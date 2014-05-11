Carlos Vela: The Answer?

With the club football season coming to an end it is now time for the annual circus that is the transfer window to dominate headlines once again. The season of the ITKs and false prophets is well and truly upon us. Every Gooner worth his/her salt knows that Arsenal have had problems in the striker department. With only one recognized striker upfront in the form of Olivier Giroud the Gunners have faced a drought of goals at certain points in the season. Without the adequate personnel around him Giroud has often been found wanting as he fits the description of a stereotypical targetman who needs service to function and cannot create enough goals on his own. Despite several attempts to sign a number of strikers in the last three transfer windows Arsenal have come up short to find the successor to the crown vacated by van Persie. Wenger threw in Sanogo as a gamble this season and despite his best efforts he hasn't found the back of the net yet. As an unpolished diamond he will need more time and honing of skills before he can become Arsenal's top striker. The less said about Nicklas Bendtner the better. The Danish striker has been more active on his Instagram and Twitter accounts than on the field for Arsenal and his departure looks imminent.

It is quite clear then that a competent striker is needed with pace and the ability to create something out of nothing. Though Arsenal fans want a 'world class striker' to fill that role the answer may come in the form of an unlikely source: Carlos Vela. The diminutive Mexican has been a revelation for Spanish side Real Sociedad this season scoring 20 goals and assisting a further 12, more than Ozil has done this season one might add. Despite his position being that of a forward he is often deployed on the wings and is extremely effective in cutting into the centre and moving into the box with ease. He has performed well against the giants of La Liga including Real Madrid and Barcelona. His positional play is excellent and his off the ball movement always ensures that he is a constant goal scoring threat. He can take the long range shots and be at the receiving end of crosses as well. He also doesn't feature regularly for the Mexican side, an added advantage for Arsenal who have had a long histroy of players being out injured while on international duty. At 25 he is peaking at the right time, a fact that Wenger may have foreseen when Arsenal put a buyback clause in his contract that makes him available for a paltry 3.3 million pounds. At that price and with the scintillating form he's been in this looks like a complete win win situation for the Gunners and a gamble they should cash in on. Even if it doesn't work out the losses will be mitigated by other factors such as a high resale value.

Squawka rates the Mexican very highly giving him the highest rating in Real Sociedad and the sixth highest rating amongst players in La Liga, this isn't a true marker of his talent of course but what it does show is his improvement from his Arsenal days. His time at Arsenal was quite torrid and he never really settled. Barring a few beautifully chipped goals he struggled to adapt to the pace and power of the league. A worry that still nags Arsenal fans who haven't greeted news of his possible return with much enthusiasm. One must realise however that he's a different player now with adequate experience of being the top man at a club. Another worry is the weight of expectations that will be thrust upon his shoulders should he be the only striker Arsenal sign in the window. The Emirates has seen many footballers come and fail due to those lofty expectations with Gervinho, Arshavin, Eboue all coming to mind. It takes a strong and determined mind to conquer these demons of doubt, ask Ramsey he did it admirably well. At 25 however Vela should be mature enough to handle the spotlight once again.

Should Vela come back and succeed at Arsenal it would be a fairytale return and Wenger would be hailed a genius. Already the return of Flamini has been lauded by many in the Arsenal faithful. Only time will tell if this move materializes but Vela and one more clinical finisher would bolster the attacking options and provided the much needed depth that was missing this season. What it will also do is ease the burden on Giroud and he may flourish in his third season at the club. An intriguing story and one that may stretch over the course of the summer. Will the prodigal son return?