Result Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion in Premier League 2014

So Arsenal sign off from the Emirates this season with a win, they'll be having a lap of honour soon. But for West Brom, the uncertainty over their future remains, as they can still be relegated if Norwich were to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge. Jack Wilshere and son Archie are on the pitch and receive a warm welcome from the home fans. All the players now have their children on the pitch and they are enjoying the atmosphere. Thank you for joining me, congratulations to Arsenal for yet another season of Champions League football, have a great bank holiday weekend.

Full time: Arsenal 1 West Brom 0.

90+3' The ball is headed away from Anichebe, and that is full time.

90' Three minutes added on. Giroud and Dorrans put their foreheads against one another and each get booked.

89' Berahino just falls to the ground after losing his footing in the Arsenal half, which is met by jeers by the crowd.

89' Man of the match goes to Olivier Giroud.

87' West Brom are at 'throwing the kitchen sink' time, but Arsenal break away with Podolski after a great pass from Vermaelen, his cross is blocked and it's a corner. Ozil to take.

85' Matej Vydra comes on for Mulumbu.

83' Ozil took it, got the shot on target but Foster rushes across and makes the save.

82' A foul on Ozil means Arsenal have a costless-kick right on the edge of the West Brom penalty area.

80' Final change for Arsenal, Thomas Vermaelen on for Nacho Monreal. West Brom bring on Victor Anichebe for Morgan Amalfitano.

78' Arsenal now are piling the pressure on, Podolksi's drive is blocked and the cross to Giroud doesn't make it to him.

76' Somehow Arsenal haven't doubled their lead! A scramble in the box falls nicely for Podolksi, whose shot hits the post then the back of Foster, but the 'keeper is able to catch the ball in the air.

74' Giroud flicks the ball through to Ozil but he's unable to control it on the edge of the six-yard box and he scuffs his shot wide. Still 1-0.

72' Loic Remy is spotted in the crowd, fuelling rumours that he's on his way to Arsenal in the summer.

71' Amalfitano finds space and runs through on goal, but he's crowded out by a mixture of Szczesny and Mertesacker. The resulting corner goes behind.

69' Arsenal substitution, Santi Cazorla comes off and Tomas Rosicky comes on.

68' Yet another poor corner from West Brom, who need to really step up their set pieces if they want anything out of this game.

65' A Graham Dorrans corner doesn't beat the first man - Mertesacker - and Arsenal bring it away. Ozil is applauded for a lovely piece of skill and wins a throw in the West Brom half.

63' Yellow card to Monreal, the first of the game.

62' Arsenal substitution - Mikel Arteta comes off to be replaced by Kim Kallstrom.

60' A great cross from Ozil is inches away from Giroud, headed behind and it's a corner.

57' Corner for West Brom is headed away by Bacary Sagna, and West Brom play it all the way back to Foster.

55' It's headed away, but Giroud works exceptionally hard to win the ball back and win a corner. However, it's cleared.

54' Podolski and Cazorla combining down the left, the latters cross is deflected behind for a corner.

53' Arsenal working the ball forward gradually, a cross-field ball cleared away by the head of Dawson.

52' Sagna's cross is a little too high for Giroud and the opportunity is gone.

48' Slow to start, but West Brom seem to be more attacking - understandable considering they're losing.

46' We're back underway.

Arsenal will consider themselves unfortunate to only be 1-0 up, but they can be pleased with their performance so far. West Brom, meanwhile, know that they are still in this game and all it takes is one moment.

Half time: Arsenal 1 West Brom 0.

45+2' Corner to Arsenal. Palmed away by Foster and that is half time.

45+1' Giroud whips in a cross and it falls inviting for Flamini but he can't get it out of his feet, hits a shot, saved by Foster.

45' Two minutes added on.

43' Free-kick for a foul on Ozil, whipped in but caught by Foster.

