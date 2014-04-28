Monday's Manchester City Transfer News: We'll keep fighting

What a weekend for Manchester City. On a day where Liverpool could have all but secured their first Premier League title in fifteen years, José Mourinho and Manuel Pellegrini teamed up to slap Brendan Rodgers across the face with one massive warning. Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers' side at Anfield ended Liverpool's 11-game winning streak and encouraged an efficient performance from Manchester City against an in form Crystal Palace side. The day's events saw the blues reclaim an advantage in the title race and a win in their game in hand against Aston Villa could send them to the top of the table on goal difference - however, one gets the feeling that even more twists and turns will present themselves before the 2013/2014 campaign grinds to a halt on May 11th.

Edin Džeko insists he and his teammates will continue to fight for the title until the final day of the season after initiating the impressive victory with a fourth-minute header on Sunday. The Bosnian's 12th league goal of the season signaled his side's intent and helped to ease any nerves that may have been circulating around his fellow players on Sunday evening and the 28-year-old took to Twitter to express his delight.

(Edin Džeko rallies the troops on Twitter)

Džeko also had some words for the Manchester Evening News and said his team will give 'everything' to win the title.

"It could come down to goal difference again," the Manchester Evening News quotes Dzeko as saying. "I don't care how, we just need to do everything to win it again.

"That's the English Premier League! Everything can change in just one game."

According to Daniel Taylor of the Guardian, Manchester United are keen on signing FC Porto's 23-year-old defender Eliaquim Mangala, but have reluctantly accepted that 'he's almost certainly' set to become a Manchester City player this season. The blues are believed to have agreed a £20m deal for the Frenchman who has impressed for the Portuguese outfit this season.

(Eliaquim Mangala is set to become a Manchester City player)

In Other News

Vincent Kompany says that his side are very calm as they approach the end of the season.

"It is difficult to predict the outcome of this league.



"You would be crazy to think it is over but obviously we did our job. It's in our own hands and you can't do more than that.

(Vincent Kompany (right) says his team are 'calm' as they approach the end of the season)



"There have been so many swaps and changes over the season, we are still very calm.



"By definition, I think we are the team in the league that can't ever give up - especially after the year we won it.



"We just kept our heads down. We knew we didn't play too well and had to change it - the last two games have been good.



"Ultimately it's about the last straight and we seem to pick it up at the right time."