, L2, D1)

Pellegrini refused to be drawn into questions regarding the performance of his side this season, insisting his side's only focus is on winning their remaining games. The blues surrendered any momentum they had in the title race with a disappointing 2-2 against Sunderland on Wednesday night, but the South American has not ruled out yet another extraordinary finish to the campaign.

“I don’t mind what the other teams think. We have to play five games more, we must win them. Liverpool and Chelsea have to play three games - we just need a defeat for Liverpool.”

“I will evaluate the season when we finish it,” he said. “It’s not good to have an evaluation of the year at the moment because we have to play another five games.

“If we win those five games we’ll see what happens with the other teams so we can wait a little longer to have that evaluation about the year.

(City narrowly escaped a shock defeat to Sunderland last week)

“I think that everyone of us will be very frustrated if we don’t win the league because if we were favourites to win the league it’s because of the way we played the whole part of the year not because we were leading the table.

“If you review the table we were only top one or two times but, the way we have played the whole year, of course I think we would be frustrated if we don’t win the league.

“But, I repeat, I don’t want to talk about that until the end of the season.”

In terms of injury news, David Silva remains doubtful with an ankle problem, whilst fellow Jesus Navas joins his fellow Spaniard on the injury table with a similar problem. Yaya Touré and Matija Nastasić remain unavailable.

(David Silva is unlikely to start as he continues to recover from an ankle problem)