Liverpool - Newcastle LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

Full Time, Liverpool win 2-1, and end the season on a high, and what a season it has been for Brendan Rodgers and his players and staff, against all the odds the reds qualified for the Champions League, and came so close to winning the league. Thanks for joining me, I`ve been Conor, good night.

90` 4 minutes added on.

85` Dummet has been sent off for Newcastle, now down to 9 men.

84` Raheem Sterling scores, but is ruled offside

82` Luis Suarez needs 1 more goal in these final minutes to break a Premier League record, he is currently tied with Ronaldo.

80` Tiote makes way for Dummet

78` Agger comes close to netting his second.

77` Lucas is about to enter the Anfield pitch as Sturridge makes way.

75` Liverpool playing very well in the last 20 minutes, much improved from their 1st half display.

73` Luuk De Jong comes on for the Toon

72` The Liverpool crowd roar Brendan Rodgers` name, and the boss claps each section of the crowd.

70` Coutinho has been the catalyst for Liverpool since his arrival into the game, a few moments ago, the Anfield stadium is once again bouncing.

68` Crazy few minutes, 2 goals and a red card for dissent.

67` Ameobi Sent Off

66` Gerrard`s delivery again is met by Sturridge who puts Liverpool ahead, with the clubs 101st goal of the season.

65` Goal, Again

64` Agger meets Gerrards costless kick, to send the host back to level

64` Goal

63` Anita booked for his foul on Sterling

62` Coutinho involved in some superb build up play, wins a corner

58` Allen makes way for Coutinho

57` Luis Suarez brilliantly gets away from his man, but is taken down, costless kick.

55` Steven Gerrard with a costless kick, just wide.

53` Liverpool looking awfully rigid, not the way they wanted to sign off this season with.

50` As it stands Liverpool will finish 2nd, a huge achievement for the club.

48` Man City have scored to make it 2-0. The League title will return to Manchester.

47` Sterling shoots from distance, with his shot edging wide

46` The second half will begin with Cissokho coming on for Flanagan

Half Time

41` Sturridge misses a sitter.

39` News just filtering through that Nasri has scored for Man City

38` Glen Johnson having a nightmare so far today for Liverpool

36` Debuch booked for time wasting

34` Luis Suarez makes a brilliant surging run, only to see his shot denied

32` Suarez with a costless kick, blocked by the wall

30` Johnson with yet another misplaced pass, having a poor game so far

29` Chance for the visiting team, squandered

27` Ameobi ruled offside

26` Agger has his header saved

24` Corner to Liverpool

21` Martin Skrtel akwardely converts into his own net, the vistors lead 1-0

20` Goal! Newcastle lead.

16` Liverpool awarded a costless kick, which Suarez expertly dispatches, however the referee won`t allow it as the whistle wasnt blown

15` Liverpool patiently probing, no break through as yet.

12` Liverpool impressive in this opening minutes.

9` Sturridge shoots, saved.

7` Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty, waved away

5` Henderson and Suarez combine, only for Sturridge to slip and see him lose the ball

3` Newcastle earn the first corner of the game

2` The Anfield crowd is in superb voice, right from the whistle as Liverpool easily knokc the ball around the back.

1` Kick Off

2:55. The players are in the tunnel.

2:53. There's not much to play for today else where, with the Champions League places already settled as well as the relegation dog fight also being settled.

2:50. Tweet me (@thefalsewinger7) or comment below with your 1 word to describe Newcastle's season.

2:48. Tweet me (@thefalsewinger7) or comment below with your 1 word to describe Liverpool's season.

2:46. Liverpool have Jordon Ibe and Conor Coady back from their loan spells, and have been training all week.

2:43. Pardew: "LFC have been brilliant. They have been the team of the season, probably, regardless of whether they win it or not."

2:40. 20 minutes to kick off

2:38. Cafu last night met the Liverpool squad.

2:35. Brazil legend, Cafu, is in attendance today as the veteran made the journey to the UK to meet the Liverpool squad. Over the past months Cafu has made a bond with Liverpool and their supporters after the Kopites dubbed, Flanagan the Red Cafu.

