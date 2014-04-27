Liverpool - Chelsea Live Score, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

Hope you enjoyed today's coverage of Liverpool - Chelsea.

Full time at Anfield, Liverpool's 11 game unbeaten streak ends. Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea.

93' Liverpool lose the ball and Torres bares down on goal with Willian to his side, he slips him in 2-0 Chelsea, game over

2 minutes of the added time to play.

91' Gerrard crosses it goes for a corner, he takes it short. Schwarzer flaps at it, Suarez shoots and Schwarzer makes a great save.

4 minutes to play at Anfield.

90' Matic goes into the corner and wins a throw in.

87' Gerrard to Sturridge who dummies the ball and no one is behind him. Goal kick.

5 minutes left to play at Anfield. Liverpool need a goal.

85' Schwarzer could deal with the cross, Liverpool continue to attack. Gerrard shoots and it goes wide again.

84' Torres comes on for Ba.

82' Sterling and Aspas link up lLiverpool win a corner. Aspas takes Gerrard flicks no red shrit shirt can get on the edge.

81' Coutinho cross for Suarez, he cant get on the end of it. Flanagan comes off for Iago Aspas.

10 minutes left in this game

79' Suarez's cross for Gerrard! His header straight at Schwarzer.

77' Gerrards shot way wide. Gary Cahill is coming on for Andre Schurrle

15 minutes left to play. Can Liverpool equalise?

75' Gerrard shoots Schwarzer spoons it up in the air but gets the the rebound.

74' Coutinho loses the ball again but wins it back.

73' Gerrard looks for Sterling a mis kick and the danger is cleared for a corner. Matic clears the corner.

72' Cross from Gerrard, Azpilicueta headers out for a throw in. Suarez shoots and Mikel blocks.

71' Liverpool break, another through ball rolls through to Schwarzer.

70' Lampard takes and Gerrard blocks. Matic runs through the midfield his shot, wide.

69' Schurrle fouled by Coutinho.

68' Suarez looks for Sturridge, Ivanovic kicks it high into the stand. Gerrard looks for a diagonal pass for Sturridge, Schwarzer makes an easy catch again.

67' Gerrard puts it through Lampard's legs and his shot straight at Schwarzer.

66' Allen's shot rolls and Schwarzer makes a standard diving save to his right.

65' Coutinho loses the ball to Matic. Azpilicueta passes to Willian, Sakho comes through the back of Willian and Atkinson awards a costless kick.

64' One-two between Suarez and Gerrard didnt come off Chelsea break and Ba's shot blocked.

63' Cross from Flanagan, no one in the box and Schwarzer catches.

63' Schurrle cuts inside on his right and Mignolet sticks out his left arm and prevents a goal. Looked certain to be Chelsea 2-0.

62' Gerrard's shot blocked, rebound to Coutinho his volley goes wide.

Half an hour to go.

60' Schurrle's shot blocked, Flanagan tries his best to prevent the corner and concedes a throw in. Substituion for Chelsea Salah off for Willian.

59' Gerrards corner cleared, Johnson cross cleared it falls to Joe Allen who strikes on the volley well saved by Schwarzer. Cross cleared again by Chelsea.

58' Gerrard looks for Flanagan, Saleh heads out for a corner. Coutinho to take. Daniel Sturridge comes on for Lucas Leiva.

57' Sterling's cross over Suarez and out for a throw in. Sturridge is being prepared to come on for Liverpool.

56' Gerrard's deflected shot, taking the pace off the ball and Schwarzer catches with ease.

54' Gerrard runs to the left his cross deflects off Ivanovic and rolls to a Blue shirt.

53' Suarez runs and has players around him to pass to, he tries to go alone but Matic wins the ball in the penalty area

52' Cross from Sterling, cleared to Gerrard he chests it down and his volley wide.

51' Sterling takes it past Kalas and he pushes Sterling. Nothing given. Goalkick to Chelsea.

51' Johnson takes on Schurrle, but Cole tackles Johnson and wins a goalkick.

50' Coutinho's forcces his pass and Ivanovic wins the ball.

49' Sterling attempts to go round Azpilicueta but he wins the ball, Liverpool win the ball back and Suarez wins a corner. Gerrard's corner cleared.

48' Johnson tried to take on three players but he is dispossed.

47' Long ball for Johnson but it goes over his head for a throw in.

46' Pass from Johnson to Suarez his touch takes it infront of Lucas they both leave the ball and the Schwarzer gathers. Ivanovic fouls Suarez on the half way line.

45' Liverpool to kick off, kicking at the kop.

