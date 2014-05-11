Norwich City - Arsenal: Live Score, Result and Commentary of Premier League 2014

Thank you for joining me, Seb Ward, for the Vavel Live Commentary. Make sure to return for future games.

FULL TIME: Norwich City 0 - 2 Arsenal: A fabulously timed volley from Ramsey was enough to knock the stuffing out of the Canaries, and Jenkinson cleaned up on some sloppy defending from Norwich. That result seals what was effectively known: Norwich City are relegated from the Premier League. Arsenal will look to take the momentum of that victory into the FA Cup final, next Saturday, which will also be covered here on Vavel.

90 + 2 - Bennett (E) fires another at Fabianski and he parries it away.

90 + 1 - Jenkinson tries to put a ball in with pace, but instead finds row Z.

2 Minutes added time

87' - Great save! Ruddy claws away Sanogo's deflected shot.

85' - Wilshere nearly finds the goal but after a weaving run his shot is poor.

83' - CLOSE! Hooper plays in Snodgrass but Fabianski gets to it first.

81' - Snodgrass drags a shot wide in frustration.

80' - Deflected...but saved by Ruddy.

79' - Elliott Bennett fails to connect with Snodgrass' cross, and he hits the floor in frustration. At the other end Elliott's namesake Ryan Bennett fouls Sanogo. Costless kick to follow.

76' - CLOSE! Loza takes a fabulous touch and fires goalwards, unfortunately for the youngster, Fabianski saves it easily.

74' - Redmond leaves the field for Elliott Bennett, and he looks really pleased to be back after a 7 month injury.

73' - Abou Diaby enters the field replacing Rosicky after a 14 month injury spell. Sanogo also comes on for Giroud.

71' - Bennett kicks the ball out of Carrow Road.

70' - Norwich struggling when they come forward. Redmond, who looks dangerous, is ponderous and bereft of any ideas.

67' - Ozil fouls Snodgrass.

65' - Olsson earns Norwich a corner.

64' - Jenkinson, full of confidence, takes another shot from an acute angle. Ruddy saves well.

62' - GOAL! Jenkinson gets a very lucky deflection to him, and then has a shot which deflects past Ruddy. How about that. 0-2.

60' - Great feet from Loza, and he sets up Redmond for the curler. Over the bar.

56' - Jamar Loza is getting his debut, replacing Tettey, and Hooper is on for Elmander.

53' - WOW! What a goal that is! Giroud chips the ball into Ramsey and he has volleyed it to perfection into the top corner. 0-1.

50' - Arsenal corner...and over by Podolski.

49' - This second half has started just as the last one finished: lethargic.

47' - Howson nearly clips one over to Snodgrass, but it's just intercepted. Meanwhile, Sagna looks like he's hobbling.

46' - Norwich will kick us off for the second half. No changes for either team.

HALF TIME: Norwich City 0 - 0 Arsenal: Some impressive defensive work from Norwich and multiple world class saves from Ruddy has denied Arsenal from finding a breakthrough. Norwich have failed to create too much on their few attacks.

45+1 - Snodgrass arrows one towards goal, but it hits his teammate Elmander.

1 Minute of added time at the end of this first half.

41' - Snodgrass' effort has been unparalleled once again for Norwich.

40' - ANOTHER SAVE! Giroud tries to curl it into Ruddy's top corner, but the english keeper is having none of it. Good save.

36' - Snodgrass wins the ball as he goes to ground with Arteta, but the referee penalises him.

35' - CLOSE! Wonderful block by Turner to deny Ramsey. Norwich countered from that attempt through Tettey, and Olsson's 25 yard effort eventually goes wide.

33' - Arsenal corner; Ozil's cross deflects off Martin and wide.

32' - GREAT SAVE! Ruddy flings his arm at Giroud's shot, and pushes it over for a corner. The striker looked destined to score. The resulting cross comes to nothing.

28' - CLOSE! Giroud squirms away from Johnson, and Podolski shoots from the six yard box requiring a strong save from Ruddy.

26' - Ozil fouled by Turner in Norwich's half.

25' - Stalemate here at the moment. Norwich have most men behind the ball, and Arsenal are struggling to break them down.

21' - Podolski fires miles wide as he finds a little bit of space on the edge of the Norwich area. Goal kick.

19' - Now Redmond gives away a foul on Rosicky.

19' - Redmond draws a foul from Arteta.

17' - CLOSE! Redmond cuts in from the left and fires a shot goalwards. Requires a decent save from Fabianski to keep it 0-0.

15' - A dangerous bit of wing play from Gibbs, and he feeds Ramsey. However the Welshman fails to execute the backheel back into the leftback's path.

