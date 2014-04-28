Arsenal must build on likely Champions League qualification

Arsenal are on course to qualify for the Champions League as they have so often so, participation amongst Europe's elite failing to elude Arsène Wenger during his 18-year reign. By the next time they are in action, on Sunday against West Bromwich Albion, Wenger's 17th successive experience of competition amongst Europe's elite could already be ensured.

The mathematics of the run-in will dictate whether or not they qualify before their trip to Carrow Road on the final day. Were Manchester City to secure victory at Everton on Saturday and the minimum requirement of Champions League would be achieved. With fourth place almost secured and an FA Cup final approaching, this could ultimately be a productive season.

Wenger's men emphatically profited from Everton's defeat to Southampton on Saturday, moving four points clear in the coveted fourth place. This was incredibly easy for the Gunners, their official twitter feed comparing the domination to an exhibition match. Yet, the stagnation of Champions League football infuriates the 60,000 Emirates support, the failure to invest substantially to challenge for the Premier League title. The last time Laurent Koscienly scored against Newcastle, at St James' Park in December, the Frenchman nudged the title towards Wenger's men. Here, he nudged Champions League football to North London for another season, his effort preceding goals from Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud.

The seasonal settling for fourth spot is a bubble that must be burst in the summer. For a club of Arsenal's stature and global fanbase, aspirations must be set higher. Wenger, smiling in optimistic fashion, acknowleged the fact post-match. "We have shown that we have potential but we want more next season and we hope that we can do it" he informed.

He was correct regarding his claim of potential. They are a team full of technical attacking talents who employ an attractive footballing philosophy. For so long during this incredibly one-sided encounter, Aaron Ramsey, whose return from a hamstring injury is a real boost for the Gunners, offered penetration through his runs beyond Giroud. Santi Cazorla marvelled, assuming the role of architect. Giroud, despite his critics,has a fashionable propensity to score.

For so long, league glory seemed a feasible prospect. Defeats at Stoke and Chelsea among others extinguished the ambitious aspirations, but hope of a FA Cup win in May still exists. It will require shrewd acquisitions from Wenger and a splurge to capture those as supremely talented as Ozil, a £42m buy from Real Madrid, to secure their first title since the memorable unbeaten run in 2004. The Frenchman must ditch his propensity to search ineffectively for a bargain and emulate Manchester City and Chelsea to compete with their rivals.

Loic Remy, who was left frustrated as his side laboured, would be a prudent investment, the Frenchman impressive during his loan spell at St James' Park and too good for his parent club Queens Park Rangers. He would be able to provide the pace which Arsenal desire, promising to aid penetration.

Wenger has contributed to his side's relinquishment of title contention. His ignorant tactics at Anfield and Stamford Bridge contrasted unattractively with Jose Mourinho's pragmatic approach. On trophies won, the pragmatics tend to outwit the purists. Mourinho v Rodgers on Sunday was the perfect prototype.

Yet, this was promising from Arsenal, inflicting on Newcastle their sixth consecutive defeat and Alan Pardew more public signs of derision. The vocal travelling Toon support rued their imprudent third round FA Cup exit to Cardiff City as Arsenal prepared for Wembley.

Next month's FA Cup final, a date with Hull City, promises to finally conclude Wenger's exasperating nine-year wait for silverware but Arsenal must build on their likely Champions League qualification during the summer.