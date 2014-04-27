Crystal Palace - Manchester City LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary

FT: Thank you for following the game today on VAVEL. I've been Conor de Smith and make sure you stay on the site for the match report.

FT: Very professional performace from Kompany and co. Early goals often open up games but after the first City looked happy to play their own football without any pressure to go forward. This was epitomised by Kompany's post match interview where the Belgium defender said "We did what we had to do"

FT: Manchester City's superb move followed up by Yaya Toure's goal.

FT: Edin Dzeko's goal that opened the scoring this afternoon.

FT: Yaya Toure Man of the Match and it looked like he'd never been away. Setting up Dzeko early on and a fabulous goal for himself showed fans what they were missing when he sat out the games against Sunderland and West Brom. Nasri had a good game again and Garcia might go undetected in the papers later on but he didn't put a foot wrong.

FT: Palace remain in 11th place after the loss. It was a decent performance from a side that have nothing to play for but they hardly set the world alright. Hardly any threat up front but there were a few induviduals that stuck out. Scott Dann and Mariappa looked solid in defence while Jedinak won almost every arial duel. Ince looked decent when he came on.

FT: Some serious movement in the title race this afternoon as City close the gap on the leaders. Win their game against Everton on Saturday and they will go temporarily top.

FT: And that's it here at Selhurst Park! It's finished Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City.

90' Palace have one last chance to put the ball into the box but it's straight into the hands of Joe Hart.

90' Three minutes have been added on.

90' Large number of Crystal Palace fans still remain in their seats with injury time looming.

88' Dzeko comes off for Negredo.

87' City holding the ball well in the closing stages. The Manchester outfit currently have 54% possession.

85' Dzeko tries to add a third and his second of the game but it's hit straight at Speroni.

84' Manchester City looking like they'll see this three points with ease.

80' Some skill from Tom Ince earns his side a costless-kick but the delivery is disappointing.

78' Sergio Aguero is taking his time to leave the pitch after his number was up on the fourth official's board. Jovetic on for the last 10.

78' Kolarov fizzes a ball acorss the six-yard box. A stirkers dream but nobody was there to poke it in.

77' Good tackle from Garcia on Murray! Javi Garcia has done the simple things really well today.

76' Dwight Gale is causing Hart all kinds of trouble at the corner.

75' Tom Ince goes down in the box but there were no real appeals from the players.

74' Three very like for like changes by Pulis, no change in the system for the home side.

73' Bolasie comes off for the promising Tom Ince.

72' Dzeko's shot deflects off Scott Dan but Speroni manages to save it with his legs. How on earth did he save that?

71' Booking for Joel Ward. Three of the back four have now been booked.

70' Chamakh goes off for Gale and Jerome is subbed of for Murray. Two striaght swaps.

69' Goalscorer Edin Dzeko takes a tasty fall onto his back and the ball is kicke dout of play by Palace.

68' Jedinak get's a nudge in the back off Javi Garcia on the half-way line.

66' Yaya Toure makes way for Fernandinho. Must be fitness related as his performace this afternoon has been second-to-none.

65' Fernandinho is set to become the first sub of the game.

63' A win today would have meant the Eagles would have overtaken Pulis' former club Stoke City.

62' The away fans are urging the Citizens on the nab a third goal here. They are already seven infront of Liverpool on goal difference.

61' That was the 11th corner of the game.

59' Promising forward play from Chamakh as his through ball finds his strike partner.Jerome's cross is blocked and goes out for another corner.

59' Powerful run from the powerhouse that is Yaya Toure but his cut back is intercepted.

56' Dann pulls back Milner and subsequently giving away a costless-kick. The centre-back is booked.

54' Looked a foul on Kolarov and Puncheon shrugged the Serb off the ball. Webb gave nothing, the recostless of the 2010 World Cup final being very leniant today.

52' Nasri's corner is met by Demichelis at the near post but he fails to convert. The 33-year-old seems to have redeemed himself in recent weeks.

51' Zabeleta is keeping Bolasie at bay on the left hand side.

48' Foul by Joe Leadley 30-yards out. Kolarov's strike sails over the bar.

48' Good defending from Yaya Toure as he sheperds the ball out for a goal kick. In strong contention for Man of the Match.

47' Palace do show a bit more attacking intent and top scorer Puncheon forces a save from Joe Hart.

46' No changes from either manager at the break.

45' City get us underway in the second-half.

HT: Palace will struggle to overturn a two goal deficit in the second 45 minutes. If the away side get the third early on it could turn into a hammering.

HT: Yaya Toure celebrates his 18th goal of the season from midfield.

HT: As it stands Manchester City are three points behind Liverpool and just one behind second placed Chelsea with a game in hand. That game comes against Aston Villa on May 7.

