Hull City - Everton LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

Full time: Everton end their season on a high and hull can look forward to their fa cup final. Its finished 2-0 to Everton. 61' Hull corner is cleared but hull put it back in. Comes to nothing Hull have been terrible so far. Really poor game but Everton enjoying themselves. GOAL: Lukaku scores straight after half time. He uses his strength brilliantly. Hull were sleeping We're back underway here. HALF TIME: Poor half from hull who have one eye on the fa cup final. Martinez will be happy with Everton's efforts. 1 minute added time at the end of the first half 44' Aidan McGeady with a snapshot, over the bar. 42' Lukaku get a nick on a cross. Brilliant save from McGregor 37' Aiden McGeady wins a corner by using his quick feet. Cornes lands out at McCarthys feet but he blasts it over. possession Everton 61-39 Hull City 31' Lukaku runs into the box and gets a corner off Davies. Coner is cleared by hull 29' Jelavic hits the wall. Waste 28' Another costless kick for hull. 25 yards out 21' coming close and then hull break on the counter. Livermores shot goes wide. Long range effort from Aluko goes over the bar 11' Costless kick for hull but the cross goes out over the line. GOAL: Everton score through James McCarthy. Through ball from Naismith and McCarthy hits it off McGregor and it bounces in. 8' Not much happening in the opening minutes. Alot of posession for Everton 3' Foul on Barry. kICK OFF: Everton get us underway. Everton subs: Robles, Hibbert, Deulofeu, Pienaar, Traore, Alcaraz, McAleny. p>Hull subs: Harper, Rosenior, Koren, Fryatt, Boyd, Sagbo, Long.

Everton XI to face Hull: Howard, Baines, Coleman, Jagielka, Distin, McGeady, Naismith, McCarthy, Lukaku, Barry, Osman

Hull XI to face Everton: McGregor, Figueroa, Bruce, Davies, Huddlestone, Livermore, McShane, Jelavic, Aluko, Elmohamady, Quinn. Team news coming up at around 2 o'clock.

Hello and welcome to the KC Stadium for the meeting of Hull City and Everton.

Hull have had a good season, staying in Premier League and with a FA Cup final on the horizon. Their opponents, Everton are hoping to finish a progressive season under Roberto Martinez on a high.

Hull's aim at the start of the season was to stay in the Premier League and it was achieved relatively easily after some good business in January. This game is seen as a warm up for their upcoming fa cup final against Arsenal which they have done brilliantly to make.

Everton have had a brilliant year and made huge progress, almost to getting back into the Champions League. Their style has caught the eye of many and were disappointed not to get into the top 4 this time round.

The previous meeting of the two sides seen Everton win 2-1 at Goodison.

Steve Bruce is hoping his side can finis their Barclays Premier League season on a high.

“We want to make sure we get a result against Everton,” said Bruce.

“As I’ve said before, finishing a couple of places higher up the division can mean bringing in an extra player for next season. It’s still all to play for.

“The fact that we could still move up a few places (on the final weekend) shows how tight the division is. Sunderland have been in the bottom three for weeks and then got a win the other night to move up to 15th. That is how close and difficult it has been."

“Thankfully we got there (safe) with two games to spare, but I have to say that no matter how I try and dress it up or disguise it, the FA Cup has been a distraction for us, albeit a nice one.”

Everton boss Roberto Martinez is hoping to win for the fans.

"The last game of the season is in front of our away fans, who have been sensational," said Martinez. "We want to thank them for their efforts and the way they have been allowing us to be at ease in every away ground.



“The performance has to be for them and we are well aware that Hull will try to prepare for the game knowing they then have to prepare for the FA Cup final as well. It’s going to be an interesting game and we want to finish the season as strongly as we can.”



James Chester remains sidelined for hull with a hamstring problem. Allan McGregor, Sone Aluko and Paul McShane are to be assessed by Steve Bruce prior to the game.

Lacina Traore and Steven Pienaar are set to return for the game. Distin could be recalled for the toffees. Long term injuries, Kevin Mirallas, Arouna Kone and Bryan Oviedo are all going to miss out. This clash will probably come too soon for Darron Gibson also.

Todays referee is Howard Webb.