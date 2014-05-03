Score Everton - Manchester City of Premier League 2014 (2-3)

And that's all today, thank you for sticking with us, Vavel for a pivotal game in the title race! We hope to see you soon!

Once title favourites, Liverpool's hopes seem to have been lowered by rivals, Everton

FT: Everton 2-3 Manchester City. A fantastic result for the away side, as they have a tight grasp on the title. Not a bad result for Everton either, who are already guarenteed 5th spot.

90+6' Final whistle imminent

90+4 Manchester City holding the ball well, denying Everton's chances to diminish their title hopes.

90' 6 minutes added time indicated

89' Everton probing Manchester City's box, but resolute defending keeps them at bay.

86' Deulofeu conjours up a sensational solo run around 4 Manchester City defenders, ending in a comfortable save by Hart. 4 minutes normal time remaining, with a lot of added time expected

82' SUBSTITUTION: Osman off, McGeady on. Marinez's second substitution introduces the quick Irish winger. Dzeko also booked for time wasting.

79' Dzeko is down on the floor. Hard to tell whether it's a genuine injury or not. Probert with a yellow card in hand, suggesting he needs to go off for treatment.

77' Fernandinhoclatters Naismith.There seems to be a definate policy to foul the Scotsman, who Pelligrinihas obviously identified as a danger man

74' SUBSTITUTION: Nasri off, Silva on. Manchester City's final change see's the return of David Silva

72' The game really heating up now, with Everton attacking with menace. Fantastic atmosphere!

70' A couple of sloppy mistakes lead to a great save from Howard, then a shot from Kolarov fired just over

66' SUBSTITUTION: Toure off, Kolarov on. A more defensive substitute for the away side as they look to maintain their 1 goal advantage

66' SUBSTITUTION: Jagielka off, Deulofeu on. As Manchester City players argue to Lee Probert, Everton's first substitution is introduced.

63' GOAL!!! Lukaku scores a fantastic diving header from a wonderful cross from Baines! 25 minutes remaining, 2-3!

60' play begins to slow down, with Manchester Citysitting deep, whilst the home side looks for an opening

53' songs mocking Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrardrings around the home fans

51' Manchester Citycontinue to attack, looking for a 4th. Everton have to be wary of goal difference here...

47' GOAL!!! Nasri tricks his way around Stones, drives a low cross in and Dzeko taps it home for his second of the day!

46' Barkley with another sensational run from his own half, much like his goal against Newcastle, concludes in a pass to Naismith who forces a fantastic save from Hart

45' The teams are back out on the turf as Manchester Citykick off.

Despite their 1 goal advantage, Manchester Cityhad less possesion with 46% against Everton's 54%. The away side however have had more shots, 10, compared to Everton's 4.

Here's a birds eye view of Ross Barkley's opening goal. Unbelievable! (via Squawka)

HT: 1-2. An enthralling opening to the first half fizzes out to a dull close. Martinez will want to level out the scoreline, despite it essentially handing rivals, Liverpool, the title.

45+1' A fine cross by Stones reaches Lukaku's feet, but he can only direct it into the Upper Glawdys end!

45' 3 minutes added time indicated by the fourth official as Everton look for the equaliser!

42' Milner delivers in a delightful cross which falls directly onto Dzeko's head, who simply guides the header past Howard!

42' GOAL!!! Dzeko scores to put the away side in the lead!

38' Garciabooked for a string of offenses

37' all the possession is the away sides currently, with Evertonlooking to break on the counter.

30' Toure'ssurging run beats 2 Evertondefenders, but can't reach the feet of a teammate! Manchester Citylooking positive in this spell of possession.

27' SUBSTITUTE: Aguero off, Fernandinho on. Pelligrini is forced to make his first change, looking more defensively.

25'Aguerohas been instructed to get medical attention. Meanwhile, Fernandinhois readying himself of the sideline.

23' As soon as Agueroput the ball in the net, he looked to pick up an injury. He is currently limping and shaking his head; Looks unfortunate for the away fans!

22' GOAL!!! Manchester City get the equalizer through Sergio Aguero, taking a slight deflection off Jagielka! 1-1!

21' A huge shout for an Everton penalty as Barkley dribbles around 2 Manchester citydefenders, produces a last ditch tackle from Kompany

19' Evertonare now set to contol and frustrate Manchester City by keeping possession and playing a quick passing style of play

12' That really was something magnificent from one of the brightest English talents out there. A little pass from Naismithfalls to Barkley's feet who shoots first time from 30 yards out, and produces something amazing.

10' WHAT A GOAL! ROSS BARKLEY SCORES AN ABSOLUTELY MAGNIFICENT FIRST TIME GOAL WHICH DIPS AND CURLS OVER HART!

8' The first corner of the match goes to Manchester Citywhich produces a save from Howard.

5' A lovely cross field ball from Lukakufinds Baines who rolls the ball to Naismithwho can't convert the chance from outside the box. Both sides seem content passing the ball around in the early stages, with no chances to test the keeper thus far

2' The first real chance falls to Manchester Cityas Aguero fires the ball across the box, yet no teammate can latch onto the end

1' The home team kick off!