HT: Dzeko heads his side in front. That's the Bosnian's second goal against Palace this season after he grabbed the winner in the reverse fixture.

HT: Goals form Edin Dzeko and Yaya Toure on his return to the team has put Manuel Pellegrini on track.

45' Two minutes added time.

45' That really was vintage Yaya Toure! A strong powerful run finished off by a shot of proper qualirty.

44' An exerllent curling effort into the top corner put's the icing on a lovely move from the Sky Blues involving Dzeko, Nasri and of course Toure.

42' Yaya Toure scores to double City's lead!

40' Samir Nasri is struggling but the French international does rejoin play.

39' Nasri looks badly hurt here. Fernandinho is being told to warm up as Nasri hobbles off.

38' Tony Pulis is going mad at fourth official after Webb awarded a throw-in against him team.

34' Appeal for a penalty from Man City fans as Toure's shot is hit at Dann. Arms were close to his chest and the shot was very near to him. Not a penalty for me.

33' Zabeleta goes through Chamakh and get's a booking.

33' What a ball by Dann. The former Blackburn man showing great technique to drill the ball into the path of Jerome.

31' Jerome being talked to again by the referee. He needs to be careful now.

30' Foul by Nasri on Scott Dan. Webb deemed that as dangerous.

24' Really poor challenge from Delaney. He is the first man to get booked this afternoon due to a late sliding tackle of Dzeko.

23' Kompany's header from the resulting corner isn't too far away at all. Just shy of the near post.

23' Another lofted ball form Toure finds Zabeleta who tries to head back to his countryman but it blocked yet again.

21' Pellegrini's side is bossing possesion here.

18' Puncheon has a shot at goal on the edge of the D but it was tame. Puncheon has scored against City before - last season for Southampton.

17' Milner has just sprinted from his own half to the opponent's penalty box in an attempt to get the ball.

16' A one-two between Aguero and Nasri comes off on the edge of the box but the Argentine is tackled when he tries to cut back inside.

15' Crystal Palace threatning down this left hand side of the pitch.

14' Cameron Jerome was ajudged by Howard Webb to have dived. Correct decision but no booking.

13' We are in the middle of a good spell for the Tony Pulis' side.

12' A masked Mariappa goes to whip the ball in but the cross is blocked out for a corner. Nothing comes of it.

11' An oncoming Yannik Bolasie is stopped in his tracks by City captain Vincent Kompany.

8' Not a lot the Palace defence could do about Dzeko but the back four gave Toure far too much time on the edge of the box. Header was hard and low, no chance for the keeper.

6' A misplaced back pass from Delaney forces Speroni to rush out from goal but Aguero's attempt of a cross is blocked by the keeper for a corner.

4' What a start for Manchester City! A beautiful ball from the returning Yaya Toure finds the head of Edin Dzeko who nods the ball home from six yeards out for his 12th Premier League goal of the campaign.

4' Goal for City! Dzeko scores against Palace yet again!

1' Palace kick things off here. The home side are in their usual red and blue shirts with blue shorts. City are playing in all black and are kicking from left to right.

4:07. 'Glad all over' is sung around the ground as the players walk past the Crystal Palace cheerleaders. Great atmosphere as ever as Selhurst Park.

4:06. Joe Hart is rallying his team as they come out of the tunnel.

4:03. It is now back in Manchester City's hands after that result in Liverpool. If City win the rest of their games they will win the title on goal difference. Today's game at Palace has got all the more special.

4:00. It's all over at Anfield! Chelsea have beaten league leaders Liverpool 2-0 with goals from Ba and Willian!

3:58. Chelsea have just scored a second!

3:47. Both teams seem to have gone with a 4-4-2 formation with Chamakh and Jermoe leading the line for the home side. Aguero and Dzeko are up front in Pellegrini's team selection.

3:44. The last time these two faced eachother in the league at Selhurst Park was in 2004. City won the game 2-1.

3:33. Joe Hart and Costel Pantilimon warm up on the pitch. Safe hands!

3:30. If that result stays the same Manchester City will be able to sneak three points behind the league leaders if they win their game today.

3:28. Liverpool's game against Chelsea remains at 1-0 to the vistors with Demba Ba opening the scoring.

3:26. In Sunday's early game Sunderland overcame Cardiff 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.

3:23. Yaya Toure is put straight in the first 11 after picking up an injury against Liverpool. The Ivorian starts alongside Garcia in the centre of midfield.

3:21. Chamakh returns to the starting line-up for Palace after some injury concerns while Dikgacoi is on the bench

3:20. Manchester City substitutes - Pantilimon, Lescott, Richards, Clichy, Fernandinho, Jovetic and Negredo.

