Tuesday's Manchester City Transfer News: Silva could be sidelined for 3 weeks

Delight swamped the stands last night as the Etihad Stadium welcomed back David Silva after a week out with an ankle injury, but their ecstasy soon turned to despair as they watched the Spaniard get stretchered off the field on the 75 minute mark after falling awkwardly. Manuel Pellegrini admitted 'El Magico' had been playing with an ankle injury, but insisted the 28-year-old needed only three days to recover.

But the Chilean's risk taking was punished last night as City's most influential player immediately signaled to the bench after appearing to twist his injured ankle. Early reports from AS in Spain suggest the midfielder could be out for up to three weeks, but an official scan will take place today.

Sergio Agüero also featured and scored in last night's victory, which means the rumours are back! Yes, the papers have been longing for their monthly Agüero story, and with Barcelona unable to sign players for the next two years, there's no prizes for guessing who is supposedly leading the race for the Argentine. According to the Mirror, Real Madrid are ready to sell Paris Saint Germain target Karim Benzema for a fee of around £35m to help fund a huge move for Agüero this summer.

(Sergio Agüero scored his 16th league goal of the season last night)

It's been said before, and it'll be said again. Hands off.

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna has entered negotiations with Manchester City which have intensified in recent days. TMW believe the Frenchman is extremely interested in joining up with Manuel Pellegrini's side and would be played in rotation with Pablo Zabaleta. Sagna's contract expires at the end of this season meaning the blues would be able to direct transfer funds at other possible targets and City look to be the only side willing to pay the 31-year-old's wages.

(Bacary Sagna could be added to the substantial list of Arsenal players who have joined Manchester City in the last five years)

In Other News

In other news, Vincent Kompany has refused to give up hope on the title. The Belgian says Manchester City's last gasp title win in 2012 is providing his side with hope as they approach the end of the season and insisted that the blues can only focus on winning their last four games. Speaking to Sky Sports News, City's captain urged the team to return to the form they reached at the start of the season.

(Kompany believes his side will take motivation from their dramatic title win back in 2012)

"It's job done and we had some good spells in the game. We'll take it with us in the final four games," he told SkySports.



"We can still remember what happened for us two years ago. We take motivation out of it but the most important thing is that we get back to the form we had at the beginning of the season.



"It looked like we were better against West Brom and if we take that into the next four games anything can happen."