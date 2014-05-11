Cardiff City - Chelsea Live Score, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

I hope you have enjoyed the coverage of this game and we at VAVEL also hope you have enjoyed the whole footballing season. Have a great summer and we will be back with you at the World Cup in Brazil. I've been James Spiking (@EuropeanMaestro) have a good rest of your weekend.

Cardiff City managed to go in at Half Time with a 1-0 lead. Chelsea kept coming and coming with more pressure and finally broke down the Welsh side's defence with goals from Schurrle and Torres.

FULL TIME: Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea.

90+2' Oscar's costless-kick goes over the ball.

90+1' Chelsea have a costless-kick on the edge of the area.

90' +3 added minutes.

90' Torres does well to knock the ball into Schurrle who forces Marshall into a good save. Corner.

88' Corner to Cardiff, Schwarzer collects.

88' Cardiff change: Campbell is replaced by Thomas James.

88' 3rd and final change for Chelsea as John Swift comes on to replace Eden Hazard.

87' Another chance for Torres who comes across his marker but the Spanish striker can't connect.

86' Fabio's cross is quite low but leaves Schwarzer with no problems.

84' Patient play with Eden Hazard teasing Cardiff, he knocks it out wide to Schurrle who's cross is a fraction to fast for Hazard.

82' Foul by Ashley Cole on Campbell.

78' Chelsea change: Salah comes off for Nathan Ake.

78' Schurrle tries to find Torres but the ball goes out.

76' Change for Cardiff sees Bellamy replaced by Rhys Healy.

75' Ball crosses into the box and Cardiff attempt the offside trap. Fernando Torres beats it and scores.

75' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAL CHELSEA! 2-1.

73' Cardiff City fans applauding their No.1 for his magnificent save to deny Azpilicueta before the goal.

72' Goal was coming there. Cross comes in and Azpilicueta sees a header saved and then hits the bar. Andre Schurrle is there to smash the ball home.

GOAAAAAAL CHELSEA!

69' Wasteful is the word to describe Chelsea at the minute, Cardiff still defending well.

68' Fabio hits a half hearted shot and it drags wide. Other options there.

66' Daehli is the first change for Cardiff being replaced by Don Cowie.

65' First change for Chelsea sees Schurrle replace Mikel.

65' Hazard thought he had the equaliser but his chance hits the side netting.

64' Decent pullback from Matic but Salah's shot hits Azpilicueta and chance is gone.

63' Cardiff however, are dealing with the pressure well.

63' Chelsea just can't find a way through and are lacking that 'killer instinct' upfron, which I am sure will change in the summer.

59' Gunnarsson gives chase but Chelsea shield it out for a goal-kick and regain possession.

58' Salah attempts to pick out Torres but his pace lets him down and Marshall collects.

56' Matic attempts a cross but the ball deflects back off him and goes for a goal kick to Cardiff.

55' John shoots but the shot is tame and Schwarzer saves.

52' Chelsea looking likely to get the next goal, good ball from Ivanovic to Torres who shoots wide on the half-turn.

50' Whittingham booked for a 'hack' on Salah.

49' Salah lets the ball run across him and whips the ball across the six-yard-box but goes wide.

48' Cardiff applying early pressure but the ball runs out for a Chelsea goal-kick.

46' Chelsea get us back underway here.

HALF TIME - CARDIFF 1-0 CHELSEA.

45+2' Salah again shoots wide, wasteful.

45+2' Chelsea corner..

45' +2 minutes added on.

45' Salah is looking for a penalty and the referee waves away.

41' Fabio finds some space quite a way out and shoots straight at Schwarzer.

39' Torres does really well to get the ball into Salah who wastes the chance and shoots over.

38' Chants of "Off Off Off" goes as Mikel makes a foul.

36' Patient play by Chelsea, Hazard's flicked header goes wide.

35' John has to give Chelsea another corner to deny Salah.

35' Torres does well to get Chelsea a corner.

33' CHANCE! Campbell does well to dribble past 4 Chelsea players in the box, the resulting shot goes into row Z.

33' Cardiff then look to counter but Mikel makes a foul and recieves the 1st caution of the game.

32' Cardiff defending really well here and Turner sorts the ball out with Torres looming.

30' Bellamy gives Chelsea a costless-kick deep inside the Cardiff half.

29' Torres attempts to find Salah who shoots over. Pass could of been better.

28' Salah finds himself in some space but his tame shot is put right at Marshall.

26' Excellent chance for Chelsea, Oscar escapes the offside trap and gets a corner.