17:25. Z-cars rings around Goodison, as the two teams walk onto the turf. This promises to be an exceptional fixture, so stay tuned for all the live coverage and results!

17:20. 10 minutes until kick-off. Goodison Park slowly filling up.

17:08. It looks as if Evertonwill be playing 3 in defence today with Baines and Coleman playing as wide midfielders. When he first signed for Everton, Colemanwas played as a wide midfielder, but he adapted to suit the right back position. Baineshowever has always played as an attacking full back, but manager, Roberto Martinezstated he could channge his play-style and take up the midfielder role.

16:59. if Manchester Citywin tonight, they'll be above Liverpoolon goal difference, with Liverpoolplaying on Monday. Manchester City still have one game in hand on the Merseyside club, to be played on Wednesday night against struggling Aston Villa

16:55.Defeats from Manchester Unitedand Tottenhammean Everton will finish fifth, barring a huge swing in goal difference.

16:50. Despite only ever winning 2 games at Goodison Park in Premier League history, Manchester City will be confident and optimistic for today's late kick off, with a win taking them one step closer to the title

16:41. Talk of a weakened Everton team has died down, as it looks like Roberto Martinezis playing for a win, despite today's earlier results almost certainly confirming the home side's return to Europe

16:39. Substitutes, Manchester City: Pantilimon, Lescott, Kolarov, Silva, Fernandinho, Negredo, Jovetic

16:38. Substitutes, Everton: Robles, Hibbert, McGeady, Deulofeu, Distin, Garbutt, Ledson

16:37. Team news, Manchester City XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Demichelis, Clichy, Garcia, Toure, Milner, Nasri, Dzeko, Aguero

16:35. Team news, Everton XI: Howard, Baines, Stones, Alcaraz, Jagielka (C), Alcaraz, Coleman, McCarthy, Osman, Barkley, Naismith, Lukaku

16:05. In the time remaining for the starting lineups of Everton - Manchester City Live Coverage, you can take a look at the news this week.

16:03. Meanwhile, Manchester City features Hart, Pantilimon, Wright, Boyata, Clichy, Demichelis, Nastasic, Kolarov, Kompany, Lescott, Richards, Zabaleta, Garcia, Fernandinho, Milner, Nasri, Navas, Rodwell, Silva, Toure, Aguero , Dzeko, Jovetic and Negredo.

16:00. Everton has Howard, Robles, Springthorpe, Alcaraz, Baines, Coleman, Distin, Garbutt, Hibbert, Jagielka, Stones, Barkley, McCarthy, McGeady, Osman, Deulofeu, Gueye, Lukaku and Naismith .

15:58. What we do know is the squads both teams have at their disposal.

15:56. We are still a few moments away from the starting lineups. However, what we do know is the prediction in the major bookmakers. The favorite to win the three points is Manchester City. His victory is paid € 1.75 per euro while the tie bet is paid € 4.00 and the victory of Everton to 5.00 €.

15:54. When we talk about Everton, we talk about Goodison Park. The venue is located in the port city of Liverpool and its opening was in 1892. Holds 40,103 spectators. One of the best games played in this stadium where was the final of the Winners Cup between Everton and Bayern Munich played in 1985. Photo: Wikipedia.

15:52.We will now analyze the one who will be in charge of dispensing justice today: 41-year-old Lee Probert. He has shown 51 yellow cards and five red cards in 29 official matches this season. He is a referee that in addition to Premier League games this year has led FA Cup and Championship matches.

Manchester City - Everton Live Score and Result

15:50. Speaking of Everton - Manchester City will inevitably lead to talk about Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany and Seamus Coleman. All three players were selected in the PFA Team of the Year 2014. The 41st edition of the PFA Awards awarded to these players for their great season. None of the three was elected last year. Photo via thePFA.com.

15:47. It's time to remember the last meeting of Manchester City - Everton in the league. It was at Etihad Stadium and the game was played on October 5. The score was 3-1 for the home side. Romelu Lukaku netted for Everton scored in the first fifteen minutes, but the joy was short since Álvaro Negredo would tie a minute later. Two more goals - a strike from Sergio Aguero and an own-goal by Tim Howard- sealed the game.

15:45. Let's go to see the Premier League table before they have played a game today. Manuel Pellegrini can lead Manchester City to the title if they win all three of their remaining games. While Roberto Martinez would need to win today and the next day, plus two punctures Arsenal wait.

15:42. On the other hand, Manchester City beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Edin Dzeko soon lead the Citizens with a goal after 4 minutes. Then mate Yaya Toure mark the final 0-2 allowing them to rely on themselves to win the Premier League. Photo via bbc.co.uk.

15:40. Everton comes from losing at St. Mary's Stadium against Southampton. A very strange game because nobody expected Everton to lose against a side that's lower in the standings. Own goals from Antolin Alcaraz and Seamus Coleman sealed Everton's fate.

15:35. Welcome to a new live match here in VAVEL! Week 37 of the Premier League will feature a crucial encounter between Everton - Manchester City Match. It's a crucial game that could decide both the title race and the Champions League spots for the upcoming season.