Manchester United - Norwich City: Giggs looks to bring back smile as Norwich fight for Premier League survival

The doubt had been growing since February and David Moyes just couldn’t fit the large boots of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Manchester United owners felt they had to pull the trigger and replace the Scot with Ryan Giggs until the end of the season.

Events at United have dominated every single paper in every single country across the world since Monday afternoon. As Manchester United fans ready themselves to see the iconic figure of Ryan Giggs on the touchline as Manchester United manager, Giggs himself is buoying up his team with the help of his team mates from the ‘Class of 92’.

The Welshman instantly brought up Nicky Butt to help himself and Phil Neville control the training session the day after David Moyes was sacked. Later he brought in Paul Scholes, who retired last May to assist him with the dismal side of 2014.

However small the period of time Giggs has, he’ll be wanting to give the Manchester United fans, who he has played for, for more than 20 years, something to be happy about come the seasons end following what has been, all jokes aside, atrocious. His first side to face is Norwich City.

Norwich themselves are traveling to Old Trafford with a new manager in Neil Adams, who was promoted from youth team coach when Chris Hughton was sacked after a poor season. Adams is expecting a big atmosphere at Old Trafford on Saturday evening though: "The crowd on Saturday are going to be more vocal than they might have been. Ryan Giggs is a legendary figure there who fans have watched down the years."

Norwich will be without Joseph Yobo as confirmed by Neil Adams earlier this week. However, Elliot Bennett, who has missed most of the season, featured in the U21’s side this week and feels he is now ready to be a part of the first team again.

"It would be lovely to be involved, I'd give anything to be involved," Bennett told the Pink Un.

A month or so ago, no one would have predicted Neil Adams and Ryan Giggs would be the two men facing each other at Old Trafford on April 26th. Giggs’ first match will be one to be at and the atmosphere is likely to be incredible but Giggs will be without Rafael Da Silva and star striker, Robin van Persie who is still out in his home country, Holland, trying to get back to fitness. Patrice Evra, who Giggs often plays in front of on the left wing, is a doubt for the 5:30 kick off and missed United’s 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, the game that was the final straw for David Moyes.

While Manchester United and Ryan Giggs’ only realistic aim is to give the fans a glimmer of hope for next season, Norwich are looking to do a lot more than that. The Canaries lie in 17th, one place clear of the horror of the relegation zone and just 2 points in front. Adams’ side not only face United in their challenge to remain in England’s top division, but Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Last weekend Norwich were close but Luis Suarez and Liverpool held the cigar as Norwich lost 3-2 to Brendan Rodgers’ side. Meanwhile, Manchester United were embarrassed and humiliated away in Liverpool, at Goodison Park as Moyes successor outclassed him.

Ryan Giggs scored a famous last minute goal against Norwich three years ago and will be looking for the side he picks to do slightly better than the side that day, saved by the 13 time Premier League Champions.

Giggs said he was looking to bring back to philosophy that has been integrated in Manchester United for over 50 years.

"It's going to be my philosophy, Manchester United's philosophy," Giggs said.

"I want the players to play with passion, speed, tempo, be brave, show imagination. All the things I expect of a Manchester United player - work hard but most of all enjoy it.”

Norwich City haven’t beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in the last nine games in Manchester between these sides and with Giggs and Adams expecting an incredible atmosphere, we could see yet another loss for Norwich as Giggs and his players look to bring a smile to the faces of the United fans. However, with Norwich playing for their Premier League life, the smiles may not return for Manchester United just yet.