Manchester City 3-1 West Brom: Player ratings



Manchester City

Joe Hart - 7/10

The England goalkeeper was starved of action but when called into action, he thwarted Morgan Amalfitano well. Blameless for Dorrans's goal.

Pablo Zabaleta - 7/10

The Argentine was, as usual, a constant threat on the right flank and he took his goal well, diving low to powerfully head City into the ascendency after two minutes.

Vincent Kompany - 7/10

The Belgian made a couple of timely interventions and interceptions, but could have stifled Dorrans much more effectively than he ultimately did.

Martin Demichelis - 7/10

Like Kompany, the Argentine could have dealt with Dorrans much more efficiently but after one of his better displays in a City shirt, exuding confidence and composure, he was voted as Man of the Match by Manchester City's sponsors.

Gael Clichy - 6/10

The Frenchman nullified the threat posed by Amalfitano and forced his countryman into moving centrally to impose himself on the encounter. He also provided an offensive options on the left flank.

Fernandinho - 6/10

The Brazilian was usually assured in central midfield, a prominent presence.

Javi Garcia - 7/10

The Spaniard produced his most impressive performance in a City shirt to date, controlling the midfield effectively and in an assertive manner.

David Silva - 8/10

The Spain international was the architect of this victory, full of the imaginative creativity City had lacked against Sunderland. Yet, his ankle injury sustained in the second-half will be of serious concern for both Manuel Pellegrini and Spain manager Vincente Del Bosque, with the World Cup finals looming large.

Samir Nasri - 7/10

The Frenchman was a constant menace for the West Brom back-line with his nimble roamint across the final third. Shimmered with danger.

Sergio Aguero - 7/10

The Argentina international was a nuisance to the Baggies defence, playing a pivotal role in Zabaleta's opening goal before scoring magnificently. His withdrawal after succumbing to a knock will also worry Pellegrini.

Edin Dzeko - 6/10

Preferred to Alvaro Negredo after the Spaniard's uninspiring display against Sunderland, the Bosnian troubled Craig Dawson and Jonas Olsson with his physicality and wasted opportunities to get onto the scoresheet.

West Bromwich Albion

Ben Foster - 5/10

Did well to thwart Aguero before Zabaleta headed in the rebound but was blameless for Aguero's majestic strike.

Billy Jones - 5/10

The young full-back struggled against Nasri and his occupation in keeping City's potent attacking force bay prevented him from providing Pepe Mel's side with an attacking outlet.

Jonas Olsson - 5/10

Struggled to contain the pace of Aguero and intelligence of Dzeko and the Swede was fortunate not to concede an unnecessary penalty for tugging the Bosnian's shirt.

Craig Dawson - 5/10

Like Olsson, Dawson was examined by Aguero and Dzeko.

Liam Ridgewell - 4/10

The left-back was culpable for Zabaleta and Aguero's goals but did dispossess Zabaleta in the build-up to Dorrans's goal.

Youssef Mulumbu - 5/10

The Congolese midfielder failed to stifle David Silva and resorted to cynical challenges to keep the Spaniard at bay, earning him a deserved caution.

James Brunt - 4/10

Culpable for Zabaleta's opener and his set-pieces were uncharacteristically wayward.

Graham Dorrans - 5/10

Took his goal well and provided Matej Vydra with support but his contribution was limited.

Morgan Amalfitano - 4/10

The Frenchman on loan from Marseille was anonymous for the majority of the match but forced Hart into a good stop late on.

Stephane Sessegnon - 5/10

Like Dorrans, the Benin international was support to lone striker Vydra but his contribution was limited as the game dragged on.

Matej Vydra - 5/10

Looked a threat from counter-attacks in the first-half but was left isolated in the second period.