25' Chelsea add some pressure but Cardiff deal with it.

23' Caulker gets away with a short pass with Marshall having to kick the ball out.

21' Torres trying to get Chelsea back underway but his pass goes out.

20' Cardiff have found some confidence after the goal and are passing the ball well.

18' Gunnarsson gets his head on the ball but Schwarzer can save easily.

18' Matic fouls Campbell and Cardiff have a costless-kick half way into the Chelsea half.

17' Salah is found by Hazard just inside the box but shoots over.

15' First spell for Cardiff with the ball, Bellamy takes a shot, Azpilcueta turns and the ball hits him on the back and leaves the Chelsea 'keeper stranded! hosts lead.

15' GOAL FOR CARDIFF CITY!

13' Chelsea keeping possession well, no pressure from the hosts.

11' Salah penalised for a high boot and Marshall will restart the game with a costless-kick.

9' Campbell gets the ball and shoots but lacks power and Schwarzer can collect.

8' Chelsea attempt to put the ball into Torres but Marshall is there to collect the ball.

7' Cardiff starting to see the ball, no chances been made by the hosts as yet. 0-0.

4' This time it is Oscar who haves a chance, cuts inside and shoots but it goes over.

3' Stop in play here as the players have to pop the baloons on the pitch, the ball was hard to see.

2' CHANCE! Torres beats the Marshall to the ball but Caulker does well to concede a corner.

2' Chelsea keep the ball well, Oscar performs a great turn and Turner takes him out and could of been a penalty. Nothing given.

1' Chelsea are defending the goal with thier fans behind them in this 1st half.

1' Cardiff kick off and we are underway!

The players are in the tunnel, 5 minutes to go..

15 minutes until the last game's of the season kick off across the country.

Kick off is 40 minutes away.

Now you have heard the team line-ups, what do you think the score will be? comment or mention me on twitter @europeanmaestro

Chelsea FC XI: Schwarzer; Azpilicueta, Ivanovic, Kalas, Cole; Mikel, Matic; Salah, Oscar, Hazard; Torres.

Cardiff City XI: Marshall; Fabio, Caulker (C), Turner, John; Gunnarsson, Mutch, Whittingham, Daehli; Bellamy, Campbell.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas talking to the media before today's game.

The pitch looks in very good condition for today's game, should be some excellent football on display.

We'll have the line-ups in about 15 minutes time.

Today's referee for the game Cardiff City vs Chelsea is Michael Oliver.

Samuel Eto'o and John Terry who's contracts both run out in the summer are out injured. Whilst midfielder Ramires carries on his suspension.

Chelsea however, only have a few doubts for this game. Frank Lampard could miss a potential Chelsea farewell as he is suffering with an illness.

Cardiff boss Solskjaer is prepared to give more of his younger players some minutes on the pitch against Chelsea this weekend. It has been said that the ex-Manchester United player is going to cut his squad size down next season and wants to give chances to players he hasn't seen this season.

Jose Mourinho feels Chelsea have had a "Sensible Season".

Jose Mourinho had this to say about the season. "This season we fought until it was mathematically impossible, the previous game. It was an evolution. Last year we were relegated into the Europa League. This year we were in the [Champions League] semi-finals. It's not the kind of season Chelsea celebrates. We are not jumping, but we knew it was very possible [3rd] would happen.

Here is what the Cardiff boss had to say prior to the game "I am the manager. I will take the blame. I didn’t make the impact on the results I hoped for. I came in hoping to make a difference and we could move up the table, but it didn’t happen. We haven’t performed very well to stay up, and that’s the reality. We have not been good enough. We have got to give the fans a good last game, and then we will look towards next season.” (Quotes via london24.com)

The last time these 2 sides met was back in October at Stamford Bridge. Eventually, Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners after having to come back from behind.

Chelsea have had quite a structured season. They may not of won any silverware but will still feel positive for reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, and getting themselves into the Champions League next year. However, if they had managed to pick up a few more points on the road, they could of been in for the title.

Cardiff City didn’t have the best of seasons. Vincent Tan took the option of sacking fans favourite Malky Mackay and bringing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.This really, didn’t change much for the Welsh side. They will be playing Championship football next season due to their relegation last week.

Cardiff City will be looking to end a disappointing season on a high whilst Chelsea will be hopeful of clinching 2nd spot and hoping Newcastle United can help them out.

Hello and welcome to the Cardiff City Stadium for Cardiff's last Premier League game against Chelsea before getting ready for life in the Championship.