11' - Russell Martin drills it across the six yard box, but a great block by Koscielny denies Elmander the chance.

9' - Bradley Johnson does his best to play a throughball, but it is cleared up by Arsenal. Norwich enjoying the possession at the moment.

8' - Redmond offside as the ball comes over the top for him.

8' - Podolski gets the ball in the box from Ozil, but he's offside. Flashes an early shot nonetheless.

7' - Arsenal fans are in fantastic voice here...

6' - Snodgrass busts it down the wing and earns a corner. The cross in is headed away

5' - Redmond has a hugely deflected shot, which is easy for Fabianski to save.

4' - Redmond's great tricky feet find him some space, but when he find Elmander he is offside.

1' - Arsenal trying to find their feet here, with the majority of the possession.

1' - Arsenal kick us off here at Carrow Road.

14:51: Less than ten minutes now until Norwich and Arsenal's final game of this season.

14:46: Robert Snodgrass has won Norwich City's Player Of The Season award. Martin Olsson was runner-up.

14:40: Arsene Wenger - “We go there to try to win the game. We want to finish on a high, we want to get 79 points and make it as tight as possible at the top. Also, in preparing for the FA Cup final, it's important to feel that you play well in the game before.”

14:27 - Russell martin - "For me, all you can ever do, as a person and as a footballer, is give everything you've got in whatever you choose to do"

14:26: Russell Martin - "Some players will be playing for a new contract here, or somewhere else. I and many others will be playing for the 27,000 Norwich fans who have stuck with us all season. "

14:13: A surprisingly strong team from Arsenal. Norwich on the other hand have left out van Wolfswinkel, and there are rumours flying around that he may have 'stormed out'. All we know is that he's not in the squad, but Jamar Loza is.

14:08: SUBS: Arsenal - Szczesny, Monreal, Wilshere, Kallstrom, Flamini, Diaby, Sanogo

14:05: SUBS: Norwich City - Bunn (GK), Whittaker, Fer, Hooper, E Bennett, Loza, Josh Murphy.

14:03: TEAM NEWS - Arsenal starting XI: Fabianski, Jenkinson, Sagna, Koscielny, Gibbs, Arteta, Rosicky, Ramsey, Ozil, Podolski, Giroud.

14:03: TEAM NEWS - Norwich City starting XI: Ruddy, Martin, R Bennett, Turner, Olsson; Tettey; Snodgrass, Howson, Johnson, Redmond; Elmander

Norwich's form over the last 5 games (oldest to latest): L L L L D

Arsenal's form over last 5 games (oldest to latest): L W W W W

The last time Arsenal played at Carrow Road they were fought off by a Grant Holt goal. It was Hughton's first win as Norwich City manager and springed a 10 game unbeaten run for Norwich.

Here are some highlights of that game, including an absolute wonder-goal by Wilshere (and the rest of the team):

The reverse fixture of these two teams saw a close fought game, which nearly went Norwich's way. They pulled it back to 2-1 through Jonny Howson, and looked like they could go on to win it. Aaron Ramsey hit form at precisely the wrong time for the Canaries however, and he produced a third goal, and Giroud eventually got a fourth to finish things off.

Norwich may also bring in youth of their own, but will be keen to finish with a flourish. Neil Adams' involvement with the youth team increases the likelihood of seeing Josh Murphy starting, and possibly his brother Jacob on the bench.

With that previous comment in mind, they are likely to rest players today, ready for the FA Cup final. You may well see the likes of Yaya Sanogo start for the Gunners today, against the already relegated Norwich.

Arsenal promised so much this year, and having been at the top of the table for 128 days, they will be disappointed to only acheive fourth again. However their run in the FA cup which has seen them reach the final, sets this season aside for the Gunners, and they may finally win a trophy after almost 9 years of not doing so.

Norwich enter what will be their final Premier League game for at least a year, after effectively being relegated when Sunderland beat West Brom mid-week. The whole campaign has been a torrid one, and at no point have they been able to produce the constency needed, failing to win two games in a row all season. Some blame it on former boss Chris Hughton for his defensive tactics which have starved record signing van Wolfswinkel of any confidence, to the point where he looks like he'll never score another goal. Others blame it on the players and the board, but the likelihood is that the downfall of Norwich City has been the combination of all three. All they can do today is play for pride, and for their ever present fan base, who have followed them up and down the country, usually in disappointment.

Hello and welcome to Vavel Live. I, Seb Ward, will be covering today's clash between Norwich City and Arsenal, as the Premier League comes to its conclusion.