Liverpool FC - Newcastle United: Liverpool scrape 3 points against 9 man Newcastle

Liverpool entered the gameweek 38 with heads held high, knowing the title could be only 90 minutes away. Newcastle arrived at a full Anfield, knowing they could be the reason Liverpool don't get their hands on a 19th top flight title. Both teams were ready for the match and by the time the game kicked off, the Liverpool faithful had already let out one spine tingling rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone which just showed the players how much this meant to the fans and piled on the pressure.

Newcastle had kick off in the first half, but immediately, the Liverpool attackers applied the pressure to the Newcastle defenders. However, Liverpool didn't seem themselves. They weren't passing as well or playing as united as they usually do. Early on, they had a penalty shout turned down after Jordan Henderson was brought down just inside the 18-yard box, but Phil Dowd waved play on.

But just 9 minutes later on, Liverpool were awarded a costless kick, which Uruguayan Luis Suarez took quickly and expertly chipped into the net. However, the goal was disallowed due to a moving ball and Newcastle were relieved. And just 4 minutes later, the black and whites were celebrating an opener, after Martin Skrtel mishit a clearance and it bounced off his shin and into his own net. Liverpool's title dreams were starting to slip away.

Liverpool had very few clear cut chances to this point and had very few after the goal as well. And then, in the 39th minute, Liverpool's nightmare became a reality and news of a Manchester City goal spread like wild fire around Anfield, and soon the Newcastle fans began singing of Liverpool having most likely missed out on the league title.

Half time arrived and Rodgers side were still trailing the Magpies and Manchester City still had a goal advantage over West Ham. Things had gone against Liverpool in the first half and all hope was lost. However, that didn't stop the home fans form making their presence known as the teams emerged from the tunnel at the start of the second half.

Brendan Rodgers made one change at half time, with Jon Flanagan leaving the pitch for loanee Aly Cissokho, who'd be playing his last game for Liverpool. Just 3 minutes into the second half, more bad news rung around Anfield, after Vincent Kompany put City into a commanding 2 goal lead at the Etihad Stadium. But it didn't deter Liverpool, who had come out storming, determined to do their best to secure the Premier League. Liverpool were pressing and it was evident it was going to pay off sooner rather than later.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Sterling was brought down on the edge of the Newcastle penalty box. Steven Gerrard stood up to take the costless kick. Was this the moment that would change the game? Gerrard ran up and whipped a curling ball into the penalty area. It went past everyone until it reached the big Dane, Daniel Agger! Agger stuck out a boot and converted from a tight angle to put Liverpool back on level terms. Roars erupted from around Anfield! Reds fans had belief back in their hearts!

Then, less than 120 seconds later, Liverpool took the lead! Sterling is taken down again to give Gerrard another costless kick from a similar position. This time it was Daniel Sturridge on the end of the costless kick. It was game on and before the game had kicked off again, Newcastle had lost a man, with Shola Ameobi being sent off for dissent. Strangely enough, it was 2 yellows within a matter of seconds. Newcastle were becoming frustrated.

The game was fairly quiet from hereon in, with the closest chance going to the Toon, after they had a costless kick hit the wall. But then, in the 85th minute, Newcastle were down and out after Dummett was given a debatable straight red card for a bad foul on Luis Suarez. However, Liverpool could not capitalise on their lead any further and were left disappointed when news got out that Manchester City had won their game to win the league.

But that didn't put Liverpool fans in a fould mood, with a huge 5 place growth on last seasons finish and, with the aim having beem top 4, Liverpool exceeded expectations. Newcastle were also happy, having also had a huge positional climb from the 2012-13 season.