2:33. We'll have live score updates through out the game from the West Ham game with Manchester City, as the Kopites pray that Andy Carroll can secure them a 19th league title.

2:28. Send in your predictions for the score

2:25. A new Liverpool magazine that is launching today at Anfield, that I write in as well as journalists from Sky Sports and other top websites, can be ordered here, Weareliverpool.com, or bought at the stadium today. Only £1.50.

2:22. Today's match official is Phil Dowd.

2:20. We could have a dramatic end to the season, who remembers Aguero's last gasp goal to win the league 2 years ago?

2:17. On-loan striker, Remy could play his last game for Newcastle today, as the French forward was last week seen at the Emirates.

2:15. Liverpool have been linked with Lallana this week, with sources claiming a deal could be struck with Southampton before Lallana leaves for the World Cup with England.

2:12. More good news, as Jordan Henderson is also set to sign a new deal at Anfield

2:10. Good news for reds fans, it looks increasingly likely Brendan Rodgers will put pen to paper to a new contract this week.

2:07. Liverpool fans gathered earlier today to show their support to the team by chanting as the team bus entered the stadium.

2:05. Newcastle Team: Krul, Taylor, Williamson, Coloccini, Haidara, Debuchy, Anita, Tiote, Gouffran, Sissoko, Shola Ameobi

2:02. Liverpool: Mignolet, Johnson, Skrtel, Agger, Flanagan, Henderson, Gerrard, Allen, Sterling, Suarez, Sturridge

2:00. We should have the team news any minute.

1:58. PAST THREE MEETINGS…

Newcastle 2 (Cabaye, Dummett) Liverpool 2 (Gerrard, Sturridge), Premier League, October 2013

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 6 (Agger, Henderson 2, Sturridge 2, Borini), Premier League, April 2013

Liverpool 1 (Suarez) Newcastle 1 (Cabaye), Premier League, November 2012

1:55. Alan Pardew: "That criticism, you can't wash it away and ignore it. I can't do that. I have to face the criticism that has come my way - the fans are not happy - and try to deliver a product that will make them happy. The most important thing is that you have a responsibility at Newcastle to play the game on the floor, play with passion and speed and play with an integrity. Those principles, I stand by and next year, I expect to deliver on those."

1:53. Brendan Rodgers: "I've obviously been in discussions with the club and there is the framework of a deal that is in place. But I have always said it will be at the end of the season. I want nothing to detract from what has been a great season for ourselves. Hopefully we will resolve it over the course of the off-season. I'm sure you can respect that I would never, ever mention a player at another club [on Southampton's Adam Lallana]. It is purely speculation. Adam is a terrific young talent, but for us, there is always speculation about top young players."

1:50. Opta stats: In 39 Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Newcastle United, there has never been a goalless draw.

1:49. There have been 126 goals in Premier League games between Newcastle and Liverpool, the joint-most of any fixture in the history of the competition.

1:48. Luis Suarez has 31 Premier League goals this season - he needs one more goal to set a standalone record for a 38-game Premier League campaign.

1:47. Papiss Cisse (knee) will miss out and Luuk de Jong (ankle) is set to remain on the sidelines, leaving Loic Remy and Shola Ameobi as the main options up front.

1:45. Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is available again for the final match of the season after completing his three-game suspension.

1:43. Alan Pardrew has come under enormous pressure this week from the Toon supporters.

1:40. Visitors Newcastle, meanwhile, are ending the season with a whimper, although they did halt their six-game losing run with a 3-0 home success to relegate Cardiff City at St James' Park last time out.

1:37. Liverpool and Newcastle have played out some cracking matches over the years with the two sides twice playing out a classic 4-3 game.

1:33. Liverpool enter the game today knowing they have to win to stand any chance of winning the Premier League for the 19th time. If the trophy is to be lifted today, they'll need a favour from West Ham, as Man City will have to lose.

1:30. Good afternoon, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Liverpool - Newcastle, in today's crunch match at the top of the Premier League. I'm Conor (@TheFalseWinger7), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.