42' Arsenal seem to be able to work space in the smallest of areas: some lovely build up play on the edge of the West Brom area, but Giroud's shot is deflected and caught by Foster.

40' Sessegnon puts the cross in, but there's only Berahino in the box and Szczesny gathers.

39' West Brom earn a corner but Craig Dawson heads it well over the bar.

34' Sessegnon catches Flamini on the ankle and the Frenchman isn't happy, costless-kick to Arsenal on the half-way line.

33' An excellent save from Foster who denies Santi Cazorla, corner to Arsenal.

32' Szczesny parries a moving drive and Sessegnon follows up on the rebound but blasts over, the West Brom man was offside however. That's followed by a complete mix-up in the Arsenal defence but Berahino's drive goes wide.

30' Arsenal are controlling this game very well, it wouldn't be surprising if they had 65-70% possession so far.

29' Flamini has an effort that is blocked by Dawson's family jewels, lets put it. He receives treatment.

Olivier Giroud celebrates the opener.

26' Podolski still isn't being tracked by any of the West Brom defence, he will cause them problems if West Brom continue with their lackadaisical approach.

25' Two good chances for Arsenal, but it ends with Cazorla blasting over. The intial chance was saved by Foster after a beautiful dink from Ozil.

24' An ambitious effort from Morrison, his effort from 35-yards goes wide however. He spotted Szczesny off his line and went for it!

23' Arsenal looking composed at the back, Mertesacker and Koscielny have so far nullified the threat from Berahino.

20' Another untracked run down the left by Podolski, this time his cross is poor but put behind for a corner. West Brom manage to clear.

18' All 26 of Olivier Giroud's goals for Arsenal have come from inside the box. Arteta intercepts and prevents a West Brom attack.

Olivier Giroud runs to the near post and meets Cazorla's corner, heading it with real power, and opens the scoring for Arsenal.

GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

13' This time it's Cazorla who goes close, his shot is deflected away for a corner to Arsenal, mounting pressure.

13' A long range drive from Flamini doesn't travel far as it's blocked.

11' Good work down the right from Ozil and Sagna, then Flamini's cross is left for Foster is come and collect.

9' The West Brom campaign 'Justice For Jeff' is applauded.

8' Podolski is set costless down the left wing but once again the cross is poor and it's cleared. Sagna keeps it in play on the other side and wins a throw-in near the corner flag.

7' A half chance for Berahino. He beats the offside trap, is found by Morrison, but his deflected shot is gathered by Szczesny.

6' It's a rather slow start to this game, Arsenal are happy to keep possession whilst West Brom stand off.

5' A good move by Arsenal; Ozil dinks it to Giroud in the area, who controls, finds Podolski, but his shot is wild and wide.

3' Sagna tries to find Giroud in the area, but Foster collects.

2' A cross from Sessegnon from the right is too deep and Sagna can clear it away for a throw-in. Arsenal intercept and break.

1' Arsenal playing from left to right, comfortably keeping possession.

We're underway at The Emirates Stadium.

13:29. West Brom look like a 4-4-1-1, with Sessegnon playing just behind Berahino.

13:27. Pre-match routines being gone through, handshakes done.

13.26. The teams are out on the pitch, the fans in their seats, get ready for what will hopefully be an epic game of football!

13:24. A key man today will be playmaker Mesut Ozil, with nine assists and five goals in his twenty-four games for Arsenal. The left-footed magician has stats that prove him to be one of Europe's key providers in recent seasons, but can he put behind him the harsh criticism he has faced this season?

13:22. With kick-off fast approaching, the bookies are stating an Arsenal win at 2/7, the draw at 7/2 and the outsiders West Brom at 9/1. They clearly feel that the Londoners should have more than enough to see off West Brom today.

13:19. Ahead of this afternoon's game, please read an excellent piece, Arsenal - West Brom preview, by Sarah O'Brien.

13:16. The four teams immediately below West Brom in the table have won more games than them this season.

