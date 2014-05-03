Manchester United - Sunderland: Live Score, Result and Commentary of Premier League 2014

Thank you for joining me, Seb Ward, and Vavel for this fixture. Return for other Premier League games and coverage.

FULL TIME: Manchester United 0 - 1 Sunderland: Sunderland capitalised on a hourrendous performance from Manchester United, one that is sure no better than anything experienced under Moyes. Well played to the visitors who put together a very well worked goal, and defended admirablly to hold out until the end. That result has just doomed the current bottom two, and Norwich have only Chelsea and Arsenal to try and rectify the dire situation they are in.

91' - Cattermole nearly makes it worse for United.

90' - Vidic booked, should be off by now - that's about his fourth.

84' - CLOSE! OFF THE BAR from Borini.

83' - United bereft of any ideas here. Looking awful.

80' - That, is a shocking miss from 'a great goalscorer'. Chicharito missses from the 6 yard box; was on a plate.

76' - MISS! Welbeck fires over - should do better from the edge of the area.

73' - CLOSE! van Persie should have made it 1-1, missing from the 6 yard box.

72' - CLOSE! He's hit the post! Giaccherini hits the post from Altidore's cross. It was almost all over for United!

66' - Phil Jones volleys high over the goal following Januzaj's costless kick.

65' - van Persire and Welbeck coming on for Mata and Young respectively.

62' - CLOSE! Penalty box scrap - how did United not stab one of those home?!

60' - Comically poor header from Hernandez in the middle of the field.

58' - Wasted cross, once again by Young.

57' - Foul given away by Jones on Borini. SUB - Johnson off for Giaccherini

56' - Another poor cross, failing to beat the first man from United.

55' - CLOSE! Mannone drops the ball and luckily for Sunderland it doesn't fall to a United shirt.

55' - Januzaj forces a corner.

54' - United piling on the pressire, but cannot find a way through the solid banks of 4 of Sunderland.

50' - Januzaj comes on for Nani

47' - United putting the pressure on early, and have a corner.

46' - Sunderland kick us off for the second half

Young has been successful with just 1 of his 10 crosses. Deplorable.

The bottom 5 as it stands:

16 West Brom 35 -12 36

17 Sunderland 36 -19 35

18 Norwich 36 -32 32

19 Fulham 37 -43 31

20 Cardiff 37 -39 30

HALF TIME: Manchester United 0 - 1 Sunderland: A pretty derisory half of football from Manchester United has seen them be lucky to only be one down. Young and Nani both disappointing, and not enough movement from Hernandez. Wonderful link up play between Wickham and Larsson, and as it stands, Sunderland are well on their way to retaining Premier League status.

45' - Good drive by Mata, but it's from too far out to trouble Mannone.

43' - Adam Johnosn whips a cross into the hands if De Gea.

41' - ANOTHER awful clearance from De Gea nearly results in a second goal. Young at the other end once again very disappointing.

38' - Awful clearance by De Gea, and Sunderland nearly capitalise. Good recovery block from Ferdinand.

36' - Great play by Young to beat his defender, but a woeful cross wastes the opportunity.

35' - Sunderland pressing well on United, not allowing them the space they want. It's a tactic which is involving quite a lot of fouls, however.

31' - United try to hit back, but Sunderland being cautious and sitting back, as you would.

29' - GOAL! What a ball in from Wickham, and what a volley that is from Larsson. Shocking defending, and really lazy from United to let Sunderland score against the run of play!

27' - Great build up play from Mata to set away Nani, but his ball is really disappointing. A real 'dribbler'.

26' - Alonso tries to hit a volley in a similar fashion to Alexander Tettey, but drags it horribly wide. Goal kick.

26' - O'Shea goes on a marauding run forward, and loses the ball. Now Carrick has been booked for a late, and cynical foul.

24' - Borini fouled by Vidic. Home supporters boo as they believe he is making the most of what was minimal contact.

23' - Outstanding block by O'Shea as a driven crss comes in from Carrick, to stop juan Mata puling the trigger.

21' - Long ball by Fletcher goes over Mannone's head as he rushes out, but the ball is also beyond Hernandez.

19' - CLOSE! Evra heads down into the ground, and into Mannone's hands. Dangerous ball in.

18' - Young's cross is deflected wide for United. Their third corner of the game...

