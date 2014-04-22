Atletico Madrid - Chelsea LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of Champions League

Thank you for staying with me, Harry Robinson, at VAVEL tonight. I hope you enjoyed what wasn't the most entertaining game, similar to so many Jose Mourinho games in the past, and have a good night! You can keep up to date with my musings on Twitter - @MrHarryRobinson. For pictures from tongith's game, check out VAVEL's Flickr page.

Gianluca Vialli (Sky Sports Italia commentator): "The way Chelsea defended tonight may be a bit antique, but it's not easy to do well."

Fernando Torres managed just 8 passes in a full 90 minutes.

Chelsea's last 6 Champions League semi-final first legs have produced just 4 goals; 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Chelsea

Attempts: 25-5

On target: 4-2

Off target: 14-2

Blocked: 7-1

Passes: 434/520 - 157/244

Pass success rate: 83% - 64%

Possesion: 69.4% - 37.6%

Crosses: 10/46 - 0/5

Injuries and suspensions:

John Terry went off with what seemed like an ankle injury.

Petr Cech also was forced to come off with what looked like rolled shoulder.

John Obi Mikel, Gabi and Frank Lampard will all miss the second leg because of yellow cards they recieved tonight.

21:45 Gary Cahill was impressive at the back today, especially when his partner, John Terry, was taken off due to injury.

96' FULL-TIME: Jose Mourinho completes what he set out to do. Not concede. Good result for both sides, better for Chelsea but Atletico will be happy to not concede the all important away goal.

96' Corner for Chelsea in the last minute os easily caught by Courtois.

95' Chelsea wasting time now, getting five different people to take the throw-in.

94' Demba Ba ON Willian OFF

93' Just two minutes of added time left and Costa gets the ball in space but fires well over on his left foot. Sums up his evening, worked hard but can't quite hit the target.

91' Diego Costa heads straight into the hands of Schwarzer. Good attack from Atletico. Great cross in but Costa, who you would rely on in that position, fails to beat Schwarzer.

90' Sosa gets the ball into David Villa but Villa was in a difficult position, to the side of the goal and facing away. Goal kick for Chelsea.

89' David Luiz wastes the costless-kick, as he does so often. Atletico with possession again.

88' Chelsea have a costless-kick on the edge of the box. Miranda with a cynical challenge on Fernando Torres.

87' Diego Costa gets away from Gary Cahill in the box, but as he tries to head it back into the box, it bounces off Cahill's head.

85' Raul Garcia departs for David Villa. Garcia put all three of his four shots off target tonight, the other was blocked.

83' Sosa lofts it up in the box for Raul Garcia who, once again, heads wide. He needs to practicing those headers on the training ground this week.

82' Atletico have scored 9 goals from set-pieces in the Champions League this year, and Sosa is their set-piece specialist. Could we see a late goal from a set-piece? That's what the stats show, with Atleti scoring in the last 15 minutes a lot this season.

81' Gabi dinks it up to Diego Costa, who's back is facing towards the goal, and he tries to overhead kick it from the edge of the box. Impressive try, didn't go well though.

80' SUBSTITUTION: Mario Suarez OFF Sosa ON

79' Great cross from Juanfran into Arda Turan who gets above Cahill brilliantly. Heads it just wide though. You would have bet your house on him getting that on target, and your car on him putting it past Schwarzer.

Atletico have had just 1/6 pf their shots on target so far. Clinical? I don't think so.

77' Raul Garcia makes himself available in the box, Juanfran with a decent cross but Azpilicueta gets underneath and heads away.

76' Mark Schwarzer's wall break up giving him a hard task for the costless-kick but he pushes it wide. Koke wastes the opputinity from the short corner, smashing a cross (or shot, it was so bad I can't tell) out for a goal-kick.

75' Atletico have a costless-kick but no sending off for Frank Lampard. Gabi and John Obi Mikel were booked though for a scuffle which means they will both miss the second leg.

74' Atletico appealing for handball from Frank Lampard which would be a second booking for him, a sending off.

73' Scare for Chelsea as Felipe Luis finds his way through the defence, He plays it in to the box but it's fluffed.

71' Andre Schurrle is coming on for the injured Terry. David Luiz will slip back into centre-back.

SUBSTITUTION: Andre Schurrle ON John Terry OFF

70' John Terry is now on the floor after a few minutes of playing. He'll have to go off, he isn't one for going down easily.

69' Terry is up again but hobbling, he looks like he's struggling. But for now, he'll carry on.

68' Mark Schwarzer claims the ball well once again. John Terry is down pain.

67' Arda Turan earns a corner well. His touch is heavy but he hits it against Mikel, who has been fatastic, to earn the corner.

65' Beautiful pass into Diego Costa from Koke but Chelsea defend well and clear it.

