Southampton v Manchester United: A season to forget for visitors

So the curtain comes down on another enthralling Premier League season, the action as ever reaching fever pitch in the final few weeks. Across the pond, Manchester United’s fierce rivals and neighbours Manchester City - baring a final day miracle at the Etihad against West Ham - look like they have wrapped up a second league title in three years, but for the red side of Manchester it is a season that players and fans will be glad to see draw to a close. It is a finalé that may have promised a more important outcome when the fixture lists were announced, but without much to play for, United and Southampton won’t be too worried who comes away with the points.

Traditionally, the final weekend of the season can be given over to celebration, but at St. Mary’s it will be a case of emotional goodbyes to those that are retiring or moving elsewhere. It is now certain that United will say au revoir to Nemanja Vidic ahead of his move to Inter Millan, and perhaps to a host of other players too – both Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand could make their way out of Old Trafford in a summer that offers big change for the Manchester club.

Southampton fans, eager to see promising players like Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana reach even greater heights for their club – not get snapped up by the bigger fishes - will be hoping that Sunday’s game will not be the last they see of them in their club shirt. Ryan Giggs – in line to be Louis van Gaal’s number two next season - could hang up his playing boots on a glittering career after this game, and there aren't many who would begrudge him a final appearance in United colours.

The game itself has the potential to be a fun affair for the neutrals, with open and attractive football on display. Mauricio Pochettino will be without midfielder Gaston Ramirez with an ankle injury, while both defender Maya Yoshida and striker Jay Rodriguez are out with knee problems. Giggs finds himself with a number of squad deficiances too. England’s Wayne Rooney is out with a groin issue, whereas Rafael da Silva and Phil Jones are unlikely to feature after knocks against Aston Villa last month and Hull City mid-week. Expect the Red Devils to tinker further with their squad, perhaps offering further youth team players the opportunities Tom Lawrence and James Wilson were given in United's previous fixture.

It is a result that seems as up in the air as ever before. Southampton have not managed a successful three points over Manchester United since their return to the Premier League, but without anything of significance up for grabs – and against a United side who, although managing solid results at home 3-1 to Hull and 4-0 against Norwich in recent weeks, just want this season wiped from their memory – it might be as good of a chance as any.

Prediction: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United