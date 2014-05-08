What went wrong for Norwich City?

The weather forcast for Sunday is dark and rainy with flickers of sunshine and this is a perfect analogy for Norwich City's season. They are all but relegated, needing a goal swing of eighteen goals to stay up: it certainly is mission impossible. They will entertain Arsenal, whilst West Brom - who are the team immediately above Norwich - play Stoke City.

So, what went wrong? A prosperous summer saw a net spend of over £22,000,000 with the club breaking the transfer record, signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel for a fee of £8,500,000. Dutch international Leroy Fer strengthened the midfield from FC Twente, Gary Hooper arrived from Scottish champions Celtic, and Nathan Redmond and Martin Olsson signed from Championship clubs. Javier Garrido signed permanently after a successful loan spell. There was no real weakening of the squad; the only notable departure was captain Grant Holt, who left for Wigan for £2,000,000. It would have taken the most pessimistic fan to even suggest the disaster that followed.

Many fans lay the blame at two sources. The main culprit is ex-manager Chris Hughton, whose defensive tactics have negatively impacted on van Wolfswinkel's game. These tactics have seen Norwich's strikers score a combined total of eight goals in the Premier League, just twenty-eight for the entire team. Top scorer is Gary Hooper with six. Despite the defensive approach, Norwich have been allowing goals to flow past them at the rate of knots. Seven conceded away to Manchester City, four against a poor Manchester United, eight in total against Liverpool, and four against Arsenal away. Ultimately, it is not these results that relegated City.

I pinpoint nine games: home matches against Aston Villa and West Brom; both games against Cardiff and Fulham; away games against Swansea, West Ham and Sunderland. One could even narrow that down to only the home matches if one is disheartened of Norwich's chances away from home (two wins in nineteen), but that would still mean that Norwich would have gotten nine extra points. They would then sit on forty-two points in twelfth place. The turning point in Norwich's season - from mid-table mediocraty to relegation - was at Carrow Road against Fulham on Boxing Day. The whole performance stunk of relegation and there was a feeling of impending doom. This season has been a year of 'if's, 'but's and 'maybe's for the Canaries, now they must look to at least one season in the Championship.

"But what about the players and the board?!" I hear you cry, and I acknowledge these suggestions. Ultimately, the players - bar a few- have shown a lack of passion and commitment to the club and supporters, and have let them down. The few that haven't shown these traits - namely Russell Martin, Martin Olsson, John Ruddy and Robert Snodgrass - should be frustrated by their teammates and should have strong words in the dressing room. Sebastian Bassong has been a dreadful captain, he possesses none of the leadership traits needed, and the pressure has affected his performance as he hasn't turned in any of the displays he did last year.

I don't believe Ricky van Wolfswinkel is a bad player. He is technically better than Gary Hooper, yet because Hooper has scored six goals, he appears to be exempt from criticism from fans. Van Wolfswinkel makes the right runs, works hard for the team and has shown his strikers instinct (but has been denied by world-class saves, namely by David Marshall and David Stockdale, twice). If Norwich manage to keep ahold of the Dutchman, I predict him to confortably hit double figures next season. He still needs to work on his strength, but other than that all he lacks in confidence. Of course, Van Wolfswinkel shouldn't shrug off the criticism that a record of one goal in twenty-five games deserves. Instead, he should use it as motivation to pick himself up, work extremely hard in pre-season and help Norwich return to the top flight.

Fans must also look to the board and their lack of action. Throughout the season, the board were constantly saying, "We will be fine, we will be fine." Now, they have to accept they acted too late to have a meaningful impact on the season and "give us the best chance of survival" as Chief-Executive David McNally suggested when they sacked Chris Hughton. The majority of fans voiced their discontent with Hughton for months before they finally got rid, leaving youth team coach Neil Adams with a one-game season: Fulham away. Personally, I supported Chris Hughton and believed we could stay up with him in charge, that his tactics may have gotten something in the games that followed his sacking. I do have to admit that in hindsight, Hughton just didn't work at Norwich for whatever reason. The board should have sacked Hughton in December, just after the rot had started, got in a new man and backed him in January. At the very least, they should have backed Hughton with money in January. They didn't. Norwich fans fully appreciate the work the board has done, making the club debt-costless and returning us to the Premier League, but disappointment and anger are the overriding emotions at the moment.

Fans are cautiously optimistic about next season. A good manager, good signings and a good start will prove vital to any success in the Championship. If the board get the appointment right - like they did with Lambert - it could see a return to the promised land before too long. Whether it be Neil Adams or someone else, fans will be sure to get behind them and support the team, as they always have done.