64' Atleti's crossing has been poor so far. They have only completed 3 of 26 attempted crosses.

63' The referee shows the first card of the night and it's to Frank Lampard. The Englishman will now miss the second leg of this Champions League semi-final.

62' Gabi puts the ball into the box, Chelsea clear their lines bu goes straight to Atletico again. Cross after cross is cleared straight to Atleti. Poor clearances and Atleti are not taking their chances well enough.

62' Frank Lampard hits it obviously with his arm, Atleti have a costless-kick on the edge of the box.

61' SUBSITUTION: Arda Turan ON Diego Riba OFF

So that off target shot was Diego's last action of the night. Arda Turan, who has been on the sidelines for three weeks with aninjury returns.

60' Diego Ribas gets the ball in space on the edge of the box for the first time but he can't quite keep it on target and can't get it to dip enough.

59' Great run from Fernando Torres, the stuff of his dreams against his former side, but Courtois easily saves.

57' Gary Cahill is pulled to the ground in the penalty area but the referee tells Chelsea to take the corner again. Chelsea attacking more now.

56' Schwarzer punches it out straight to Diego Ribas but Chelsea are able to re-position as Ribas takes it onto his favoured foot.

55' Juanfran lofts a poor ball on the half-volley into the area, so hard it goes to the other full-back.

54' Mark Schwarzer claims it well one again. He's played well since coming on.

53' Cole heads the ball out for a corner. Positive signs for Atleti.

52' Raul Garcia tries to lay the ball up for Diego to strike it powerfully but Chelsea intercept easily.

50' Diego Simeone is not happy about the fact Luiz is on the floor. He seems to thinks he's time wasting. Luiz now off the pitch.

49' Diego Ribas bodychecks David Luiz. Luiz lies on the floor.

47' Frank Lampard strikes it well but Thibaut Courtois gets his body around it well.

46' We're back underway at the Calderon.

Atletico's half was defined when they played a short corner when Schwarzer had just come on for Cech, wasting chances.

As you can see, Atletico very unclinical. Boring half of football, Chelsea achieving what they want so far, they need to stop wasting the ball on the counter attack though.

Stats:

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Chelsea

Attemtps: 9-2

On target: 1-0

Off target: 4-1

Blocked: 4-1

Possession: 69.4% - 30.6%

Crosses: 3/21 - 0/2

Atletico dominating but Chelsea defending solidly. Atleti the better side so far but no big chances to prove it.

HALF-TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 0-0 CHELSEA

50' Schwarzer closes the half with an easy catch.

49' Juanfran with a decent delivery with his weaker foot but Gary Cahill heads away.

48' David Luiz takes but fires straight into the Atleti wall.

47' Godin with a late tackle on Torres. Chelsea costless-kick.

47' Diego Ribas tries one of his famous strikes but Schwarzer gets his body around it.

46' 4 added minutes due to stoppage for Petr Cech's injury.

45' Chelsea's play seems to be frustrating Fernando Torres who comes further back to prove a point and trips on his own feet.

44' Koke with a poor corner and Chelsea's clearance goes out for a throw in.

43' Mikel heads away the Atleti costless-kick. Atleti get the ball back in and it's their corner now.

42' Fernando Torres is very isolated up top and Chelsea are constantly wasting possession on the counter-attacl.

41' Good delivery in and Diego Costa tries to smash it in but a good block from Azpilicueta keeps it at 0-0/

40' Just 5 minutes of the first half to go and Chelsea have got the job half done.

39' Chelsea looking to counter and earn some corners while defending solidly. Working so far, 0-0.

37' Very good hands from Thibaut Courtois as he easily takes down a Chelsea corner.

36' Azpilicueta commits too much as Atletico attack and Gary Cahill has to rush over to avoid the Spainard embarassment.

35' Another controversial decision, Atletico players are certain that Koke's cross hit a Chelsea foot, but Chelsea with the goal-kick.

34' Diego Ribas drops it back to Mario Suarez, great strike from him but Schwarzer puts it wide. Strangely Chelsea have been givenn a goal-kick though.

33' David Luiz fires a costless-kick he earnt up to Torres. Great ball but a poor touch from Torres give Atletico the goal kick.

32' Nothing especially to cheer about so far but their side have been dominating.

30' Koke with a poor costless-kick into the wall.

29' Poor header by Raul Garcia but Cole gave him limited space despite the large height difference.

28' Chelsea looking very compact and narrow in defence, all the counter attacks are coming through Willian in the middle. The flanks being completely ignored. Fernando Torres looks very isolated.

27' Willian runs through the Atleti midfield and puts Ramires through. Brilliant work from the Brazilian but Ramires wastes the attack.