13:14. West Brom have drawn four of their five Barclays Premier League games in London this season (L1).

13:13. Abou Diaby is back for Arsenal! He starts on the bench for the Gunners after 13 months out.

13:12. Some Opta stats now, things look good for Arsenal on paper. Arsenal have scored in all 15 previous games against West Brom in the Barclays Premier League (W10 D3 L2).

13:10. West Brom fans are turning up in fancy dress today, my personal favourite is three penguins enjoying a McDonalds.

13:05. The venue for this afternoon's game is Arsenal's The Emirates, which has a capacity of 60,300.

13:01. West Brom look to match that, Amalfitano and Mulumbu being the 2 in midfield.

13:00. Arsenal playing a 4-2-3-1 with Flamini and Arteta sitting behind Cazorla, Ozil and Podolski. Giroud is the lone striker but no Aaron Ramsey.

12.57. West Brom will miss defender Gareth McAuley (calf), Liam Ridgewell (knee) and midfielder Zoltan Gera (hamstring), but none of them played in their last match so there are unlikely to be any changes after a good win.

12:55. Arsenal will be without the injured Bacary Sagna (knee), as well as Kieran Gibbs (hamstring), Abou Diaby (groin), Jack Wilshere (foot), Serge Gnabry and Theo Walcott (both knee). It could see Carl Jenkinson come in for Sagna.

Live Score Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion match

12:52. Pepe Mel appeared to take a negative approach to Wenger, stating, "I don't think Arsene would have survived in Spain. In Spain, England and Germany it is always the same, the head coach lives for the results." Is that a hint of José Mourinho mind games from the Spaniard?

12:50. Speaking before the match, Arsene Wenger says it is Arsenal's duty to win and vowed to play his strongest team available. "Our target is to get maximum points. I will absolutely try to achieve that, no matter what the results are this weekend."

12:47. The last time these two sides met was back in October, with Jack Wilshere's goal midway through the second half cancelling out Claudio Yacob's strike three minutes before half-time for a 1-1 draw. The Gunners returned to the top of the league with that result.

​

12:43. This match is not quite a non-event, as West Brom still haven't quite secured safety. Arsenal, however, have achieved their aim of qualifying for the Champions League for the sixteenth season in a row after Everton's loss to Manchester City yesterday. Arsenal will have one eye on the FA Cup final and may rest a few players.

Live match Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion

12:41. West Brom also recorded a vital win, a Saido Berahino strike giving them a 1-0 win over West Ham. That result took them above local rivals Aston Villa and into 15th place, on thirty-six points. It's been a rocky ride for The Baggies, including a managerial change, but they will be looking to rebuild in the summer under new boss Mel.

12:38. In their previous outing, Arsenal recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to a lacklustre Newcastle, with goals from Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and top-scorer Olivier Giroud. Aaron Ramsey continued his return from the cruel injury that ruled him out for a large proportion of the season, but he looks as good as he did in the first few games.

Live Inline Arsenal - West Brom

12:36. West Brom starting XI: Foster, Dawson, Lugano, Olsson, Brunt, Amalfitano, Mulumbu, Morrison, Dorrans, Sessegnon, Berahino.

12:35. Arsenal starting XI: Szczesny, Sagna, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Flamini, Arteta, Cazorla, Ozil, Podolski, Giroud.

12:34. Their opposition today, West Brom, have picked up four points from their last three. Pepe Mel's side have virtually secured safety and don't look like being caught, four points clear of the relegation zone and have their fate in their own hands. They need two points from their last three games to mathmatically guarantee survival.

12:32. Arsenal have secured Champions League football next season as Everton lost to Manchester City yesterday. The Gunners have won their last three games in the league, scoring nine in the process and only conceeding one: they've hit form just at the right time.

12:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live text commentary of Arsenal - West Bromwich Albion from the Emirates Stadium in the Barclays Premier League, kick off is at 13:30.