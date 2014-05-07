Wednesday's Manchester City Transfer News: Barcelona target Blues skipper

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering a summer move for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany. In a meeting between the club's decision makers, the 28-year-old was reportedly named as a top target to fill the leaky gap in the centre of Barcelona's defence. Although a move is unlikely, the Spanish giants hope they can exploit City's problems with Uefa as they await a hefty £50m fine and a possible ban from the Champions League.

The Times believe that Luis Suarez has jumped Sergio Agüero to the top of Real Madrid's wishlist after the strikers continuous battle with injury this term. The Argentine has missed almost half of the season with calf, hamstring and groin injuries whilst his South American counterpart has maintained his fitness, scoring 31 goals in 32 league appearances. The Spanish outfit are preparing to sell Karim Benzema to costless up the funds required to bring the Uruguayan to the Bernabeu.

(Agüero has been unable to shake off injury this season)

In Other News

In other news, Manchester City could be expelled from next season's Champions League if they choose to fight the sanctions imposed on them by Uefa. Both Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain were hit with £50m fines for breaching Financial Fair Play rules this week, but the clubs have an opportunity to reach a settlement with Uefa's Financial Control Body. If a settlement is not agreed, a non-negotiable will be put into the hands of the adjudicatory chamber of that body.

(City are facing a nasty court battle with Uefa over Financial Fair Play sanctions)