24' Another offside, this time it is Raul Garcia caught by the linesman.

22' Raul Garcia nicks the ball from under David Luiz' nose but his ball into the path of Costa was too late and Costa is called offside.

21' Mark Schwarzer has become the second oldest player in Champions League history, at 41, while his opposite man, Courtois, is 20 years younger.

19' Chelsea have a corner now. Thibaut Courtois faces it and gets in the mix trying to claim it. John Obi Mikel stops that and Gary Cahill heads wide. Whistle had blown already though.

18' Atletico take the corner short, before Felipe Luis whips it in. Expected that to come near Schwarzer. A let-off for Chelsea.

17' Schwarzer is very experienced but he has to face a corner straight away.

15' Petr Cech's night is over. The club doctor confirms that. Mark Schwarzer will replace him.

14' A good save for Cech but Raul Garcia came flying in late. Doesn't seem to be the problem though, Cech signalled for the subtitution straight away,

14' Petr Cech in pain after a collision with Raul Garcia. Calling for a substituion. Possibly a twisted knee.

13' Azpilicueta and Cole are very narrow and aren't going forward very much currently. Chelsea set up to defend.

12' Atletico happy to pass in midfield while Chelsea happy to sit back and defend. Reminiscent of many Jose Mourinho matches.

10' Diego Costa backs into Azpilicueta. Luiz takes the costless-kick but it comes to nothing.

9' Raul Garcia with a dangerous tackle on Ashley Cole, Chelsea costless-kick if lofted up field again. Atleti regain possesion.

8' Koke's cross falls easily for Cech. The Chelsea keeper lofts it up towards Torres, but Atleti gain the ball easily.

7' Atleti look much more relaxed in the early stages and are attempting to play through the midfield into attack. Chelsea's only attack has been a hoofed ball to former Atleti man, Fernando Torres. Atleti on top.

4' Fernando Torres tries to nick the ball off Atleti's calm midfield, but the ref gives Atleti the costless-kick.

2' The fans before kick-off

19:48 Early attack for Atleti, Diego Costa to Diego Ribas after some nice play from the Spanish side but Ribas puts it wide weakly on his weaker foot.

19:47 The first Champions League semi-final at the Calderon since 1974 is underway!

19:46 The Chelsea fans singing 'We've done it before!'. Atletico are the first hurlde in their attempt to win in Lisbon in May. Will they do it? Let us know your prediction in the comments box below!

19:45 The last time these two teams faced each other in Madrid Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero scored in a 2-2 draw. The teams have only played each other two other times, each team has won one.

19:44 Diego Costa has had an incredible season, but Petr Cech has the joint most clean sheets, (with Courtois) in the Champions League this seaso and with a defensive midfield, Chelsea will be looking to extend Cech's good run in the Champions League.

19:43 Fernando Torres got a raptous welcome during his warm-up, it'll be hard to score against Courtois, the Belgian has only conceded 5 times.

19:42 The ultras are building up an incredible atmosphere at the Calderon, and they have reason to, Atletico are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Champions League, can Mourinho be the man to stop that?

19:40. The Vicente Calderon is filling up quickly for match Chelsea - Atletico Madrid LIVE!

19:31. A comparison between Diego Costa and Chelsea's strikers, make of it what you will

19:29 Tonight's team sheet at the Calderon.

19:25 The strikers have very different records this year in this Champions League.

Fernando Torres - 3 goals in 7 matches

Diego Costa - 7 goals in 6 games

19:22 The Chelsea dressing room pre-match, they will wear black tonight.

19:21 Tonight's referee, Erikkson. He was the referee for Bayern Munich - Manchester City at the Allianz Arena, he has never refereed a Chelsea or Atletico match

19:20 Atletico Madrid players arriving at the Calderon earlier

19:11 Just over half an hour until Atletico Madrid - Chelsea kicks off!

19:08 Marco van Ginkel returns for Chelsea tonight, the Dutchman is on the bench but it is first inclusion in the squad since August.

19:04 Diego Costa starts up front tonight for Atletico, he has 7 goals in just 6 games in the Champions League so far this season.

19:01 Just over 40 minutes till kick-off, comment your predictions below!

18:56 Chelsea substitutes: Schwarzer, Kalas, Ake, Van Ginkel, Schurrle, Oscar, Ba.

18:55 Atletico Madrid substitutes: Aranzubia, Alderweireld, Tiago, Sosa, Arda Turan, Cristian Rodriguez, David Villa.

18:54 Thibaut Courtois starts for Atletico against his parent club Chelsea, the Belgian has conceded just 5 times in the Champions League this season.

18:53 Chelsea seem to have gone with a three man defensive midfield of John Obi Mikel, David Luiz and Frank Lampard. Mourinho setting out to avoid conceding.

