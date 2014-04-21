Manchester City - West Bromwich Albion in Score Commentary of EPL

21:58: Thanks for joining us here at VAVEL and enjoy the rest of your night - for more post-match reaction, follow me on Twitter @Dembe_MCFC

21:56: The Baggies still find themselves in the thick of a relegation struggle and sit just three points above the relegation zone whilst the blues move within a point of Chelsea.

FT: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion: A second half that couldn't live up to the vivacity of the first, but City march on in a straightforward victory. The blues now sit one point behind Chelsea with a game in hand, and a win for Mourinho's men at Anfield this weekend could throw the title race down yet another avenue.

90+2: Martin Demichelis awarded the Man of the Match award tonight - hasn't had much to do, mind you.

88: Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Edin Dzeko who has been rather anonymous this evening.

86: Just one shot on target by either side in this second half - pretty much sums it up for you.

85: No sign of the Baggies getting back into this one - it's been a toothless second half performance from Mel's side.

84: James Morrison returns from injury to replace Youssouf Mulumbu.

83: Great play between Nasri and Jovetic at the edge of the box sets up Edin Dzeko whose effort curls wide of the post. Great move that deserved a goal.

81: Vincent Kompany is shrugged off the ball by Victor Anichebe who's effort is blocked into the path of Graham Dorrans. The Scotsman's curling effort is saved well by Hart, but defending in the build up was very un-Kompany-like.

80: 10 minutes remain at the Etihad, but no sign of anything other than a City win here tonight.

79: The game has fizzled out into a mediocre display this half - absolutely nothing to get excited about.

76: Saido Berahino replaces Stephane Sessegnon who has been unable to trouble City in this second half.

David Silva is carried off on a stretcher, repugnant viewing for Manchester City supporters

73: West Brom have had their fair share of set pieces tonight, but the usually dependable Chris Brunt just hasn't delivered.

72: Stevan Jovetic sees a great effort creep round the post.

71: Edin Dzeko has had one of his anonymous performances tonight - I forgot he was playing.

70: West Brom piling on the pressure here and Joe Hart saves well from a potent Amalfitano effort. Silva's exit seems to have rocked the blues.

68: Silva is carried off to the overpowering tune of an Etihad applause. They absolutely love this guy.

67: James Milner looks set to replace Silva who has been incredible yet again this evening. What a difference he makes to City's play.

66: David Silva is down clutching his ankle. The Spaniard immediately signaled to the bench after going down under Jones's challenge and that does not look good at all for Manuel Pellegrini's side. The stretcher comes on.

65: Manchester City have had 76% of the possession in this second half - still no goal.

63: Stevan Jovetic replaces Sergio Aguero who has been a constant menace this evening. The South American possibly feeling his hamstring.

61: Garcia, Nasri and Fernandinho entertaining their audience with some neat one touch passing near the halfway line, and City look content with the amount of possession they're enjoying. One goal could change this tie completely, however.

58: Victor Anichebe replaces Matej Vydra. The Nigerian's power could hurt City's back line - shrewd move from Mel.

57: It's all City at the moment, but the game has taken a tedious turn. Time for changes possibly?

53: Aguero looks so dangerous weaving in and out of West Brom's defence - so eager to get hold of the ball and drive at players. City have missed him.

50: Samir Nasri angles a dangerous ball into the box but West Brom defend brilliantly. Another corner for City.

47: Pellegrini's men look to set a marker for the half's play by controlling the early possession.

21:04: Can the blues pull away from the Baggies in the second half, or will Pepe Mel's side take some inspiration from Sunderland and punish their hosts for clumsiness at the back? City about to get the game back underway!

21:00: David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Stephane Sessegnon have been the bright sparks in this game so far, but has the return of the 15 goal Argentine come too late for the blues?

20:52: Half time stats via @Squawka.

HT: Manchester City accelerated into a 2-0 lead within 10 minutes, but almost inevitably, they allowed their guests back into the game with some slack play in the middle and clumsy defending. Martin Demichelis's tap in restored City's two goal cushion with just ten minutes of the half left to play, but there are still plenty of goals left in the tie for either side.

45: Resulting costless kick is smashed high over the bar by Chris Brunt.

