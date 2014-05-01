Everton v Manchester City: City look to keep title dream sweet with a win over the Toffees

It's time to pick and flick. The sumptuous scent of the Premier League title found its way back onto the hairs of Manchester City's nostrils last weekend, but a big blue bogey could see Manuel Pellegrini's men pull the brakes in the race for their second domestic trophy of the season. If there's one thing for sure, City can't let things get sticky against the Toffees this weekend.



'This doesn't slip' - how ironic. Steven Gerrard's post-match battle cry after a 'title-winning' performance against Manchester City last month became his famous last words on Sunday afternoon as he chomped on a sour mouthful of grass in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. The Liverpool captain's comical slip brought a grin to the face of Yaya Touré who returned to power the blues to an impressive 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park just three hours later. The efficient performance against a side who had won their last five games was somehow greeted with criticism from Sky Sport's scandalously subjective pundits, but a ticket back into the title race swiftly muted Souness's ramblings.



(Yaya Touré's masterclass helped the blues to a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace last weekend)



The return of the Ivorian provides Manuel Pellegrini with a crucial layer of armour as his men prepare to conquer their last three opponents in the absence of their Mediterranean magician. An ankle injuryaggravated by David Silva in City's 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion eleven days ago threatened to sap the creativity out of an injury ridden midfield, but an African injection of power and precision went some way to masking the Spaniard's absence.



But imagine the two of them. Together. Again. Just as City fans were reopening their fridges in the search for a few stray Stellas on Sunday, reports from Goal and the Guardian this week put the Moët on ice. Initial reports from Spain suggested Silva would face three weeks on the sidelines, but reports suggest the 28-year-old could feature this weekend after making a return to training on Monday.



(David Silva has been in exceptional form for the blues this term, registering 7 goals and 9 assists)



Two losses in their last three games has seen the flashing lights of the Champions League evade Roberto Martínez's eyes in recent weeks as defeats to Crystal Palace and Southampton handed Arsenal a four-point lead over the Toffees in fourth place. A 3-0 victory over Arsène Wenger's men earlier in April almost promised the Merseysiders' membership in Europe's elite for the first time in nine years, but the claws of injury claimed a sturdy defensive line that has only been breached 36 times this season.



Injuries to Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and former City captain Sylvain Distin mutilated the league's third most impenetrable back four, but all three could return to shield the sky blues from the title on Saturday afternoon. Extraordinarily, the news may disappoint Evertonians who have been welcoming a proposed defeat to their arch-rival Liverpool's title adversaries, but Roberto Martínez has dismissed the comments as 'banter'.



(Former Manchester City skipper Sylvain Distin could return to the side this weekend)



"Fans have been saying: 'Don't worry about the weekend – if we win, great; if we lose, it's not a problem,' but I see that only as a bit of banter. I don't think anyone at Everton would want their team to lose," Martínez said in an interview with the Guardian.

"There is not even a question mark about us. For us it means everything to win this game in terms of the overall season. I can understand the banter between the fans but Liverpool can be assured that Goodison will be the toughest place for Man City to travel this season, that is for sure. Helping other teams is not in our nature. We're not going on the pitch to do anyone a favour, just to carry on making everyone at this football club proud."



(Roberto Martínez insists his side will play to win on Saturday evening)

In recent seasons it's been the case of the good, the bad, and the Goodison. It's a ground Manchester City haven't won on in five years, but a ground the blues have never visited in this situation before. Two years ago, Roberto Mancini and his troops traveled to St.James's Park to conquer a Newcastle United side that had lost just three times on home turf all season, and carrying that wonderful whiff of another Premier League title, it could be all good for City at Goodison this weekend.

Prediction: 1-2

Line-Ups

Manuel Pellegrini is unlikely to alter the team that disposed of Crystal Palace so comfortably last Sunday unless David Silva proves his fitness in training. Gaël Clichy's pace may be preferred over Aleksandar Kolarov to combat the speedy Seamus Coleman, but a 4-5-1 formation incorporating James Milner, Fernandinho, Javi García, Yaya Touré and Samir Nasri is likely to be employed.



(Javi García has begun to win over his critics this season)

Jesus Navas and David Silva remain doubtful the weekend's fixture.

Kevin Mirallas, Steven Pienaar, Lacina Traoré, Bryan Oviedo, Arouna Kone and Darren Gibson make up a packed roster of casualties for the Toffees, but Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Sylvain Distin could all return to supplement Roberto Martínez's defence.

Head to Head Stats

Manchester City have not won at Goodison Park since 2009 when goals from Robinho andStephen Ireland secured the blues an unlikely victory

The blues have lost on their last four visits to Merseyside (2-0, 1-0, 2-1, 2-0)

In a total of 16 Premier League clashes between the sides at Goodison Park, Manchester City have won just two

Everton have been victorious on 10 occasions, with the remaining four fixtures ending draws

Premier League Stats

Manchester City (93) have scored 36 more goals than Everton (57) this season

Everton (36) have conceded just one more goal than the sky blues (35)

City have completed 86% of their passes compared to Everton's 83%

Pellegrini's side have enjoyed an average of 55% possession in the league this term compared to Everton's 53%

City (478) have created 79 more chances than Everton (399)