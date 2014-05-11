Fulham - Crystal Palace LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

16.56: Who knows when Fulham are going to be back in the Premier League? Their goalscorers today are going to be important if they are to challenge for promotion next season.

16.55: Dwight Gayle and Chris David steal the show in an entertaining final game at Craven Cottage.

FT- Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

90'- GOAL! Chris David scores his first Premier League goal and Fulham's final Premier League for some time after finding the net from outside the box.

Three minutes of additional time

90'- Palace almost make it three. Dwight Gayle can only poke the ball wide after Glenn Murray's shot hit the bar.

84'- GOAL! Dwight Gayle curls a beautiful freekick past David Stockdale to restore Crystal Palace's lead.

83'- Freekick to Crystal Palace in a dangerous postion following a foul from Scott Parker on Jason Puncheon

77'- It has turned into a nothing game here at Craven Cottage. Both sides seem ready for the season to be over.

74'- Crystal Palace substitution- Chamakh OFF Murray ON

71'- Penalty appeal from Fulham turned down by Kevin Friend.

60'- GOAL! Cauley Woodrow finds the net from inside the area to put Fulham on level terms.

59'- Crystal Palace substitution- Jedinak OFF Dickagoi

54'- Hugo Rodallega's header hits the post following a flick-on from Fernando Amorebieta

45'- The second half is underway

15.50: Fulham are unlucky to be 1-0 down, they've been dangerous for much of the game. However, their play in the final third is letting them down

HT- Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace

45'- 2 minutes of added on time

44'- "4-1 and you're going down" sing the Crystal Palace fans in reference to Fulham's 4-1 win at Selhurst Park earlier this season.

43'- Steve Sidwell sends a volley over the bar.

42'- David Stockdale is forced into a save from Scott Dann's header following a Tom Ince freekick

40'- Kieran Richardson's freekick flies miles over the bar

32'- Chris David's freekick evades everyone and goes for a goalkick.

28'- GOAL! Dwight Gayle gives Crystal Palace the lead after turning in Joel Ward's shot

27'- Bolasie is denied by an excellent save from David Stockdale

26'- Fulham are denied three times by Crystal Palace. Hugo Rodallega's shot is blocked, as is Sidwell's and Richardson blazes it over from outside the area.

Chris David comes on for his first Premier League appearance as a Fulham player.

23'- Fulham substitution- Kacaniklic OFF- David ON

20'- Ten minutes have passed without much incident, Fulham are marginally the better side.

10'- Yannick Bolasie dances in the area, but his shot can only find the side-netting.

7'- Kacaniklic forces a fine save from Hennessey following a corner from the left

5'- Open first five minutes between the two sides, it looks like we're in for an interesting game.

2'- Tom Ince has the first chance of the game, flashing his shot wide of the post from inside the box

1'- We're underway at Craven Cottage between Fulham and Crystal Palace. The Palace fans are in fine voice.

14.25: Fulham subs- Joronen, Kasami, Mitroglou, Tunnicliffe, Dejagah, David, Williams.

14.23: Fulham XI- Stockdale, Zverotic, Heitinga, Hangeland, Amorebieta, Kacaniklic, Sidwell, Parker, Richardson, Rodallega, Woodrow

14.19: Palace Subs- Speroni, Gabbidon, Dikgacoi, O'Keefe, Puncheon, Murray, Jerome

14.18: Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey, Mariappa, Dann, Delaney, Ward, Bolasie, Jedinak, Ledley, Ince, Chamakh, Gayle

14.16: Team News is through for today's visitors.

Today's referee is Kevin Friend

Crystal Palace team news- Cameron Jerome is expected to have recovered from an illness and Dwight Gayle could start after scoring twice against Liverpool.

Fulham team news- Kostas Mitroglou could start for Fulham today, while Johnny Heitinga, Giorgos Karagounis, Mahamadou Diarra, and John Arne Riise could be playing their final game for the Cottagers.

Tony Pulis has told Crystal Palace fans he's unsure whether he'll be at Selhurst Park next season.

"Will I be here next season? I hope so."

"I've got two years left on my contract but there's manager who have got more than that who get sacked," Pulis said (Quotes courtesy of Sky Sports)

Fulham manager Felix Magath told reporters ahead of the game he thinks on-loan Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby lacks fighting spirit.

"Lewis is very skillful and a nice player but he is not a fighter," Magath said. (Quotes courtesy of Sky Sports)

Last time the two sides met, Fulham ran out 4-1 winners in a game that is best remembered by Pajtim Kasami's wonderstrike.

On the contray, it has been season to remember for Crystal Palace. After they seemed destined for the drop under Ian Holloway, it has been a miraculous turn around under Tony Pulis. Victory today would seem finish 11th in the Premier League.

This season has been one to forget for Fulham, after three managers and terrible mess off the pitch it has ended in relegation.

Felix Magath has been powerless to prevent the inevitable drop, which occured last weekend at Stoke City.

Crystal Palace are looking to end a positive season on a high, while Fulham are looking to give their fans some optimism for the Championship next season.

Hello I'm James Cartwright and I'll be taking you through the game between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in the Barclays Premier League,