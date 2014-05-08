Thursday's Manchester City Transfer News: Blues to battle for Martínez

According to Talk Sport, Manchester City will battle with Arsenal for the signature of Javi Martínez. The Spaniard, signed for a club record of £31.6m in the summer of 2012, is reportedly unhappy with life under new manager Pep Guardiola whom he has only featured 17 times for this season. The 25-year-old is said to be considering his options after an uncertain season in the Bundesliga, but would still command a fee of around £30m.

Footy Latest report that Liverpool have emerged as favourites over Manchester City for the signing of Benfica winger Nicolas Gaitan. The Argentine has played a crucial role in his side's march towards the Europa League final and it is believed that a bid in the region of £20m would be enough to persuade the Portuguese outfit to sell.

(Gaitan was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United just two seasons ago)

In Other News

In other news, the Daily Mail report that Uefa are set to infuriate Manchester City by handing Paris Saint Germain a £20m one-off fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules - £29m less than the fine placed on the blues. The move will anger City's Abu Dhabi owners, who feel harshly treated after reducing their annual losses from £98m to £52m over the past two years. City have until Friday to accept a settlement.

(Paris Saint Germain were confirmed as Ligue 1 Champions yesterday)






