Friday's Manchester City Transfer News: 'City should be banned' says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger believes Manchester City should be excluded from the Champions League after they were found guilty of breaching Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules. Speaking to the Telegraph, the Frenchman announced his support for the policy and said there was 'something wrong' when a club who have broken the rules are also on the brink of winning the Premier League.

“You would think you accept the rules and you’re in the competition or you don’t accept the rules and you’re not in the competition – then everybody would understand it,” Wenger said.

“I’m a complete supporter of Financial Fair Play because I think that every business should live within its own resources like in any other activity.

(Manchester City edged closer to the title with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night)

“For the punishment I think it’s a sophisticated punishment. I would like a more simple one that makes more sense but they have studied that for a very long time certainly to be in accordance with the legal side of it.

“There are rules. You respect them or you don’t respect them. If you don’t respect them you have to be punished. When Uefa doesn’t want to kick the clubs out of the Champions League they have to find a more subtle punishment. To me, and from all of us on the outside, it looks a complicated punishment.”

“Basically if you say to me tomorrow we give everybody £100 million in the 20 Premier League clubs, I say, ‘OK, I’ll take the gamble’. That is a fair competition.

“The unfair thing is the inflation can be too big and it can put too much pressure on the clubs who do not have these resources to overpay their players.”

According to the Mirror, Manchester City have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race for Ashley Cole. The 33-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, has been offered a new one-year-deal from Chelsea but is expected to quit the club he has spent eight years at. Cole is reportedly unwilling to accept the reduced terms offered by his current club and Manchester City could make an offer which would help them comply with Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations.

(Ashley Cole is likely to leave Chelsea this summer)

Sir Bobby Charlton has 'guaranteed' Manchester United will finish above Manchester City next season. The Red Devil's all time top goalscorer, who is also a director at Old Trafford, told the Daily Star that the balance of power will swing back in United's favour when the new season commences despite sitting 20 points behind their rivals.

(Sir Bobby Charlton believes Manchester United will eclipse Manchester City next season)

"This year has been an tremendously interesting year," Charlton said.

"We have done our best, we have changedmanager, and it has not worked.

"But next year I guarantee that we will be number one in Manchester."

In Other News

In other news, Manchester City fans have been left furious after one supporter put their ticket for the final game of the season against West Ham United up on eBay for the 'Buy It Now' option of £3,000. However, the Mirror report that FA rules deem season tickets non transferable, and City would be able to reject anyone who takes the seat in place of the owner.

(The ticket has now been removed from eBay)