44: Javi Garcia fouls Amalfitano on the egde of the box and the Baggies have a chance to get themselves back into the game just before half time. City have been clumsy when defending.

42: CHANCE! Gael Clichy gives his man far too much space on the wing and a teasing ball finds Sessegnon unmarked in the box. Great block from Kompany to deny the Beninese's effort, but poor from Clichy.

40: Man City have scored 77 goals from inside the box in the league this season, only Bayern have scored more (81) in Europe's top five leagues - via @Squawka

38: Speculative effort from Dzeko rolls into the welcoming arms of Foster. Great lay off from Fernandinho, but the Bosnian rushed his shot.

37: Corner dealt with this time, but Mel's side look bruised by that goal. City taking control once again as the half approaches its end.

35: Another corner for City.

34: GOAL! Martin Demichelis taps home from a Samir Nasri corner. Poor marking from Liam Ridgewell who was caught ball watching, and the 33-year-old grabs his second goal of the season.

33: Cries of 'Come on City' echo around the arena, but Manuel Pellegrini's men have taken their foot off the pedal since taking that early two goal lead. Corner for City.

31: Here's that banner we were talking about - via @TransferSources

30: Plenty of possession for the blues, but not much coming from it as the half progresses.

28: The Baggies are pressing brilliantly here and are forcing City into a number of mistakes. They smell blood.

26: Samir Nasri finds himself with acres of room in the box to fizz in a ball to Edin Dzeko in the centre, but the Frenchman aims for the moon. Poor cross.

25: City have a tendency to come out of the blocks and then allow their opponents to get back into the game. Guess what? It's happened again this evening.

24: Gael Clichy presents West Brom with another costless kick - and the Etihad groan with disapproval. Subdued atmosphere yet again tonight - have the fans given up on the title?

22: The resulting costless-kick is fumbled by Joe Hart, but the linesman comes to his rescue by raising the flag. Nearly another embarrassing mistake from the England No.1 there.

21: Martin Demichelis brings down Stephane Sessegnon on the edge of the box. West Brom growing into the game now and look confident following Dorrans' brilliant finish.

20: The blues break dangerously again with Edin Dzeko playing in David Silva on the edge of the box, but the Spaniard's reluctance to use his right foot sees the chance wasted.

19: The hosts have enjoyed 71% of the possession so far, but still only lead by that one goal.

18: The blues look irresistable going forward, but when West Brom break, their back line wobbles. Definitely goals in this game for Mel's side.

17: Clumsy play from Fernandinho in the build up who lost the ball far too easily and West Brom have an undeserved goal.

15: GOAL! Graham Dorrans gets the Baggies back into the game following an incisive counter attack. Odd costless-kick between David Silva and Fernandinho presented the guests with an easy chance to break, and they took the chance brilliantly. Shocking.

13: Man City have scored 11 goals in the opening 10 mins of Premier League games this season; no side has more - via @OptaJoe

12: City looking dangerous every time they attack. Combination play between Nasri, Silva and Aguero reminiscent of the brilliance they entertained the Premier League with earlier in the season.

11: CHANCE! Stephane Sessegnon watches a fine effort whistle over Joe Hart's bar - so close!

10: GOAL! Sergio Aguero fires in a wonderful finish into the corner of Ben Foster's net from the edge of the box. What a goal from the South American - City are on fire here, but the Baggies are allowing their hosts to carve through them with ease.

7: City win their first corner of the night as Sergio Aguero plays in Edin Dzeko. The tempo City lacked last Wednesday has definitely infused their play this evening - the Baggies haven't had a sniff thus far.

6: CHANCE! Samir Nasri lays up Sergio Aguero with a bobbling ball, but the Argentine can only half volley over. City look hungry.

5: Not the start Pepe Mel wanted at all, and the Spaniard plods lethargically along the sideline.

4: GOAL! Sergio Aguero's fearsome effort is parried by Foster into the path of Zabaleta who nods home. What a start from the blues - but they started even quicker than this against Sunderland!

3: City controlling the early play and look threatening. Edin Dzeko has a shot blocked which goes out for throw in deep in West Brom territory.

2: Plenty of litter on tonight's pitch - the only criticism of a beautiful playing surface here at the Etihad.