Half time at Anfield, Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea

45' Allen wins a corner for Liverpool, Coutinho takes, Lucas' header over the bar.

45' Gerrard slips leaving Ba to run through, Ba is costless on goal one on one with Mignolet and he finishes. 1-0 Chelsea

45' Through ball, Sakho blocks Ba, it hits Sakho on the way through. Corner comes in Kalas with a costless header! He couldnt get it on target.

45' Liverpool break Coutinho flicks, Chelsea survive the danger again The break from Lampard his flick handballed by Flanagan.

3 minutes added on in this first half.

45' Cross from Matic, Skrtel clears straight to a Chelsea shirt. Cross comes in, Mignolet punches. Long throw in from Azpilicueta, cleared by Gerrard.

44' Run by Countiho after a good one-two he flicks for Suarez but the danger cleared. Cross from Gerrard, Kalas clears .

43' Tackle from Lampard from behind on Sterling he is yellow carded. Sterling gets up gingerly.

42' Long balls from both teams, Salah fouled by Flanagan in front of 'The Special One'

41' Coutinho out wide to Sterling, Sterling to Suarez his curling shot over the bar.

40' Cross field ball hits Salah rolls in between two men and Azplilicueta clears. Corner to Liverpool, Coutinho takes, it is cleared. Gerrard out wide to Coutinho he swing it far post to Sakho but he couldn't reach it. Goal kick.

39' Ball from Suarez to Coutinho he couldn't get to it and Schwarzer gratefully claims.

37' Lucas with a poor pass, Chelsea break a pass to Salah again. He shoots it hits the hand of Flanagan no penalty awarded.

36' Flick from Salah down the line to Ba, Sakho tackles and a corner is awarded to Chelsea. Mignolet under vast pressure punches away but Atkinson signals a costless kick.

35' Pass out wide to Salah, Flanagan conceedes a corner. Corner taken by Lampard, Gerrard heads it high into the air and Mignolet claims.

34' Good exchange of passing again, from Liverpool. Coutinho tries to slip in Suarez but his pass was too powerful for the leading goal scorer.

33' More time wasting by Chelsea. Atkinson signals that he will add it on.

32' Great passing by Liverpool, Coutinho's attempted lob pass cleared. Chelsea attempt a breakaway and Sakho tackles Ba superbly.

30' Coutinho loses the ball then Salah gives it straight back. Liverpool have made 176 passes so far this half. Pass by Suarez but Suarez is taken out by Ivanovic, Atkinson see's nothing in it and play continues.

29' Headed duels exchanged between both sets of teams, Flanagan eventually lumps the ball out for a throw in.

28' Johnson cuts inside, passes back out wide to Lucas but he is offside.

27' Great play between Flanagan and Sterling, Sterlings cross cleared.

26' Costless kick from Gerrard but it was cleared by Lampard.

24' Corner from Gerrard, was a poor corner. Ball falls back to Gerrard he fakes it and crosses cleared again. High ball missed by Kalas. Costless kick to Liverpool after a foul on Suarez

23' Sterling tries to take on Azplicueta, he wins a corner for Liverpool.

22' Liverpool playing it around well, a cross field ball to Flanagan but Azpilicueta won it.

20' Ba's shot blocked, another long field ball to Suarez his cross was also blocked

19' Coutinho's slide through to Sterling, but Ivanovic disposses. The play continues, ball played to Coutinho, he scuffs it wide.

18' Another long throw from Azpliecueta, the danger cleared and the counter is on but Suarez took one turn too many.

17' Chelsea taking a long time to take their set pieces and goal kicks.

15' Gerrard shot from distance blocked and Suarez's flick was cleared. Sterling run down the wing he thought he was fouled, the referee disagreed.

14' Corner delivered, Joe Allen's shot scuffed away by Cole, Sakho gets the loose ball, crosses back into the danger zone Suarez volley across goal but Sakho can only sky it over the bar

13' Long ball to Johnson who kept it in well, he drives down the wing only for Schurrle to concede a corner.

12' Long throw in by Azpliicueta, Sakho heads back to Mignolet.

10' Suarez diagonal ball to Coutinho, his volley into the side netting.

9' Corner taken short by Gerrard but the cross was cleared.

8' Run by Sterling, tackled by Kalas. Corner to Liverpool crossed to the edge where Johnson looms his shot blocked for a corner.

7' Great play by Liverpool down the left the cut back from Coutinho was blocked and the danger cleared by Matic.

6' Early pressure from Chelsea, Cole wins the ball and has a shot which is pushed away by Mignolet

5' Midfield battles all over the pitch. Most notably Gerrard - Lampard.

