Manchester City v Aston Villa: Lambert looks to play Villain in City's title bid

'Dwight Gayle blows Liverpool's title charge off course', 'Liverpool's dreams tossed and blown by Gayle', 'Gayle force' - just a selection of headlines that administered Manchester City fan's cheeks with a strenuous workout last night. As yet another Liverpool star left the field of play in tears, an old Chilean sipped on his Cabernet Sauvignon knowing that six points from his last two games of the campaign would hand his side the Premier League title. But no team in the league wields a greater ability to mould the seemingly straightforward into the impossible, and Manchester City will have to avoid the demon that has threatened to derail their title bid all season.

Complacency; the poison that seeped into the veins of Manuel Pellegrini's men in putrid performances agains Sunderland, Norwich City, Cardiff City and Wednesday night opponents Aston Villa earlier this term, and the poison that could force yet another turn in this season's title race. Bitter reports of Manuel Pellegrini's first season 'failings' littered the national headlines in a 3-2 defeat at Anfield that now seems like an eternity ago, but if the 60-year-old is able to inject his side with an antidote, would two domestic trophies from one season be deemed such a failure?

(Manuel Pellegrini has been overlooked as Manager of the Season despite being on the brink of his second trophy in one year)

Three wins from three allied with a brace of blunders from Brendan Rodger's men has miraculously erased the night of the 16th April when the blues voluntarily threw away their title hopes in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, but victories over West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Everton has put City within reach of their second title in two years. But unsurprisingly, the crooked nose of Uefa has been dripping over a potentially radiant week for the blues as their fabulous Financial Fair Play campaign announced it would be fining the club £50m for allegedly breaching its regulations. In a month where a blind eye has been shown to bananas being thrown at black footballers, one has to question the integrity of the footballing body and its motives.

(Manchester City are set to appeal punishments handed to them by Uefa this week)

Norwich City's 0-0 draw with Chelsea last weekend secured Aston Villa's place in the Premier League for yet another season, but a record of just one win from their last seven games does not bode well for Paul Lambert's side as they approach the Etihad. Their stale run has not been helped by the absence of 10-goal striker Christian Benteke who was ruled out of this summer's World Cup after tearing his achilles tendon in April, but a 3-1 victory over FA Cup finalists Hull City on Saturday equips Lambert's men with some impetus going into Wednesday night's fixture.

The blues were victims of a tyrannic Villa display last September when Andreas Weimann issued City with their second loss of the season in a thrilling 3-2 win. Lambert's men will be looking to play the Villains once again tomorrow evening as the Etihad greet their title chasing troops, but armed with the experience of 2012, Manuel's minions must expect to pick up the trophy on the 11th May.

Prediction: 3-0

Line Ups

Sergio Agüero has been ruled out of Wednesday night's clash after limping off with a groin injury in City's 3-2 win over Everton on Saturday which could see Álvaro Negredo partner the in-form Edin Džeko up front. However, Pellegrini's preference for a little and large combination may award Stevan Jovetić his fifth start of the season.

(Manuel Pellegrini has ruled Sergio Agüero out of tomorrow's game)

Fernandinho could return to the starting line-up after being afforded a rest at Goodison Park and the return of David Silva may also present the blues with the best possible weapon to break down their visitors. Jesus Navas is also available after recovering from an ankle injury.

Gabriel Agbonlahor and Joe Bennett miss out for the visitors.

Head to Head Stats

Aston Villa have not beaten Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium since 2007 when goals from John Carew and Shaun Maloney handed them a 2-0 victory

Since then, City have been victorious in the 6 home games since

In their last five home games against the Villains, City have scored 18 goals

City ran out 5-0 winners in last season's home fixture against Paul Lambert's side

Premier League stats