1: And we're off! West Brom get the game started - huge match for both sides tonight.

19:57: There is banner reading 'Don't Sack Moyes' on display at the Etihad tonight - a lovely message from the City fans.

19:50: 10 minutes until kick off! Send in your predictions.

19:44: On the other side of Manchester, reports suggest Manchester United are set to sack David Moyes after just 11 months in charge. The club have refused to comment, but Jurgen Klopp is amid the favourites for the position.

19:18: Edin Dzeko features on the cover of Manchester City's match programme this evening - via @MCFC

19:15: Kick off in 45 minutes - this should be thriller!

19:14: Plenty of ammunition on both benches. Negredo and Jovetic provide plenty of creativity and flair for the blues, whilst Berahino's pace and Anichebe's power could be called upon if the Baggies find themselves struggling.

19:13: West Bromwich Albion substitutes: Myhill, Morrison, Anichebe, Yacob, Lugano, Berahino, Reid

19:13: Manchester City substitutes: Pantilimon, Lescott, Richards, Kolarov, Milner, Negredo, Jovetic

19:08: City fans will be disappointed not to see Stevan Jovetic in the starting eleven after a bright cameo last week, but the return of Silva is bound to excite the Etihad crowd.

19:07: Manuel Pellegrini makes three changes to the side that drew with Sunderland last Wednesday. Clichy comes in for Kolarov, Dzeko for Negredo and that man Silva returns in place of James Milner.

19:05: Manchester City team to face West Brom: Hart; Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy; Garcia, Fernandinho, Nasri, Silva; Dzeko, Aguero

19:04: West Brom team to face Manchester City: Foster, Dawson, Olsson, Ridgewell, Jones, Amalfitano, Mulumbu, Dorrans, Brunt, Sessegnon, Vydra.

18:48: The two managers faced each other five times in the league over in Spain whilst in charge of Malaga and Real Betis - and you just can't separate them when it comes to results. (Malaga W2, Real Betis W2, D1)

18:44: Jonas Olsson and James Morrison face late fitness tests for the Baggies.

18:43: Yaya Touré and Matija NastasiÄ‡ are unavailable to Manuel Pellegrini tonight, whilst David Silva and Jesus Navas remain doubtful as they continue to recover from ankle injuries.

18:40: It's a must win for both sides tonight who have very different priorities at different ends of the table - team news coming up.

18:39: Premier League stats comparison between the sides via @Squawka:

18:38: The blues have won four out of their last five fixtures against Mel's side

18:38: City's last home loss to West Brom came in February 2003 when goals from Neil Clement and Darren Moore handed the Baggies a 2-1 win at Maine Road

18:38: In their last five home fixtures against the Baggies, Manchester City have been victorious on four occasions scoring 12 goals in the process

18:37: West Brom have never won at the Etihad Stadium

18:35: We have a number of pre-match facts for you - including previous results and stats from this Premier League campaign.

18:34: "But Manchester City are a very big club and if they don’t achieve Champions League qualification or win the league it is seen as a big disappointment. They also have some very big rivals in Liverpool and Chelsea, who have also got some big possibilities."

18:33: "I admire Manuel. At Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga his teams always played with the same, attractive style."

18:32: However, Mel has confidence after watching the blues slip up against Sunderland last week, and continued to pile the pressure on his former La Liga adversary in his pre-match press conference.

18:31: West Brom currently sit in 16th place just three points above the relegation zone - by no means safe from the grasp of Premier League pit.

18:30: "He is a manager that wants his teams to play attractive football – he always tries to make it so that his team will play with a lot of possession of the ball and make a very offensive game.”

18:29: “I think he is a very good manager," Pellegrini is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

18:27: As for Pepe Mel and the Baggies, the Spaniard has managed just two wins from a possible 13 at his new club, but Manuel Pellegrini has issued the former Real Betis man with some words of encouragement.

18:26: It's been a week to forget for Pellegrini's men after surrending their impetus in the title race with unsatisfactory results against league leaders Liverpool and relegation battlers Sunderland. However, the blues may be able to extract some hope from Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Gus Poyet's side on Saturday.

18:25: Hi and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Manchester City's Monday night tie with West Bromwich Albion.