3' Liverpool press, passing it around the edge of Chelsea's box. Gerrard's cross field ball to Sterling cut out by Ashley Cole. Johnson chaises the loose ball Schurrle beats the right back to the ball, he is fouled and is down injured.

2' Chelsea players battered and bruised with some crucial games coming up, they will be on alert all game today.

1' Great run from Sterling to the edge of Chelsea's box, but he fouls Ashley Cole.

14:05. Chelsea kick off shooting at the Kop in the first half.

14:03. The famous Kop in full voice, that You'll Never Walk alone gave me goosebumps.

14:02. You'll Never Walk alone plays with Chelsea fans trying to out sing the Kop.

14:01. the teams make their way out, the Liverpool fans roar out a battle cry.

14:00. Five minutes till kick off, "We are Liverpool" rings round the ground.

13:51. Liverpool's starting line up only cost £8m more than Chelseas subs bench.

13:46. Martin Atkinson has refereed 37 Liverpool matches in his career, Liverpool have won 17, drew 9 and lost 11. He has awarded 4 penalties in Liverpool's favour and has awarded 9 penalties against Liverpool. He has only awarded 2 penalties against Chelsea in his career

13:43. Todays match referee Martin Atkinson has refereed 25 Premier League matches, brandishing 79 yellow cards, 3 red cards and has awarded 9 penalties.

13:41. Tweet me your pre match thoughts and predictions at @DragbackDraxler on Twitter.

13:40. Tomas Kalas is handed his full debut in central defence alongside Branislav Ivanovic who makes his 250th start for Chelsea.

13:34. Liverpool loanee Fabio Borini has scored and assisted, Sunderland lead 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining.

13:31. Pre-Match Statistic- Brendan Rodgers has named an unchanged side for the eighth time this season, more than any other Premier League manager. (via @OptaJoe)

13:30. 30 minutes till kick off. The excitement and the nerves build.

13:21. Chelsea's subs's bench costs a total of £97million.

13:20. Team news is out, comment below your thoughts, alternatively, tweet me @DragbackDraxler.

13:15. CHELSEA TEAM NEWS: Schwarzer; Azpilicueta, Ivanovic, Kalas, Cole; Lampard (c), Mikel, Matic; Salah, Ba, Schurrle. While on the bench for the away side: Hilario, Ake, Cahill, Van Ginkel, Baker, Willian, Torres.

13:09. And the Substitutes for the HOME SIDE: Jones, Toure, Agger, Cissokho, Alberto, Aspas, Sturridge. Moses is not eligible to play today due to the opponents being his parent club.

13:06. LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS: Mignolet, Johnson, Flanagan, Skrtel, Sakho, Gerrard, Allen, Lucas, Coutinho, Sterling, Suarez

12:55. 10 minutes to Kick Off of match Liverpool - Chelsea. If there was ever a match winner for tonight's game, it's this man Luis Suarez, the league's top scorer is in superb form, here's some impressive highlights of him.

12:48. Expect some superb goals tonight, here's the best goals scored by Chelsea this season. Gerrard famously said "We Go Again", after his sides win against Man City. Also, a new Liverpool magazine that is launching today at Anfield, that I write in as well as journalists from Sky Sports and other top websites, can be ordered here, Weareliverpool.com, or bought at the stadium today. Only £1.50. Also, Jose Mourinho has linked himself away from the Man United job, prior to today's game.

12:27. To whet your appetite, here's footage of the last Liverpool league win, a win tonight would put the Merseyside team in with a great chance of winning at this stage.

12:23. A win for Liverpool today will mean that they will only need 4 points from their remaining 2 games to win the league for the first time in 24 years. Rumours circulated late last night, that Liverpool fans gathered outside Chelsea's team hotel, I can now confirm that them rumours are false.

12:16. The last time these two sides met, it was in a December when Chelsea won 2-1, however the last time these sides met at Anfield, the score finished level, with Suarez receiving a 10 match ban, following biting Ivanovic.

11:59. Stat of the game: Liverpool have scored three or more goals on 20 occasions, equalling the Premier League best and one short of a new record.

11:50. Mourinho has said that he will field a weakened side today, with his side having a huge game on Wednesday against Madrid in the Champions League.

11:45. Jose Mourinho has not travelled with his team from London, with the Portuguese manager feeling unwell, he has travelled solely.

11:40. Liverpool are on a scintillating run, with the Merseyside team having won their last 11 games.

11:30. Good afternoon, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Liverpool - Chelsea, in today's crunch match at the top of the Premier League. I'm Steve(@DragbackDraxler), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.