17' - CLOSE! Ball comes in from Larsson but headed away. United break, Nani's shot is blocked, and then he lashes it just over.

17' - Vidic fouls Wickham just over halfway.

15' - What a ball in from Carrick, and it is almost sliced into Sunderland's net by O'Shea. Corner is held by Mannone.

14' - Fabulous feet from Adam Johnson, full of confidence, but his pass lets him down.

13' - United backing off as Vergini runs, and Adam Johnson's shot goes just wide. Dangerous from United there...

12' - Great challenge by Borini who is fouled as he runs away with the ball.

11' - Phil Jones whips a ball in, but Young doesn't head it anywhere near the goal.

10' - Fabio Borini nearly sneaks in behind as Ferdinand and De Gea have a little communicaton problem.

9' - Sunderland trying to just retain possession and slow the pace of the game down.

8' - Sunderland fans in good voice here...

8' - Ball comes to the edge of the area where Mata slices well wide on his right foot.

7' - Long punt forward from Johnson goes straight into De Gea's hands

6' - Nani receives the ball on the left, does a few step overs before putting a deflected cross into the box. Ashley Young doesn't connect with the volley and the chance goes begging.

5' - Carrick tries to thread a ball through to Nani, but the ball runs out of play. Goal kick.

3' - Great turn by Hernandez sets away Young, but his cross is well blocked. Great early pressure by United.

2' - Ashley Young wins a corner...cleared away

1' - John O'shea gives away a costless kick in his harf. Taken quickly by United to keep the ball moving.

1' - United kick us off at Old Trafford. Sunderland in their yellow away kit...

14:58: The teams have emerged from the tunnel and getting ready...

14:47: Poyet - "It is important to keep the same players together, to keep the momentum"

14:45: Fifteen minutes to go until kick off!

14:43: Conor Wickham scoring against Cardiff, last week. (CaughtOffside)

14:24 - Today could see the return of Robin van Persie; it'd be his first appearance since he sustained an injury in the game he scored a hatrick agaisnt Olypiakkos.

14:20 - Sunderland beat Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup, after two legs which had the teams deadlocked at 3-3. Those fixtures were back in January 2014.

14:05: Sunderland SUBS: Bardsley, Ba, Altidore, Giaccherini, Bridcutt, Scocco, Ustari

14:03: TEAM NEWS: Sunderland starting XI: Mannone, Vergini, Alonso, Cattermole, O'Shea, Brown, Larsson, Colback, Wickham, Johnson, Borini

14:01: Manchester United SUBS: Amos, Smalling, Valencia, Fellaini, Januzaj, Welbeck, Van Persie.

14:00: TEAM NEWS: Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Jones, Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra, Nani, Carrick, Fletcher, Young, Mata, Hernandez.

We will have team news from 2pm GMT...

Here's Poyet's thoughts following Sunderland's win last weekend, against Cardiff:

United have won the previous 6 encounters with Sunderland, but with similar stature teams winning at Old Trafford this season, can Sunderland follow suit?

Sunderland have won just 17% of the fixtures at Old Trafford, scoring an average of 1.1 goals.

In October 2013, Manchester United beat Sunderland 1-2 after youngster Januzaj announced himself on the big stage with two goals.

Take a look at United's previous performance against Norwich City. The game finished 4-0.

Sunderland will try and utilise in-form striker Connor Wickham who score two goals agaisnt Cardiff. Similarly, Juan Mata will also like to continue to play well after netting twice also against Norwich.

Manchester United's form over the last 5 games (from oldest to most recent): L W W L W

Sunderland's form over the last 5 games (from oldest to most recent): L L D W W - Turned a corner?

Giggs will be looking to replecate last week's performance against Sunderland, despite the fact the visitors are still fighting for Premier League survival. No easy task it will be.

Manchester United hit the ground running under new manager Ryan Giggs as he saw his side beat Norwich 4-0 last weekend, at Old Trafford. A seemingly disappointing Norwich side made the encounter easier, but United certainly brought back the smiles on their fans' faces, which have been missing for oh-so-long.

Sunderland come into this game buoyed by a sensational and ruthless 4-0 victory against Cardiff last weekend. That game saw the Black Cats ease to an all-important victory with 2 goals from Connor Wickham, and Giaccherini and Borini also. Those three points have given them renewed hope of retaining their Premier League status, and they have risen out of the relegation zone, above Norwich on goal difference.

