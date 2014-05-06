Tuesday's Manchester City Transfer News: City reject Uefa sanctions

According to the Times, tensions are rising between Manchester City and Uefa after the blues rejected proposed sanctions relating to a breach of Financial Fair Play regulations. City, along with Paris Saint Germain and a number of other clubs, were found guilty of breaching Uefa's regulations last week but were offered a settlement by the European governing body that would hit the club with a heavy fine and a reduction to the number of players they can register for next season's Champions League. However, City appear unwilling to negotiate and have rejected the lesser punishment.

Vincent Kompany has admitted he was forced to play through the pain barrier in a bid to drive Manchester City towards the title. The Belgian skipper was injured in a training ground accident with Micah Richards in the build up to City's 3-2 loss at Anfield, a game in which the 28-year-old handed Philippe Coutinho the winner with a poor clearance. However, Kompany told the Daily Mail that he is now back to full fitness ahead of his side's clash with Aston Villa tomorrow night.

(Vincent Kompany claims it often felt as if his knee was in plaster as he played through the pain barrier)

‘I’ve really had some tough weeks. I had to manage the pain and only been able to play, not train too much. Now I feel fine', Kompany said.

‘It gives you a good feeling to be at the top — and at the right time too. I think you need a lot of mental strength to be in a position like ours.’

After his side's remarkable 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last night, Brendan Rodgers said he expects Manchester City to win the Premier League title. Liverpool surrendered a seemingly comfortable 3-0 lead in the last 11 minutes to effectively end their title bid after Dwight Gayle propelled Tony Pulis's side to a 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park.

(Brendan Rodgers conceded defeat in the title race last night)

"I think that we needed to win, that was the simplicity of it, to keep the pressure on Manchester City.



"They've got two home games now, even if they're two tough games, but we needed to win tonight so I think Manchester City will go on and win the two games and they'll be champions.



"But for us, it has been an outstanding season up until now. For us to get to 81 points is a great achievement for where we're at. We're obviously disappointed now but we'll go again.

(Luis Suarez was reduced to tears as he watched Liverpool's title dream slip away)



"It was real poor defending that cost us. They showed great spirit to come back into it. Even at 3-0 in the modern game it's always a difficult score but, really, with the comfort we had in the game and the quality we showed to get 3-0 up. you've got to manage the game better than that.



"I think we got carried away and thought we could get one or two more. We lost the defensivestructure to our game and to concede the three goals we did at the end was hugely disappointing as we worked so hard to get 3-0 up.



"But for us to keep improving like we have been gives me immense pride and when we have got time to reflect on it at the end of the season, we will see it has been an outstanding season. We are ahead of schedule we have made great strides this year."

In Other News

In other news, Samir Nasri had no sympathy for Suarez and co. and revealed his love for Crystal Palace via Twitter after the full-time whistle.