3:18. Manchester City starting XI - Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany. Demichelis, Kolarov, Javi Garcia, Yaya Toure, Milner, Nasri, Aguero, Dzeko.

3:17. Crystal Palace substitutes - Hennessey, Gabbidon, Parr, Dikgacoi, Ince, Gayle and Murray.

3:15. Crystal Palace starting XI - Speroni, Mariappa, Dann, Delaney, Ward, Jedinak, Ledley, Bolasie, Puncheon, Chamakh, Jerome.

3:13. The sprinklers are out at Selhurst Park before kick-off (@MCFC)

3:10. We are just one hour before kick-off now!

2:51. He announced "Man City is going to be another big challenge, but it could be tough for them at Selhurst, we have won five games in a row and want to continue the run. It will be good to take another big scalp."

2:50. 24-year-old winger Yannick Bolasie is confident that his side can continue it's five match winning streak: "We have been on fire lately. We are going into every game feeling confident on the back of beating Chelsea and Everton and the teams around us."

2:46. He also told The Guardian, "In football you never know what can happen. Liverpool are doing great, winning 11 games in a row in the league, the first time in one season in Premier League history, I believe. They have three games until the end, and we have four. If they drop any points, we have a chance if we win our games."

2:45. Right-back Pablo Zabeleta has stated there is still belief in the camp that they can catch Liverpool: "We have belief. This is the main reason we won on Monday, to show again this team wants to win the league"

2:40. Prediction: Manchester City will by no means have an easy afternoon in south London but with their unprecedented firepower upfront, the Citizens are likely to edge this encounter. Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City

2:35. Pellegrini has had a reasonably succesful debut season and the Chilean knows the promblems they'll face today: "Palace will be very difficult because they are a good team, they are playing very well and here at the Etihad we had a very difficult game and just beat them 1-0."

2:27. Tony Pulis said before the match that he will not go easy on Manchester City or Liverpool, who they face next Monday, despite safety: "Every game I go into I want to win, irrespective of whether it's a five a-side on the training pitch or whether it is Man City, Liverpool or Fulham. I just want to win games and that's my mentality."The players have had that mentality all the way through - even the games we have lost."

2:22. As for Palace, Marouane Chamakh and Kagisho Dikgacoi are doubts after picking up respective injuries.

2:20. Reports yesterday suggested that Spanish internationals David Silva and Jesus Navas will be out for today's game after ankle injuries. Yaya Toure is in contention after sustaining a mucle promblem on Merseyside.

2:12. Despite the ressurgence of Palace in recent months the sky blues go into this game as favourites due to their attacking qualities. Pellegrini will presumably urge his team to get on the scoresheet early on to take the pressure off his players no matter the result in the Liverpool - Chelsea game.

2:08. City suffered a huge blow when they failed to win two games in succession this month. Falling to Liverpool at Anfield could prove disaterous and drawing to Sunderland is not the response Pellegrini would have wanted. A 3-1 triumph over West Brom last weekend put them back on track but anything other than a win today will surely end their season.

2:05. The vital game between Liverpool and Chelsea has just kicked off. Those associated with City will need the Reds to slip up in their own back yard.

2:00. Jason Puncheon is the man in form for the Eagles in recent games. The Englishman has scored four goals in four games and Crystal Palace have never lost when the 27-year-old has scored in the Premier League for them. The ex-Southampton man will be looking to get another today to derail the away side's title challenge, something they did to Chelsea ealier on in the campaign.

1:56. Crystal Palace's last six: LWWWWW

1:55. Man City's last six: WDWLDW

1:47. The last time these two locked horns was at The Etihad in late December. The home side coming out vicorious after Edin Dzeko got the only goal of the game.

1:41. Pulis' team have attained 11 clean sheets this season but they have failed to shut out City in 11 meetings. Promising for Prellegrini but he may just start squirming in his seat when he discovers Manchester City have won just twice in 11 games at Selhurst Park. 11 certainly the magic number.

1:36. One of those six teams are the vistors at Selhurst Park this afternoon, Manchester City. The Citizens are still in with a shout of securing just their second Premier League title and sit six points behind the leaders with a game in hand. They will need a win here today to add another trophy to their League Cup, which they secured in March.

1:33. Crystal Palace have impressed since Tony Pulis came in to replace Ian Holloway back in November. The former Stoke boss has completley transformed the club since he arrived, in fact, only six clubs have accumilated more points than Palace since Pulis took over. They confirmed survival last time out after a win over West Ham.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of Crystal Palace's home tie with title hopfulls Manchester City in matchday 36 of the 2013/14 Premier League season.