Score Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich of Champions League 2014

Hope you have enjoyed the coverage of this game over here at VAVEL. If you're interested, there will be LIVE coverage of games across the Europa League competition tomorrow. I've been James Spiking (@EuropeanMaestro) good night!

Real Madrid take a one goal advantage over with them when they play at the Allianz Arena next week. Bayern will be left feeling frustrated. They dominated possession but just failed to create any clear chances. Will they manage to find the net next week? The goal was one that could of been easily prevented, it was as if Bayern switched off for that second which game Madrid the chance they needed, and they only needed one.

FULL TIME: Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich.

90+3' Muller screams for a penalty but replays show Xabi Alonso done excellently well to tackle just before the German struck the ball.

90+2' Dante nearly costs Bayern further when giving the ball to Di Maria. He tries to find Benzema put the pass evades him.

90' 4 minutes added on here.

87' Modric picks out a great pass to Bale who runs at Dante but hits the side-netting.

84' Casillas may not be the busiest keeper tonight, but what a save to deny Gotze. Should of went in however.

81' Asier Illarramendi replaces Isco.

77' Pep losing his head here, flying water bottles ahead!

74' Munich's 3rd and final sub sees Schweinstieger come off and Muller comes on.

73' Real Madrid's first change sees them bring off Ronaldo and replacing him with Gareth Bale.

72' Bayern use their 2nd change of the night by replacing the in-effective Ribery and bringing on Gotze.

71' This time, Bayern take the corner short. Dante's cross flies past everybody. Waste.

69' Modric strikes from distance but sees his shot easily saved by Neuer.

66' Schweinsteiger, Kroos and Javi Martinez are in the midfield with Lahm going back to right-back.

66' First change of the evening sees Javi Martinez replace Rafinha.

60' Xabi Alonso does well to defend a well struck costless-kick from Kroos. Corner cleared.

58' Bayern take the costless-kick which sees Toni Kroos shoot well over the bar.

57' Isco is the first person to pick up a caution - handball is his offence.

53' Carvajal is the latest to hit the ground and Schweinsteiger kicks the ball out - with some anger.

51' Bayern get down into the Madrid half and get a corner, which, you guessed it! cleared.

45' We are back underway here at the Bernabeu. Time for the drama to unfold.

HALF TIME: Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich. Karim Benzema gives the hosts the advantage. Deserved? you decide!

41' Ronaldo doesn't manage to meet the ball in air but Di Maria finds himself in a lot of space but shoots over. Both sides pretty wasteful in the first half.

39' Bayern again fail to use a corner productively. Cleared again and Real Madrid will be happy to go in at the break with a goal advantage.

36' Bayern will feel frustrated with how this first-half has gone. 75% possession and haven't really had a clear chance.

33' Bayern deliever yet another corner, Arjen Robben's take doesn't clear the first man.

27' Huge chance this for Madrid to double their advantage. Ronaldo is found on the penalty spot and fires over the bar.

Karim Benzema gives Madrid the lead.

19' Bayern however, can't believe what just happened. All the possession and find themselves now in a losing position.

19' Madrid might of been under the pressure in the early stages of this game but they take the lead! A delightful counter-attack ended off by Modric squaring the ball to Karim Benzema who pokes the ball home. 1-0 Madrid.

18' GOAAAAAAAAAAL! AND REAL MADRID TAKE THE LEAD!

16' First chance of sort for Madrid, ball played through to Benzema but is caught offside well. Bayern back 4 did a good job there.

13' Bayern not making the most of their chances here as they see another corner cleared with ease.

10' Bayern's second corner of the game is deep and Mandzukic heads the ball back across goal but Madrid deal with it.

8' A mistake from the Madrid backline allowed Ribery to pick the ball up out wide, his cross was overhit.

7' Arjen Robben caught offside after looking to get throught the Madrid defence.

5' Bayern win the first corner of the game but Toni Kroos' set-peice is headed away by Pepe.

1' Early burst of energy from Bayern full-back David Alaba who tries to seek Ribery put Pepe defends well and gets a goal-kick.

1' We are underway here at the Bernabeu, Bayern getting the ball rolling.

7.30 PM. Bayern XI - Neuer; Rafinha, Dante, Boateng, Alaba; Lahm, Schweinsteiger, Robben, Kroos, Ribéry; Mandzukic.

7.30 PM. Real Madrid XI: Real Madrid XI - Casillas; Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Coentrão; Modric, Alonso Di María; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.

7.30 PM. Apologies, we were having techincal difficulties but all are resolved! Here are how you're two teams line up..

5.45 PM. Coming into this game Real Madrid - Bayern Munich, Real will feel the more confident due to their recent winning streak and playing at the Bernabeu may play a massive factor if Madrid win due to the part in which the crowd play. Bayern will be looking to cause an upset and with Pep in charge, anything is possible.

5.30 PM. Real Madrid come into this game with 5 wins in thier last 6 so will be feeling confident. Bayern however, have won only 3 of their last 6 but recently became the German champions.

5.20 PM. These 2 sides have met in the Spanish capital on 10 occasions with Bayern Munich only managing victory twice. The last of which was when Brazilian striker Giovane Elber scored the only goal of the game back in 2011.

5.15 PM. Possible line ups - FC Bayern: Neuer; Lahm, Dante, Boateng, Alaba; Martinez, Schweinsteiger; Kroos, Robben, Ribery; Mandzukic

5.15 PM. Possible line ups - Real Madrid: Casillas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Coentrao; Alonso, Modric; Di Maria, Bale, Ronaldo; Benzema

5.10 PM. This is what Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso had to say about this tie. "Bayern are a great team. We're in good shape. There is no favourite."

5.10 PM. Carlo Ancelotti also had this to say on the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo's injury. "We won't take any risks. The semi-final won't be decided tomorrow, but in Munich."

5.10 PM. Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti had this to say about the fixture - "We're looking forward to the game. We'll have to play with the maximum of concentration."

5.10 PM. Real Madrid's massive news is that they will have Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who has scored 49 goals in 39 games for club and country, is back fit and ready to get back into the side following a recent hamstring problem. The return of the much debated 'best player in the world' may come at the expense of Isco and would see Di Maria return to a deeper playing role. Ronaldo would join a frightful attack with Gareth Bale being on the other win and Benzema continuing his rule in the centre. Also, If Marcelo fails to recover from a muscle injury, Fabio Coentrao will replace him.

5.00 PM. Pep Guardiola will be without his Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri. Apart from that, Pep has fully fit side with plenty of players to choose from. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Javi Martinez missed the 3-1 victory against Manchester United in the Quarter-Finals through suspension but both are back and available for selection. As a result, this may see Philipp Lahm revert back to right back with Muller dropping down to the bench.

4.50 PM. Both teams are looking to create more history. Real Madrid will be looking to win this European competition for the 10th time, Whilst Bayern will be looking to be the first team to regain the Champions League winners title since its invention in 1992. If that wasn't enough history chasing for you, Pep Guardiola, a legend of Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona is Bayern boss. Pep won his 9 of his 15 encounters with Madrid when he was in charge of Barcelona, will his streak continue over to Bayern?

4.45 PM. Many neutrals will be looking at this game with eyes wide open ready to see some fluent, equisite football. People were wanting this teams to be seperated so they could meet in Lisbon for the final. The two teams who will meet in this semi-final have won 14 Champions League titles between them.

4.40 PM. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the game between Real Madrid - Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League 1st leg. Team news will arrive in about an hour.