18:52 Fernando Torres, Atleti fan and former player, starts up front for Chelsea tonight, but Jose Mouirnho doesn't think he will be fazed, 'We speak about Spanish football every day. He is a real Atletico Madrid supporter, a big, big one, but he's a professional.

''I have no doubts that the minutes he's on the pitch he will try to do everything for Chelsea, as the fantastic professional that he is.''

18:48 Jose Mourinho selects a defensive line up. Azpilicueta replaces the suspended Branislav Ivanovic at right back and Ashley Cole fills in for Azpilicueta.

18:47 Chelsea Starting XI: Cech, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Terry, Cole, Mikel, Luiz, Lampard, Ramires, Willian, Torres

Atletico Madrid Starting XI: Courtois, Juanfran, Miranda, Godin, Filipe, Mario, Gabi, Koke, R.Garcia, Diego, D.Costa

18:46 The calm before the storm at the Vicente Calderon Stadium (via @henrywinter)

18:45 FACTS: Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 matches with Spanish sides in the Champions League, winning 6 and drawing 9. Their last loss was against Barcelona in February 2006.

In just three competitive fixtures between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, the sides have a combined total of 13 goals.

Atletico Madrid have won their last two games against English opposition.

Atletico Madrid have conceded just 5 goals in their 10 Champions League games this season, the best dfensive record in the competition. They are also the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning 8 games and drawing 2, scoring in every single match.

18:44 Jose Mourinho: "Today and tomorrow and also Wednesday are Champions League days and if you want to speak about the Premier League you have 19 teams in England that you can speak with. Chelsea today and tomorrow is Champions League and we are only available to speak about Champions League. We are lucky to be involved in the Champions League, so we are lucky that in the next two days we don't think about the Premier League and what's happened and what is going to happen because now we only think about tomorrow."

18:43 Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone said, “We’re not the same, but there are similarities. Chelsea have one of the meanest defences in England, and that’s our case in Spain. We work well defensively, we're direct, good on set pieces... Those similarities are what have led us to where we are now: one fighting for the league in England and us being where we are in our league.”

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, who is on loan from Chelsea has been surrounded by controversy recently as UEFA reviewed whether he could face his parent club. This is what the Belgian had to say, “I am relieved that we face Chelsea, just like we did in the European Super Cup. It’s special for me because I’m at Atleti, but Chelsea are also my team.”

18:42 "With all due respect to the great manager Mourinho is, we need to make him feel as uncomfortable as possible. I don't see why we have to be afraid of Chelsea if we didn't fear Real Madrid," Miranda added. "They are a great team but so were Barcelona. They are going to have to want the place in the final more than we do."

18:41 Atletico Madrid's Miranda said they do not fear Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side, "Of course we have to be proud of what happened at the Calderón, but some people seemed too surprised that we overcame Barcelona, as if Atlético had suddenly crept up from nowhere this season. I find that a bit odd. Also, there's hard work to be done. We've Campeonato Brasileiro won nothing yet,"

18:39 The official line-ups will be with us within the next 10 minutes.

18:38 Chelsea Team News: Branislav Ivanovic is suspended so we could see Ashley Cole come in to left back with Cesar Azpilicueta filling in for Ivanovic on the right hand side. Mohammed Salah and Nemanja Matic are both cup tied. Petr Cech missed Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday trhough illness but is expected to return tonight. Samuel Eto'o, who scored Chelsea's goal against Sunderland before being substituted after 74 minutes, has been ruled out with a knee injury. Good news for Chelsea though, is that Eden Hazard trained and traveled with the squad to Madrid after almost 2 weeks out of action following an injury in the previous Champions League round against Paris Saint-Germain.

18:37 Atletico Madrid Team News. Javier Manquillo is on the sidelines with injury while Arda Turan is a doubt for tonight's game but he has a small chance of appearing.

18:36 Tonight's game takes place at the Vicente Calderon

18:35 Atletico Madrid's 1-0 victory over Barcelona

18:34 Chelsea's 2-0 victory over PSG

18:33 Meanwhile, Chelsea pulled back from a 3-1 defecit against Paris Saint-Germain demonstrating their quality. Last weekend they were defeated at home for the first time (in the Premier League) in Jose Mourinho's two reigns. Sunderland beat Mourinho's men 2-1 to put their challenge for the title with Liverpool and Manchester City in doubt.

18:32 Atletico Madrid have impressed everyone so far in the Champions League. In the quarter-finals they swept past Barcelona, who they are currently leading in the title challenge in Spain, winning 2-1 on aggregate against Tata Martino's side.

18:30 Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Atletico Madrid - Chelsea, in the 2014 Champions League semi-final. Tonight's game take place in Vicente Calderon, Madrid.