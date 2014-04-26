Saturday's Manchester City Transfer News: City eye Hart-Lloris swap deal

According to Talk Sport, Manchester City are ready to offer Joe Hart to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a swap deal for Hugo Lloris. French football expert Julien Laurens told the radio station that the goalkeeper is keen on a move away from White Hart Lane after a poor season. The 27-year-old is also believed to be attracting interest from Monaco, but Lloris would prefer to remain in England with the blues. Manuel Pellegrini is still reportedly unconvinced by Hart who was dropped earlier in the season.

Samir Nasri has described Arsène Wenger as his 'football father'. The 26-year-old who joined Manchester City from Arsenal in 2011 revealed his admiration for his former boss in an interview with the Telegraph and called on Arsenal fans to keep trusting the 64-year-old.

"Arsene is my football father," the France international told The Telegraph.

"He took me from France, made me the player I am, made me believe about my quality. He was great for me. I am pleased Arsenal are in the final of the FA Cup. I hope they win.

"I might have a problem with Arsenal fans because of the way they treat me but I just want Arsene to win a trophy because he doesn't deserve everything that has been said about him."

(Nasri joined Arsenal in 2008 from Marseille)

Nasri also criticised Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho for being disrespectful towards Wenger.

"I am a big fan of Jose Mourinho," he said. "I like him when he goes into the press conference, the way he talks, but what he said about Arsene is really disrespectful.

"Arsenal is Arsene. He changed the club. You cannot call him 'a specialist in failure'. Everyone needs to calm down, even the Arsenal fans because they are really mean with him.

"'In Arsene We Trust'. That's what they said. They should do it."

In Other News

In other news, Álvaro Negredo insists his side will not give up their fight for the title until it is mathematically impossible. The Spaniard told Sky Sports News his team still believe they can claim the trophy in May but admitted it would be 'tough'.

(Álvaro Negredo has insisted Manchester City will continue to fight for the title)

"It's tough because it is not in our hands. But we are not going to give up the fight.



"We will battle until the end and you never know, teams might slip up along the way somewhere and drop points themselves. There is still a lot of hope in the dressing room. While there are points available it is possible that other sides might make mistakes.



"We have to go all out to win every game. We have four left and we have to win them all and then sit back and see what happens."